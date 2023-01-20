Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barton, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Hickory, Jasper, Polk, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Kansas, call 5 1 1 for road conditions. In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions. Target Area: Barton; Cedar; Dade; Dallas; Hickory; Jasper; Polk; St. Clair; Vernon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches with locally heavier amounts up to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. Portions of central, southwest, and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Koochiching, North Cass, North Itasca, North St. Louis by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-23 14:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; South Itasca SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING Snow squalls are possible this afternoon and early evening as a cold moves through the area. Affected locations will see rapidly changing weather and road conditions...with brief heavy snow and gusty winds. The visibility may quickly drop to a half or even a quarter mile briefly with the snow showers. Snow accumulation to a half inch is possible. The visibility has dropped to a half mile in Baudette and webcams show lower visibility elsewhere in far northern Minnesota. The strongest snow showers could lead to hazardous driving conditions. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions...reduce speed and make sure your headlights are on.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Cameron, Iberia, St. Mary, Vermilion, West Cameron by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: East Cameron; Iberia; St. Mary; Vermilion; West Cameron COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected, with water levels between 2 to 3 feet above normal tides, or between 1 to 2 feet mean higher high water. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vermilion, Iberia, St. Mary, West Cameron and East Cameron Parishes. In Texas, Jefferson County. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
