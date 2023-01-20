Effective: 2023-01-23 14:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 16:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; South Itasca SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING Snow squalls are possible this afternoon and early evening as a cold moves through the area. Affected locations will see rapidly changing weather and road conditions...with brief heavy snow and gusty winds. The visibility may quickly drop to a half or even a quarter mile briefly with the snow showers. Snow accumulation to a half inch is possible. The visibility has dropped to a half mile in Baudette and webcams show lower visibility elsewhere in far northern Minnesota. The strongest snow showers could lead to hazardous driving conditions. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions...reduce speed and make sure your headlights are on.

