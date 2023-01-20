Read full article on original website
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Parents Refuse to Abort Severely Deformed Baby, Two Years Later He's a Thriving, Happy Child
When Sarah Heller and her partner Chris Eidam discovered that their unborn child, Brody, had a severe lip and cleft palate, they were faced with a difficult decision. Despite the potential challenges, they refused to consider abortion and decided to welcome their son into the world. Two years later, Brody is a happy and healthy little boy, and his parents couldn't be more proud of him.
Australians dying from fatal heart attacks due to lingering impacts of Covid lockdowns
Up to 10,200 Australians died of ischemic heart disease in the first eight months of 2022 - marking a 17 per cent increase on what would be expected in a 'normal' year.
Easing prescription rules for opioid treatment meds did not increase overdose deaths, study finds
A new study shows that reducing restrictions on buprenorphine, a medication that can treat opioid use disorder, did not lead to an increase in overdose deaths involving the treatment. The findings may help allay concerns that making buprenorphine more widely available could lead to more overdose deaths. Buprenorphine and similar...
More adolescent boys, young adult men struggling with muscle dysmorphia
TORONTO — It’s no secret that societal expectations can have an impact on young people and how they view themselves. As a result, young boys and men are engaging in risky behaviors like strenuous muscle-building exercises and steroids in order to fit into the standard of being lean and muscular. For many, there is the mindset that they are never big enough or strong enough. The dangerous condition is better known as muscle dysmorphia.
Depression shows up differently in Black women—and that could lead to underdiagnosis. Here are the major signs
In a recent newsletter, Los Angeles-based journalist Monique Judge opened up about her experience with dysthymia, also known as “persistent depressive disorder.”. “The easiest way to explain this to people is to say that even when I am absolutely happy and loving life, depression is following me around like a stalker—a dark bully lurking in the shadows, waiting for an opportunity to pounce on me and take me down,” Judge writes. “Sometimes there isn’t a definitive reason for it. It will just sweep over me and everything changes. I can’t focus; I can’t get things done; my mood changes; I don’t want to be around people; and sometimes, I just sit around and cry a lot.”
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Position Themselves As An Expert During Any Interaction
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. It will be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
Brain experiment suggests that consciousness relies on quantum entanglement
Supercomputers can beat us at chess and perform more calculations per second than the human brain. But there are other tasks our brains perform routinely that computers simply cannot match — interpreting events and situations and using imagination, creativity, and problem-solving skills. Our brains are amazingly powerful computers, using not just neurons but the connections between the neurons to process and interpret information.
Cancer diagnosis raises suicide risk by 26 percent: research
Story at a glance If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. Individuals diagnosed with cancer between 2000 and 2016 had a 26 percent higher risk of suicide compared with the general population, new research shows. Both insurance status and ethnicity contributed…
Study: COVID-positive children more likely to become sicker
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new study is looking at how a second respiratory illness impacts young COVID-19 patients.Researchers looked at data on more than 4,300 children who were in the hospital due to coronavirus.They said 21% of the patients also tested positive for another respiratory virus.According to the study, those patients, when younger than five, tended to become sicker and develop more severe diseases. They were also more likely to need increased oxygen support and be admitted to the intensive care unit.Experts said the findings are more reason why children must remain up-to-date and receive their COVID-19 and flu vaccines.
Researchers uncover a connection between multiple sclerosis lesions and depression
Two major health conditions appear to share a connection. Multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease which eats away at the body's central nervous system, affects millions of people globally and depression, a mood disorder with debilitating symptoms, affects hundreds of millions of people globally. Patients with MS are at nearly three times the risk for depression than the general population. Exactly how and why MS and depression are related has remained unclear until a new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, addressed this gap in understanding. Utilizing a recent study that outlined a depression circuit in the brain, the team attempted to localize MS depression, comparing lesion sites in the brains of MS patients to lesion sites in this previously described circuit and finding new connections and potential therapeutic targets. Their results are published in Nature Mental Health.
ADHD: Women tell of their diagnosis struggles
Social media has led to some women being diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) after recognising symptoms online, according to some sufferers and specialists. GPs in Wales said it can take over a year to get an assessment on the NHS. Singer Bronwen Lewis from Neath paid £650 for...
‘Thanks, Pfizer’ becomes a meme as anti-vaxxer tries to blame vaccine for spasms
A resurfaced video in which a US woman appears to suggest the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus has caused her legs to shake violently and uncontrollably, has gone viral on Twitter this weekend, with many mocking the American’s assertion. User Angelia Desselle, who considers herself an “advocator for the [vaccine]...
Study of airplane wastewater shows COVID-19 travel restrictions failed
Tests of toilet tank water from flights entering the United Kingdom helped Welsh scientists determine that steps meant to keep the COVID-19 virus from traveling among countries appear to have failed.
Medical Gaslighting: When the Doctor Dismisses Your Concerns
Jan. 20, 2023 – Preslee Marshall, a 25-year-old resident of Canada, began having severe electric shock-like sensations shooting throughout her body. It started happening once a week, then progressed to once a day, then multiple times a day, she says. Worried, Marshall, who co-manages a public relations agency, consulted a neurologist.
Study reveals new genetic disorder that causes susceptibility to opportunistic infections
An international consortium co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center immunogeneticist Rubén Martínez-Barricarte, Ph.D., has discovered a new genetic disorder that causes immunodeficiency and profound susceptibility to opportunistic infections including a life-threatening fungal pneumonia. The discovery, reported Jan. 20 in the journal Science Immunology, will help identify people who...
Dosing Begins in Trial of Novel Immunotherapy for Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors
A phase 1a/1b, first-in-human study of the novel immunotherapy agent, AB248, has given the agent to its first patient with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The first patient has been dosed with the novel therapy, AB248, as a part of the AB248-011 (NCT05653882) phase 1a/1b study of the immunotherapy in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.1.
UCSD study suggests UV lights at nail salons could cause cancer
Getting your nails done may be your only "me-time" activity of the month but a new study suggests that the UV ray machines used to cure gel nails can lead to cancer."There yes, can be an accumulated damage that can occur that can lead to cancer risk," said Edward S. Kim, physician-in-chief at City of Hope Orange County. Researchers found that using these machines for a 20-minute session killed 30% of human cells. It also caused DNA damage to the remaining cells with patterns seen in skin cancer patients.According to the Food and Drug Administration, UV machines are generally safe for...
Nearly half of U.S. adults say they feel unprepared to act during medical emergency
Nearly half of American adults will not be prepared for a medical emergency, according to a new poll from the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) and Morning Consult.
Spike Protein Overproduction From mRNA Vaccine Can Happen But Rare
The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic has forced science to deploy a new generation of genetic-based vaccines designed to deliver spike protein-encoding mRNA or DNA genetic code into our cells.
