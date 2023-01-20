In a recent newsletter, Los Angeles-based journalist Monique Judge opened up about her experience with dysthymia, also known as “persistent depressive disorder.”. “The easiest way to explain this to people is to say that even when I am absolutely happy and loving life, depression is following me around like a stalker—a dark bully lurking in the shadows, waiting for an opportunity to pounce on me and take me down,” Judge writes. “Sometimes there isn’t a definitive reason for it. It will just sweep over me and everything changes. I can’t focus; I can’t get things done; my mood changes; I don’t want to be around people; and sometimes, I just sit around and cry a lot.”

