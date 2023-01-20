Read full article on original website
3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin
Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
Dan’s Daily: Rutherford Apology, Tocchet Rejection, & Penguins Short
It’s Pittsburgh Penguins-west. Rick Tocchet is the new head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, but popular Canucks fan Twitter accounts are angry with the horribly botched coaching change from Bruce Boudreau. Tocchet received a more than thorough Twitter vetting by fans, and #firericktocchet was trending by mid-afternoon. Also in the Daily, watch the Florida Panthers on the NHL Trade market. Dallas tongues are wagging over Timo Meier, the Pittsburgh Penguins played brilliantly except for scoring, and an insider’s take on Bo Horvat’s cost after he’s traded.
NBC Sports
NHL rumors: Latest asking price for potential Bo Horvat trade revealed
The rumor mill is starting to heat up with the March 3 NHL trade deadline less than six weeks away, and the name garnering most of the attention is Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat. The Canucks captain is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season and...
markerzone.com
19-YEAR NHL VETERAN EXPECTED TO BE APART OF VANCOUVER'S NEW COACHING STAFF
The Vancouver Canucks are expected to formally announce their coaching change on Monday with a press conference introducing Rick Tocchet as the new bench boss. In the past week, questions have arose regarding who would be on the new coaching staff and Sergei Gonchar's name was brought up, with it being more and more likely that he'll either be an assistant or in an advisory role.
Detroit Pistons: Trade with Dallas Mavericks would need 3rd team
Talk around the Detroit Pistons is starting to heat up as the NBA trade deadline approaches, and once again, the Pistons are expected to be sellers. It’s possible that they could pursue a player like John Collins according to The Athletic, but it is far more likely that Detroit will deal one or more of their veteran players for future assets.
Sports World Furious With NHL Coach Firing On Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks have finally made a change that they've been wanting to make for the last several weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they officially announced the firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and the ensuing hire of Rich Tocchet. It comes as the team has been an utter mess this season. ...
