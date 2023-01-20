ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

New York Post

Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources

A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

DNA spurs arrest of ex-con for 1994 slay of Harlem mom and special-needs daughter who were strangled (EXCLUSIVE)

An ex-con has been arrested for the shocking 1994 double murder of a sickly Harlem mother and her special-needs daughter, the Daily News has learned. Both victims were strangled in their bedrooms, officials said at the time. Sarah Roberts’ body was found on a bed in one room of the apartment and her daughter Sharon’s was in a second bedroom — a woolen stocking wrapped around her neck. Larry ...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Bodega customer stabbed by teen robbers in NYC: cops

A bodega customer was stabbed in the stomach when a group of teens tried to rob him at a Staten Island store early Sunday, cops said. The attack occurred just after midnight at the shop at 202 Simonson Ave. in Mariners Harbor when eight teenagers – two of them females – were trying to rob the 41-year-old victim and one of them stabbed him in the stomach, cops said. The teens then fled on foot. The victim was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition. N.M. Grocery & Deli is located at the address. A phone message to the bodega wasn’t immediately returned. Nothing was stolen from the victim, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teenage boy stabbed to death in Coney Island: NYPD

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after a group of teens chased and stabbed him in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. Around six teens chased Nyheem Wright, an NYPD official said. He was found critically wounded on Mermaid Avenue near West 30th Street. The teen succumbed to his injuries at the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

Brooklyn dominates the top 10 NYC neighborhoods for sellers

Sellers in Brooklyn will be encouraged—but perhaps not surprised—to hear they have the advantage when it comes to getting to the closing table right now. Bidding wars are not new to Brooklyn but they reached new records in the fourth quarter and fresh data from StreetEasy shows which neighborhoods are driving up the numbers.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Sanitation worker smacked in head with pipe after chasing burglar in NYC facility

A sanitation worker was smacked in the head with a pipe on Saturday when he chased a burglar through a sanitation facility, sources said. The 60-year-old superintendent was closing up the facility Saturday around 11 p.m. in Woodside when he saw a man leaving an office wearing a sanitation jacket that had a badge on it, sources said. The worker yelled and ran after the suspect who picked up a pipe and threw it at him, striking him in the head. The assault suspect then dropped the jacket and fled, sources said. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a head wound. The sanitation department was checking to see if anything was stolen. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man arrested in death of woman found tied up in Manhattan apartment: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, who was found tied up in her Upper West Side home on Wednesday, according to police. Lashawn Mackey, 47, of Brooklyn, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and two counts of burglary, police said. “I’m […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

NYC bodegas padlock laundry detergent as shoplifting scourge hits new low

They’re joining the chain gang. Desperate Bronx grocers are cracking down on serial thieves by slipping steel chains through the handles of laundry detergent bottles and securing them with padlocks — a new low in the shoplifting scourge across the Big Apple.  “I put the detergent in jail,” lamented Jose Dario Collado, owner of Yankee Food Deli in University Heights, which began locking up $27.99 bottles of Tide and $12.99 containers of Dreft because thieves were cleaning up — to the tune of at least $1,000 a month in detergent alone.  “Before the pandemic, New York was the best. Now, I don’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Mom of slain NYC teen ‘leader’ breaks her silence: ‘I want justice for him’

The heartbroken mom of a slain Brooklyn teen mourned by his principal as “a joyful leader” described in tragic detail to The Post on Sunday how her son was stabbed to death in front of his twin brother. And now she wants the “little punks” who did it to pay. “I want justice for him,” Simone Brooks said of her murdered son, 17-year-old high-school senior Nyheem Wright, whose distraught twin Raheem stayed by his brother’s side as Nyheem bled out on a Coney Island sidewalk after school last week. “These ones nowadays, they all want to pull weapons,” Brooks, 50, said of her...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC teen shot on city bus in the Bronx

A teenager was shot on a city bus in the Bronx on Saturday, according to police. The shooting happened aboard a BX5 bus near Metcalf and Story Avenue in Soundview shortly before 6 p.m., according to police and sources. The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition, sources said. It’s not yet clear what led to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.
BRONX, NY

