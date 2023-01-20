Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!Iron PenNew York City, NY
Man brutally beaten in Brooklyn robbery, 2 sought
A 39-year-old man was beaten up in a Brooklyn daylight robbery earlier this month, police said as they released photos of the suspects they’re seeking.
Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources
A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn Motorist who Mowed Down Motorcyclist Charged with Murder; 2 Were in Heated Fight
A Brooklyn driver who fatally struck a motorcyclist before his car overturned purposely rammed his victim after having a heated fight a few minutes before the crash, police said Saturday. Derrick McCarthy, 27, is facing murder charges for the Oct. 17, 2021 crash on Ralph Ave. at Clarendon Ave. in...
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
DNA spurs arrest of ex-con for 1994 slay of Harlem mom and special-needs daughter who were strangled (EXCLUSIVE)
An ex-con has been arrested for the shocking 1994 double murder of a sickly Harlem mother and her special-needs daughter, the Daily News has learned. Both victims were strangled in their bedrooms, officials said at the time. Sarah Roberts’ body was found on a bed in one room of the apartment and her daughter Sharon’s was in a second bedroom — a woolen stocking wrapped around her neck. Larry ...
Bodega customer stabbed by teen robbers in NYC: cops
A bodega customer was stabbed in the stomach when a group of teens tried to rob him at a Staten Island store early Sunday, cops said. The attack occurred just after midnight at the shop at 202 Simonson Ave. in Mariners Harbor when eight teenagers – two of them females – were trying to rob the 41-year-old victim and one of them stabbed him in the stomach, cops said. The teens then fled on foot. The victim was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition. N.M. Grocery & Deli is located at the address. A phone message to the bodega wasn’t immediately returned. Nothing was stolen from the victim, cops said.
Teenage boy stabbed to death in Coney Island: NYPD
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after a group of teens chased and stabbed him in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. Around six teens chased Nyheem Wright, an NYPD official said. He was found critically wounded on Mermaid Avenue near West 30th Street. The teen succumbed to his injuries at the […]
NBC New York
Abuse Victim Who Slept in Car Over NYC Shelter Issues Bails on System Entirely
A domestic violence victim who had moved into a rental car last week, claiming that was the most viable alternative to a chaotic New York City shelter system, now has a bed in a private shelter, she says -- as new allegations surrounding the city's overburdened program continue to come to light.
Mom seeks justice after teen son stabbed to death in Brooklyn: ‘Everybody loved him’
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A mother wants justice for her 17-year-old son, Nyheem Wright, who was stabbed to death in Coney Island last week. Brooks said her son was a good person who always wanted to help people. “Everybody loved him. He had friends, he brought people together,” said Simone Brooks, the mother of […]
NYPD offers $13K reward on 13th anniversary of Patrick Alford Jr.’s disappearance
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Patrick Alford Jr. disappeared from his Brooklyn home 13 years ago and the NYPD is offering a $13,000 reward for information regarding the case, police said on Sunday. The then-7-year-old boy vanished after he went to throw out the garbage with his foster mother on Jan. 22, 2010, officials said. The […]
brickunderground.com
Brooklyn dominates the top 10 NYC neighborhoods for sellers
Sellers in Brooklyn will be encouraged—but perhaps not surprised—to hear they have the advantage when it comes to getting to the closing table right now. Bidding wars are not new to Brooklyn but they reached new records in the fourth quarter and fresh data from StreetEasy shows which neighborhoods are driving up the numbers.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Burglar cuffed for allegedly murdering Upper West Side senior woman during break-in: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives cuffed on Saturday the brute that, they say, killed a senior during an apparent burglary on the Upper West Side earlier this week. Police investigators quickly fingered Brooklyn resident Lashawn Mackey,...
Sanitation worker smacked in head with pipe after chasing burglar in NYC facility
A sanitation worker was smacked in the head with a pipe on Saturday when he chased a burglar through a sanitation facility, sources said. The 60-year-old superintendent was closing up the facility Saturday around 11 p.m. in Woodside when he saw a man leaving an office wearing a sanitation jacket that had a badge on it, sources said. The worker yelled and ran after the suspect who picked up a pipe and threw it at him, striking him in the head. The assault suspect then dropped the jacket and fled, sources said. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for a head wound. The sanitation department was checking to see if anything was stolen.
bkreader.com
Two Dead, 4 Wounded in Separate Shootings in Brooklyn and The Bronx
Just after 9PM, two people were shot on East 46th street and Avenue K in Flatlands section of Brooklyn. Two people were killed and four others were wounded in separate shootings in The Bronx and Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 30-year-old man was shot in the torso and a...
13-year-old killed, 5 injured in Brooklyn fire
Three firefighters were also among those injured in the fire. One of them was in serious, but stable condition.
Man arrested in death of woman found tied up in Manhattan apartment: NYPD
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, who was found tied up in her Upper West Side home on Wednesday, according to police. Lashawn Mackey, 47, of Brooklyn, was charged with murder, attempted murder, and two counts of burglary, police said. “I’m […]
NYC bodegas padlock laundry detergent as shoplifting scourge hits new low
They’re joining the chain gang. Desperate Bronx grocers are cracking down on serial thieves by slipping steel chains through the handles of laundry detergent bottles and securing them with padlocks — a new low in the shoplifting scourge across the Big Apple. “I put the detergent in jail,” lamented Jose Dario Collado, owner of Yankee Food Deli in University Heights, which began locking up $27.99 bottles of Tide and $12.99 containers of Dreft because thieves were cleaning up — to the tune of at least $1,000 a month in detergent alone. “Before the pandemic, New York was the best. Now, I don’t...
Mom of slain NYC teen ‘leader’ breaks her silence: ‘I want justice for him’
The heartbroken mom of a slain Brooklyn teen mourned by his principal as “a joyful leader” described in tragic detail to The Post on Sunday how her son was stabbed to death in front of his twin brother. And now she wants the “little punks” who did it to pay. “I want justice for him,” Simone Brooks said of her murdered son, 17-year-old high-school senior Nyheem Wright, whose distraught twin Raheem stayed by his brother’s side as Nyheem bled out on a Coney Island sidewalk after school last week. “These ones nowadays, they all want to pull weapons,” Brooks, 50, said of her...
NYPD: 2 men wanted for violent robbery in East New York
Police say the suspects attacked a 39-year-old man on Linden Boulevard earlier this month.
NYC teen shot on city bus in the Bronx
A teenager was shot on a city bus in the Bronx on Saturday, according to police. The shooting happened aboard a BX5 bus near Metcalf and Story Avenue in Soundview shortly before 6 p.m., according to police and sources. The teen suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was listed in stable condition, sources said. It’s not yet clear what led to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.
