Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Group aims to eliminate school lunch debt in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — There's a group of neighbors in Johnson County making it their mission to fight food insecurity in schools. They're taking a bite out of school lunch debt. Their efforts - and the surprising amount they've already paid - is a story that's Inspiring Indiana. Along...
VA holds resource event for veterans affected by toxic exposure Jan. 31
The Veterans Alliance will host a benefits and resource fair for veterans affected by toxic exposure during military service on Jan. 31.
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
95.3 MNC
Attorney General says Marion doctor is ‘danger to public’
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is seeking to strip a Grant County OB/GYN of his medical license after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her during an examination and taking photographs of her private area without her consent. The AG’s investigation reported several other women have come forth...
WRBI Radio
Group protesting jailhouse baptisms in Decatur County
Decatur County, IN — A national group is protesting baptisms offered by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office in the county detention center. The Freedom From Religion Foundation called on former Sheriff Dave Durant to stop the ceremonies, saying they violate the First Amendment. The issue came to light...
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
wvxu.org
INDOT plans to expand I-70 to six lanes starting at the Ohio/Indiana border
Public meetings are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday to talk about improving and expanding Interstate 70 from Cambridge City to the Ohio/Indiana state line. Revive I-70 aims to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow and safety along the 20-plus mile corridor. "We're looking at travel lanes, we're looking at bridge...
WISH-TV
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
Repurposed Marsh supermarkets in Indianapolis, IN
Who remembers renting videos and eating fresh bread from the Marsh bakery?
readthereporter.com
Mr. Basketball Gary Harris, now Hamilton County Hall of Famer
Hamilton Southeastern graduate and 2012 Indiana Mr. Basketball Gary Harris was formally inducted into the Hamilton County Basketball Hall of Fame last Saturday, just before tipoff of the Royals’ boys game with Mount Vernon. Harris is one of the best players to come out of Southeastern, helping the Royals...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
korncountry.com
Brown County-produced documentary will air nationally
NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Addicts Wake, an Indiana-produced documentary film, has been accepted for broadcast on public television stations nationwide beginning in August 2023. The three-year deal will make the film available for broadcast on any of the 341 public television member stations across the country. The film, which...
Current Publishing
‘A reluctant heroine’: Retired FBI agent recounts how failed assassination attempt, unlikely friendship helped unravel Chicago mob
When Elaine Smith became an FBI agent in 1979, she knew it would be a challenging job – especially for a woman. Many of her male co-workers kept her at a distance, she said, avoiding her as a partner in the field and inappropriately prying into her personal affairs in the office. She thought she’d find support from the few other female agents in the office, but – to her surprise – they were even colder, at least initially, driven more by competition than congeniality.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post forms Criminal Interdiction Squad
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander, Lieutenant Josh Watson, recently formed a squad of highly motivated, experienced Troopers to focus on criminal activity within the district. The Indianapolis District is comprised of fifty-three Troopers and nine supervisors who patrol the communities within Marion, Hamilton, Boone, Hendricks, Johnson, Shelby, and Hancock Counties. Although much of ISP’s responsibilities are the 200 plus miles of interstate in the Indianapolis District, as a full-service police agency we are committed to all of our communities to provide effective patrols, investigations, intelligence gathering, innovative application of current technology, and all crimes policing efforts. This model has proven to be very effective within several other Indiana State Police Districts.
Fox 59
Woman shot overnight on Indy's south side
One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s south side. Push for fertility fraud act with one of Dr. Donald …. Jacoba Ballard and another fertility...
Police respond to deadly crash in Boone County
Police are investigating a deadly crash near Zionsville.
WIBC.com
Business Owners Worried About Planned Construction On Pendleton Pike
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Pendleton Pike can be a busy stretch of roadway in the city of Lawrence. So much so that it has seen several crashes, some of them fatal, in recent years. INDOT says it’s time to address that problem and they are proposing a solution. They want to renovate the stretch between 56th street and 65th by putting in medians and other barriers to limit where you can make a left turn.
Fox 59
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor's yard
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing …. A mom, dad, and their four kids with one big American dream are making things happen in Noblesville. Sherman visited the spot where dreams of gourmet treats and specialty coffees are coming true. Indy Maven shares 2023 spa trends. Indy Maven shares...
city-countyobserver.com
No. 7/9 IU Travels to Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 7/9 Indiana swimming and diving is set to face in-state rival Purdue Purdue in dual meet action on Saturday (Jan. 20) inside Morgan J. Burk Aquatic Center in West Lafayette, Ind. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET and can be streamed on the Big Ten Plus digital platform.
WISH-TV
1 dead, 2 hurt in crash at Meridian St. and Southport Rd.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alcohol may have been a factor in a fatal Sunday night crash on Indy’s south side, police said. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Meridian Street and East Southport Road, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.
