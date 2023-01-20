Read full article on original website
Madison Vermillion Crowned 2023 Hostess Princess
Paris, Tenn.–It’s Queen Madison for the 70th World’s Biggest Fish Fry. Madison Lee Vermillion was crowned the 2023 Hostess Princess during Saturday’s pageant at the Krider Performing Arts Center. Madison is 17, a senior at Henry County High School and the daughte of Mike and Misty Vermillion.
Locally Owned Bar in Palm Bay Seems to be Undergoing Changes
"Our owner was inspired to open Pour 4 by her experiences working as a wine-tasting host at a boutique, family-owned winery in wine country in Sonoma, California.”
Henry County Tourism Authority To Launch Website
Paris, Tenn.–You soon will be able to view a new website touting Henry County’s plentiful tourism opportunities. After a presentation from Andrew Wheatley of Susan Jones Public Relations, the Henry County Tourism Authority voted unanimously to hire the firm to design and maintain the website. The Susan Jones...
Henry County Fair Wins Top Awards At State
Murfreesboro, Tenn.–It was a VERY good day for the Henry County Fair Association Saturday as they brought back first place in several areas from the Tennessee Association of Fairs convention, including the West Tennessee Governors’ Award, Most Unique Crochet Item and Pick TN Display. They also placed in several other areas.
Marty Ray comes home to Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A concert took place on Jan. 21 at the Blytheville Ritz Civic Center Foundation for the Marty Ray Project. Marty Ray was born in Memphis but grew up in Blytheville and came back to his hometown on his nationwide tour. He is a musician and podcast host.
UC ‘Discovery Kids’ Treated To Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–A chosen group of third and fourth graders from Union City Elementary School was recently rewarded with a trip to Discovery Park of America as a part of the school’s Discovery Kids program. Ten third graders and ten more fourth grade students were honored for demonstrating...
Edmund ‘Ed’ Palmer Tayloe, Jr.
Edmund “Ed” Palmer Tayloe, Jr., age 85, of Paris, died Friday, January 20, 2023, at his residence. He was born Thursday, July 8, 1937, in Paris, Tennessee. Ed was the son of the late Edmund Palmer Tayloe, Sr., and the late Mae Clendenin Tayloe. Ed was the former...
Patriot’s Pen Essays Pay Off For UC Students
Union City, Tenn.–While acknowledging the past, three Union City Middle School students made a promise for the future. UC Middle Schoolers Kylie Willcutt, Uriah Davis and Madi Pate swept the top three places in the Patriot’s Penn Essay Contest, earning cash and other accolades for their efforts. Members...
2.5 quake recorded in west Tennessee
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in west Tennessee near Reelfoot Lake early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake, which occurred at 2:53 am, was centered about one half mile southwest of Tiptonville in Lake County, about 19 miles southwest of Hickman, Kentucky.
2.5 magnitude earthquake in the New Madrid Seismic Zone
NEW MADRID SEISMIC ZONE— The USGS (United States Geological Survey) recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake near the Missouri —Tennessee state line, Sunday morning, January 22, 2023. According to the USGS, it occurred around 2:53 a.m. The epicenter was 2 km (1.24 miles) southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. There were...
Paris Man Arrested For Clarksville Robbery
Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man who was wanted by the Clarksville Police Department over the weekend has been taken into custody. Patrick Bentley, age 22, has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Over the weekend, Clarksville Police asked for the public’s help in locating Bentley, who was wanted for...
HPAI found in Weakley County chicken flock
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lab tests have confirmed reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Weakley County. According to a news release, a commercial broiler chicken flock on Sullivan Road in Greenfield was reported to have detected HPAI. A control zone of more than six miles has been set up...
Roger Wade Morris
Mr. Roger Wade Morris, 78, of Union City, passed away at 1:47 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home. There will be no services. Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements. Roger was born Tuesday. January 5, 1945, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, son of the late...
$128,964 Raised In First Two Weeks For Helping Hand
Paris, Tenn.–After another good day for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction, a grand total of $128,964 has been raised so far this year. Only two weeks in to the annual auction, it’s been a record-breaking year. It was Educator’s Day Saturday and with an afternoon and...
Helping Hand Now At $119,765
Paris, Tenn.–With the $5,166 raised today, the grand total for the Henry County Helping Hand Radio Auction is now at $119,765 for the year. The auction raises thousands of dollars each year for over 80 non-profit and public service groups. Today, 15 slates of items were donated by the...
Aggravated Burglary Investigation at Union City Residence
The burglary of a residence on Ethridge Lane was investigated by Union City police. Reports said officers arrived at the scene to speak with 28 year old Walker Barnes and 28 year old Clayton Alan Treece. Both Barnes and Treece said they arrived home to discover the house in disarray,...
Water Main Break Shuts Down In-Person Classes At HCHS Monday, Tuesday
Paris, Tenn.–Due to a break in the main water line at Henry County High School, HCHS students will not attend school on campus Monday, January 23rd and Tuesday, January 24th. Instead, HCHS will be using Virtual Learning Days for Monday and Tuesday, and HCHS students should complete their work through Google Classroom on these days.
UT Martin Track Wins 4 Events at Bellarmine Open
LOUISVILLE, Ky – For the second consecutive week, the University of Tennessee at Martin track and field programs were in action at the Bellarmine Open in Louisville, Ky. on Friday afternoon. Loaded with its full squad for the first time this season, the Skyhawks found success in several events....
Avian Influenza Now Across Tennessee
(TENNESSEE) The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. The disease is now in all sections of the Volunteer State. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence...
Bids to be Accepted to Demolish Former Westover School in Union City
The days of the former Westover School building in Union City are now numbered. Mayor Terry Hailey addressed the dilapidated structure, during the first item of the City Council meeting this week.(AUDIO) Discussion on the fate of the former school has been ongoing for several years, with Florida Avenue neighbors...
