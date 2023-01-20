ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bed-Stuy’s Restoration Plaza is Headed For A Long-Overdue Transformation

Over the next decade, Bed-Stuy’s Restoration Plaza plans to double the amount of available commercial office and culture space inside buildings as high as 16 stories, reports The City. The transformation is expected to create over 840,000 square feet in available unit space, according to plans filed by The...
Teen Dead, 5 Injured in East Flatbush Apartment Fire

A fire tore through an apartment building in Brooklyn on Sunday, killing a young teenager and injuring several other tenants. Firefighters responded to a residential fire call at around 10:30 a.m. on Snyder Avenue in East Flatbush and were able to extinguish the fire, which was on […] Click here to view original web page at www.fox5ny.com.
