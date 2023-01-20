Read full article on original website
stupiddope.com
Experience the Best Lobster Sandwich at Shinnecock Lobster Factory
As seafood enthusiasts, we at stupidDOPE are always on the lookout for the best lobster sandwiches in the country. So when we were given the opportunity to visit the Shinnecock Lobster Factory, located at the Shinnecock Indian Outpost in Southampton, NY, we jumped at the chance. Upon arriving at the...
longisland.com
Grab a Japanese Rice Burger at HibachiBachi in Lynbrook
A crispy outside with a juicy inside, the Hibachi Rice Bun Burger is the newest food invention to hit Long Island. Introduced at the newly opened Inatome's HibachiBachi in Lynbrook, this is a hybrid of a burger with a rice bun. You can get one meltdown style (with cheese) and...
greaterlongisland.com
The Hero Joint in Patchogue and Bay Shore is leading the way by slashing prices
Here’s something you don’t see every day. The Hero Joint sandwich shops in Patchogue and Bay Shore are slashing prices. “We, like many places, had to raise our prices to keep up with the inflation rocket ship,” said owner John Murray, III. “There wasn’t any enjoyment in this for us, as with many food and beverage operators.”
longisland.com
Pierogibites & More Opens in Bellmore
Pierogibites & More, a Polish-Ukrainian restaurant opened in Bellmore recently serving up pierogies, kielbasa and, as the name suggests, more. Their pierogi dinner includes eight pieces of boiled or fried pierogi served with sour cream and caramelized onions ($13). Grilled kielbasa is a simple plate of two kielbasa served with caramelized onions and mustard ($7). They also have meat croquette, a fried breaded crepe filled with pork ($7). You can also get meat-stuffed cabbage served with tomato sauce ($7) and a cheese blintz sweetened with farmer’s cheese ($7).
weddingsparrow.com
Great Gatsby wedding inspiration at Oheka Castle on Long Island
Are you looking for the grace and grandeur of a historic castle wedding venue in the US? Look no further than Oheka Castle, a French-style chateau built on the Gold Coast of Long Island. The perfect destination for a European style wedding, this magnificent mansion emanates the elegant refinement of a French chateau with a rich history that is distinctly American.
tmpresale.com
Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour in Huntington, NY Jun 8th, 2023 – presale code
New Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour presale code has finally been added. While this exclusive presale opportunity is going on, you get the chance to buy Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour show tickets earlier than tickets go on sale to the public!!!. If you don’t purchase your tickets to Kevin...
islipbulletin.net
More than two-dozen cats found in Islip home
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Suffolk County police commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and Third Precinct Crime Section Lt. Matthew Colonna held a press conference, during which they announced the arrest of an …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
'Difficult Road Ahead': Support Swells For Long Island Church Gutted By Fire
Community members are rallying around a Long Island church after it was heavily damaged in a fire.Emergency crews in Bethpage were called at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, with reports of an electrical fire at Saint Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, located near the intersection of Stewart and Ch…
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
darienite.com
Julie Peters, 53, Leader in Real Estate Industry, College Swimmer Who Loved the Ocean
Julie Taylor Peters of Darien, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15 due to an undetectable medical event. She was 53 and had been in perfect health prior. Julie was a born leader, a natural negotiator, a fierce partner with any racquet, a gifted seamstress and a very trusted friend. She had no limits to what she could accomplish and she had a natural ability to do it all with compassion, style and that oh so beautiful smile.
Suffolk officers save choking baby in Coram
Officers Peter Laub and Patrick Hanley say they applied back slaps and used a finger sweep technique to clear the child's airway.
Families, students thank 91-year-old on her last day as crossing guard on Long Island
The great-grandmother received flowers, an orchid, and violets on her last day as a crossing guard in Levittown.
Mother to sue Long Island town, school district after son dies of non-Hodgkins lymphoma
Javien Coleman's family and others believe his illness can be directly traced to his school, which sits right next to the Brookhaven landfill.
Police search for runaways from Little Flower
The Riverhead Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate two teenage girls they say are frequent runaways from Little Flower Children’s Services in Wading River. Adalila Hyder, 15, is described by police as a Hispanic female, 5’-2” tall, 120 pounds, with a light complexion, brown eyes...
islipbulletin.net
Former town employee says she was fired unjustly
Nov. 4, 2022, began as a normal day for Jean Trojanoski. The 79-year-old Islip Town employee was at her part-time job at the town’s Parking Violations Bureau, working on a letter that she was …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
LIRR finally arrives at NYC Grand Central Terminal, ending 26-year project with total $12.7 billion cost
The first Long Island Rail Road train arrived at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday morning, ending a 26-year project that will ease Manhattan commutes for thousands of people in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Excited passengers — mostly history and railroad fans, as well as Gov. Hochul and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber — were aboard the first train as it departed from Track 1 at ...
New Update: Fire Damages Long Island Church
This story has been updated.Emergency crews responded to an electrical fire at a Long Island church Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24.Firefighters in Bethpage were called at around 1:40 p.m. with reports of a fire at St. Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, located near the intersection of Stewart and Cherry a…
27east.com
Jet Squadron Spotted Training Over East End
A formation of jets that flew over Southampton on Tuesday, January 24, raised eyebrows, and for one local man, a camera lens. David Nardy took note, and video of the... more. George Guldi, the former Suffolk County legislator representing the South Fork and one-time Westhampton Beach ... 26 Jan 2023 by Kitty Merrill.
27east.com
Maximum Sentence for Hampton Bays Man in 2020 Murder and Robbery
Alcides Lopez Cambara, the Hampton Bays man convicted last month in the murder and robbery of Sag Harbor resident Marco Grisales, was given the maximum sentence — 25 years to... more. By Lorna Coppola My daughter Maya and I stopped at a Family Dollar on the way home from...
