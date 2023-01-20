Read full article on original website
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Michigan State team that's already low on numbers even when healthy was much less than that Sunday afternoon at Indiana. With senior forward Malik Hall sidelined with a foot injury, the Spartans also didn't have a full-strength Tyson Walker at their disposal against the Hoosiers in a noisy road environment. The senior guard came down with a stomach virus two days before the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo said, which made his status uncertain as late as Sunday morning.
thedailyhoosier.com
Eight-day turnaround: How Indiana basketball got its season back on track
In just eight days, Indiana basketball completely turned its season around. And the Hoosiers didn’t need to get Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson back to do it. Those injuries cost the team both depth and key pieces on both ends of the court. But Indiana’s issues went beyond those injuries.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Tom Izzo discusses loss to Indiana
Watch as Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo met with the media following an 82-69 loss to IU on Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. Indiana (13-6, 4-4) returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Minnesota for a 9 p.m. Eastern tip. Three keys, highlights, final stats | Woodson, TJD,...
insidethehall.com
Video: Tom Izzo, Joey Hauer react to loss against Indiana
Tom Izzo and Joey Hauser addressed the media following Michigan State’s 82-69 loss to Indiana on Sunday at Assembly Hall.
CBS Sports
Michigan State vs. Indiana: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Two traditional powers from the Big Ten are set for a critical conference battle Sunday on CBS as Indiana plays host to Michigan State in a game featuring teams trying to navigate through the sprawling middle tier of the league standings. The meeting is the first of two between the programs this season and shapes up as one of the best matchups of the day in college basketball.
city-countyobserver.com
No. 7/9 IU Travels to Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 7/9 Indiana swimming and diving is set to face in-state rival Purdue Purdue in dual meet action on Saturday (Jan. 20) inside Morgan J. Burk Aquatic Center in West Lafayette, Ind. The meet is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET and can be streamed on the Big Ten Plus digital platform.
newschannel20.com
New clinic to provide abortions in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — An Ohio based doctor is opening a clinic in Champaign to help with family planning and abortion care. The new Equity Clinic will start scheduling patients January 30th and open its doors on February 11th. The clinic will provide abortions and contraceptive options to their patients in the community and those who travel from out of town.
Full Court Friday (1-20-23)
WCIA — Watch highlights, interviews and all the scores from Full Court Friday on January 20th including video wins from the Salt Fork girls’ basketball team to win the Vermilion County tournament, Georgetown-Ridge Farm taking third, Villa Grove, Argenta-Oreana, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Tuscola, St. Joseph-Ogden, Unity, St. Teresa, Pleasant Plains, MacArthur and Lanphier. BOYS’ BASKETBALL Kankakee 55, […]
WISH-TV
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
WISH-TV
Dr. Dream explains the meaning behind dreams
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever had a good or bad dream? What if that dream held meaning. Kelly Sullivan Walden, also known as “Dr. Dream” has the answers. She joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what your dreams could be telling you.
Henning manhunt comes to a close, neighbors relieved
HENNING, Ill., (WCIA) — Many in Henning watched an hours-long manhunt unfold outside their front doors. One said he couldn’t sleep last night as he watched officers searching fields on ATVs across the street from his house. Now, neighbors have a restored sense of safety. The search has come to a close. It all started […]
WISH-TV
McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as...
mahometdaily.com
Rent hikes at Candlewood part of national trend as investors purchase mobile home parks nationwide
Note: This article has been updated. Originally, we quoted a 2016 Amendment to the Mobile Home Act that looked to change the first right of refusal clause in many mobile home land leases. That measure failed. The language regarding the sale of a mobile home according to the Act is now included. Candlewood residents currently do not have a lease from Kodiak Property Management.
Man rescued from downtown Champaign elevator
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Imagine being inside of an elevator, the doors open, but you can’t get out. That happened to a man in downtown Champaign this week. But lucky for him, Champaign Firefighters just went through elevator rescue training. We spoke with a firefighter who said this training came at a perfect time. In […]
Danville Police: 3-year-old’s death being treated as homicide
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Police Department announced on Monday that a 3-year-old girl’s death is now being investigated as a homicide. This announcement comes just hours after the Vermilion County Coroner released the girl’s name. Kanari Miller died Friday morning at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center after her family said she fell down […]
One person hurt, several displaced after accidental Champaign cooking fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt and several people have been displaced after an accidental fire in Champaign. It happened on the 900 block of Crescent Dr. at a two-story apartment building on Saturday evening. Officials say when crews arrived they saw light smoke coming from the back of the building and were […]
WTHI
One person dead following home intrusion
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead following a home intrusion in the 200 block of N. Fruitridge Avenue. The Terre Haute Police Department said a 911 call came in around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. The call reported that a homeowner had shot an intruder in their home. A second person was also reported to have fled on foot.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Vermilion Co. Sheriff, FBI, ISP apprehend fugitive, ending multi-state manhunt
Illinois State Police report that the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to investigate an officer involved shooting. ISP DCI confirmed that preliminary information indicated that during the search for 18-year-old Jacob Edwards, a Vermillion County Deputy...
Danville Police release new details in 3-year-old girl’s death
Update 12:45 p.m. Danville Deputy Chief Joshua Webb released limited details on what the investigation has determined so far. Webb said the stairs the girl fell down were standard with a railing but could not fully answer if the stairs had child safety precautions such as a gate. He added that she was not home […]
Atwood Police investigating after teen found dead
ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Atwood Police Department is investigating after a teenager was found dead in the town Friday morning. Chief Rob Bross said the teen, identified as Eian Urban, 19, was found at the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue. Bross further clarified that, despite rumors claiming otherwise, no other deceased individuals […]
