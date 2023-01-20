ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidor, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kogt.com

Friday Basketball Scores

– LCM lost to Silsbee 80-47. Alantheon Winn led LCM with 19 and Ben Elliott had 17 for the Bears (19-10, 3-3). Dre’lon Miller led the Tigers (19-10, 6-0) with 35pts as A&M’s Jimbo Fisher watched from the stands. – Deweyville lost to West Hardin 72-48. Nathan Berry had...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

Severin Anthony Lee

Severin Anthony Lee, infant, of Orange, passed peacefully in the arms of his parents on January 20, 2023. Severin was born in Beaumont, Texas on January 13, 2023. He was the beloved son of Justin and Andrea Lee. From the moment he was knit in the womb he touched the hearts of his family. Severin loved the sounds of his parents voices and was such a fighter. Although his life was cut short, he was unconditionally loved and will never be forgotten.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Glenn John LaComb

Glenn John LaComb, 92, passed away on January 17, 2023, at Focused Care in Orange, Texas. He was born in Orange on October 15, 1930, to parents Leslie Joseph LaComb and Amy Marie Dartez LaComb. He was a graduate of Lutcher Stark High School, where he excelled in football. He joined the Marines in 1951 and fought in the Korean War. After returning home from the war, he attended McNeese University where he also played football.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Walker To Run For District Attorney

Krispen Walker is running for Orange County District Attorney. The primary is not until March 2024 but she wants the voters to know she’s committed and ready to serve Orange County. Walker shared her statement with KOGT. My name is Krispen Walker and I am honored to announce my...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Chief Honored For Service

Former Orange Fire Chief David Frenzel stands with his wife of 45 years, Hildy, as they unveiled the new bronze hat monument at the Orange Fire Dept. commemorating Frenzel’s 53 years with the department. Chief John Bilbo lead off the presentation. He talked about the people who donated money...
ORANGE, TX
US105

Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft

The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
LIVINGSTON, TX
kogt.com

Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report

MISSING PERSON- JOPSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

2 Livingston men convicted of timber theft in Liberty County

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two Livingston men and a third man from Point Blank have been accused of conspiring to steal timber revenue from their employer. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge and was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $102,776 in restitution. Deferred adjudication is a form of probation that allows Major to accept responsibility of the crime without a conviction placed on his record.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Breaking: Beaumont Police investigating shooting near Park and Euclid

Beaumont — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating a shooting involving multiple rounds fired that left one victim with non-life threatening injuries, according to information Sgt. Thomas Swope provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Euclid near...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Three men facing multiple charges after Jasper County chase leads to discovery of stolen property

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Three men are facing multiple felony charges after a chase that began in Jasper County later led to the discovery of stolen property. The incident happened on January 5, 2023 around 8 p.m. A Jasper County deputy was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville when he tried to top a red Nissan truck, that was spray painted white, for traffic violations.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Jan. 11, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy