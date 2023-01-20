ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

brickunderground.com

Brooklyn dominates the top 10 NYC neighborhoods for sellers

Sellers in Brooklyn will be encouraged—but perhaps not surprised—to hear they have the advantage when it comes to getting to the closing table right now. Bidding wars are not new to Brooklyn but they reached new records in the fourth quarter and fresh data from StreetEasy shows which neighborhoods are driving up the numbers.
Secret NYC

18 Best Cheap Eats In NYC For An Affordable Bite

Living in NYC is about getting the best bang for your buck. Whether it’s scoping out a good spot to eat, or finding a rent-stabilized apartment, it’s no surprise why us New Yorkers look to save wherever we can! One of our favorite inexpensive things to do though, is getting a delicious meal for a steal of a price! This means juicy hamburgers for less than $10, a pile of dumplings for cheap, thick empanadas for a good price, and a whole lot more. These are our favorite places around NYC to find some cheap eats! This delectable Chinese spot won’t break the bank in the slightest, and will even have you wondering how it can be so delicious for the price! Everything is extremely affordable, but the talk of the town is their Wheat Noodles with Peanut Sauce ($3), Pork & Chive Dumplings ($3), and wonton soup ($2). Where: 295 Grand St
Daily News

DNA spurs arrest of ex-con for 1994 slay of Harlem mom and special-needs daughter who were strangled (EXCLUSIVE)

An ex-con has been arrested for the shocking 1994 double murder of a sickly Harlem mother and her special-needs daughter, the Daily News has learned. Both victims were strangled in their bedrooms, officials said at the time. Sarah Roberts’ body was found on a bed in one room of the apartment and her daughter Sharon’s was in a second bedroom — a woolen stocking wrapped around her neck. Larry ...
PIX11

Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings.  The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
PIX11

Teenage boy stabbed to death in Coney Island: NYPD

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after a group of teens chased and stabbed him in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. Around six teens chased Nyheem Wright, an NYPD official said. He was found critically wounded on Mermaid Avenue near West 30th Street. The teen succumbed to his injuries at the […]
New York Post

Ex-con charged in 1994 cold-case slaying of NYC mom and daughter

An ex-con who did several stints in state prison was charged Monday with murder in the vicious 1994 cold-case slaying of a Harlem mother and her special needs daughter. Larry Atkinson, 64, was picked up by the NYPD Bronx Cold Case Squad around 7:30 a.m. for the nearly three-decades-old strangulation deaths of Sarah Roberts, 57, and her 25-year-old daughter, Sharon, police said. The mom and daughter were found inside their apartment in the Grant Houses public housing complex on Feb. 20, 1994 — but the case remained unsolved until now. Detectives used DNA evidence from the 28-year-old crime scene to link the murders...
PIX11

Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support

NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. Viewers fell in love with the ambitious and talented teenage CEO. After PIX11’s story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known […]
Shore News Network

14-year-old Bronx girl missing since last weekend

NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old Bronx girl has been missing since last Saturday, and today, the NYPD is asking the public for assistance in locating her. 16-year-old Taniah Gale was last seen Saturday night after leaving her home on East 181st Street in the Bronx at around 8pm. She is described as a female, approximately 5’0″ tall, weighing 140 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, beige and white pajama pants, and red, black, and white sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s The post 14-year-old Bronx girl missing since last weekend appeared first on Shore News Network.
PIX11

2 migrants stabbed in back after throwing bottles at Manhattan hotel: NYPD

Editor’s Note: Police initially arrested a security worker in the case. Additional investigation revealed he was innocent, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office moved on Monday to drop the charges against him. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two migrants were stabbed in the back after they allegedly threw glass bottles inside a […]
Secret NYC

10 Best Arcades In NYC For A Day Of Fun And Games

No matter what age you are, no one’s too old for a few rounds at the arcade! With neon lights, pumpin’ pop music, and perks like tickets and prizes, there’s always a reason to play. Not to mention, there’s no better way for anyone with a competitive spirit to get fired up about besting all your friends and family. Whether you’re looking for a bit of nostalgia on the Dance Dance Revolution, or want to defeat your pal in a game of pool, we’ve put together a list of the best arcades in NYC for a few hours of fun! If you’re looking for an arcade in NYC that’s more than just another gaming zone, Wonderville is your new neighborhood hot spot. With near-daily events (from music appreciation to quirky quips like “how to become the perfect human”), every trip here is sure to be unique. Plus, they also have seasonal leagues to fuel your competitive spirit, movie nights, and a full bar to keep you well-fueled while you’re playing. Where: 1186 Broadway, Brooklyn
