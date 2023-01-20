No matter what age you are, no one’s too old for a few rounds at the arcade! With neon lights, pumpin’ pop music, and perks like tickets and prizes, there’s always a reason to play. Not to mention, there’s no better way for anyone with a competitive spirit to get fired up about besting all your friends and family. Whether you’re looking for a bit of nostalgia on the Dance Dance Revolution, or want to defeat your pal in a game of pool, we’ve put together a list of the best arcades in NYC for a few hours of fun! If you’re looking for an arcade in NYC that’s more than just another gaming zone, Wonderville is your new neighborhood hot spot. With near-daily events (from music appreciation to quirky quips like “how to become the perfect human”), every trip here is sure to be unique. Plus, they also have seasonal leagues to fuel your competitive spirit, movie nights, and a full bar to keep you well-fueled while you’re playing. Where: 1186 Broadway, Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO