Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!Iron PenNew York City, NY
Deadly Epidural Delivered in Brooklyn by a Doctor With a History of Mistakes
Inspectors found that an anesthesiologist at a Brooklyn hospital made numerous errors in administering epidurals. Some were life-threatening. One […] Click here to view original web page at www.nytimes.com.
NYPD Explains Why Cop Was Filming Concert Goers Leaving Drake’s Apollo Show, Twitter’s Shook
“The officer was taking video for an upcoming Twitter post that will highlight local community events. The video will not be utilized for any other reason," a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information said in a statement
Math Hoffa "My Expert Opinion" #1 Hip Hop Podcast In New York Co-Hosted by Sean Bigga, Mecca, & YKTV Located in Harlem.
Math Hoffa who's well known for entering the Hip Hop forum as a Battle rapper has excelled beyond imagination. What started as a way for industry insiders to get the scoop, has now become the new extension of the Hip Hop culture. Tax Stone who was one of the pioneers of the Podcast game can rest assured his legacy lives on.
NYPD addresses backlash over viral video of officers taken after Drake concert at the Apollo
The NYPD said the final Drake concert video will look similar to a video created from a December toy drive.
Brooklyn dominates the top 10 NYC neighborhoods for sellers
Sellers in Brooklyn will be encouraged—but perhaps not surprised—to hear they have the advantage when it comes to getting to the closing table right now. Bidding wars are not new to Brooklyn but they reached new records in the fourth quarter and fresh data from StreetEasy shows which neighborhoods are driving up the numbers.
18 Best Cheap Eats In NYC For An Affordable Bite
Living in NYC is about getting the best bang for your buck. Whether it’s scoping out a good spot to eat, or finding a rent-stabilized apartment, it’s no surprise why us New Yorkers look to save wherever we can! One of our favorite inexpensive things to do though, is getting a delicious meal for a steal of a price! This means juicy hamburgers for less than $10, a pile of dumplings for cheap, thick empanadas for a good price, and a whole lot more. These are our favorite places around NYC to find some cheap eats! This delectable Chinese spot won’t break the bank in the slightest, and will even have you wondering how it can be so delicious for the price! Everything is extremely affordable, but the talk of the town is their Wheat Noodles with Peanut Sauce ($3), Pork & Chive Dumplings ($3), and wonton soup ($2). Where: 295 Grand St
An ex-con has been arrested for the shocking 1994 double murder of a sickly Harlem mother and her special-needs daughter, the Daily News has learned. Both victims were strangled in their bedrooms, officials said at the time. Sarah Roberts’ body was found on a bed in one room of the apartment and her daughter Sharon’s was in a second bedroom — a woolen stocking wrapped around her neck. Larry ...
Lottery players win thousands in Bronx, Queens, Manhattan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan together took home more than $80,000 in winnings from Friday and Saturday Take 5 drawings. The biggest winner, a $42,157 ticket, was sold for the Friday Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. It was bought at Super Spring Grocery Corp., located at […]
Teenage boy stabbed to death in Coney Island: NYPD
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after a group of teens chased and stabbed him in Brooklyn on Friday, police said. Around six teens chased Nyheem Wright, an NYPD official said. He was found critically wounded on Mermaid Avenue near West 30th Street. The teen succumbed to his injuries at the […]
An ex-con who did several stints in state prison was charged Monday with murder in the vicious 1994 cold-case slaying of a Harlem mother and her special needs daughter. Larry Atkinson, 64, was picked up by the NYPD Bronx Cold Case Squad around 7:30 a.m. for the nearly three-decades-old strangulation deaths of Sarah Roberts, 57, and her 25-year-old daughter, Sharon, police said. The mom and daughter were found inside their apartment in the Grant Houses public housing complex on Feb. 20, 1994 — but the case remained unsolved until now. Detectives used DNA evidence from the 28-year-old crime scene to link the murders...
Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. Viewers fell in love with the ambitious and talented teenage CEO. After PIX11’s story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known […]
Mom seeks justice after teen son stabbed to death in Brooklyn: ‘Everybody loved him’
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A mother wants justice for her 17-year-old son, Nyheem Wright, who was stabbed to death in Coney Island last week. Brooks said her son was a good person who always wanted to help people. “Everybody loved him. He had friends, he brought people together,” said Simone Brooks, the mother of […]
Brooklyn Motorist who Mowed Down Motorcyclist Charged with Murder; 2 Were in Heated Fight
A Brooklyn driver who fatally struck a motorcyclist before his car overturned purposely rammed his victim after having a heated fight a few minutes before the crash, police said Saturday. Derrick McCarthy, 27, is facing murder charges for the Oct. 17, 2021 crash on Ralph Ave. at Clarendon Ave. in...
Abuse Victim Who Slept in Car Over NYC Shelter Issues Bails on System Entirely
A domestic violence victim who had moved into a rental car last week, claiming that was the most viable alternative to a chaotic New York City shelter system, now has a bed in a private shelter, she says -- as new allegations surrounding the city's overburdened program continue to come to light.
Man brutally beaten in Brooklyn robbery, 2 sought
A 39-year-old man was beaten up in a Brooklyn daylight robbery earlier this month, police said as they released photos of the suspects they’re seeking.
14-year-old Bronx girl missing since last weekend
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old Bronx girl has been missing since last Saturday, and today, the NYPD is asking the public for assistance in locating her. 16-year-old Taniah Gale was last seen Saturday night after leaving her home on East 181st Street in the Bronx at around 8pm. She is described as a female, approximately 5’0″ tall, weighing 140 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, beige and white pajama pants, and red, black, and white sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s The post 14-year-old Bronx girl missing since last weekend appeared first on Shore News Network.
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a 64-year-old man on Monday, decades after he allegedly strangled a mother and her daughter inside a Harlem apartment. Larry Atkinson was arrested on murder charges in connection with the Feb. 20, 1994 deaths of Sharon Roberts, 27, and Sarah Roberts, 57, officials said. The arrest was made using […]
2 migrants stabbed in back after throwing bottles at Manhattan hotel: NYPD
Editor’s Note: Police initially arrested a security worker in the case. Additional investigation revealed he was innocent, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office moved on Monday to drop the charges against him. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two migrants were stabbed in the back after they allegedly threw glass bottles inside a […]
10 Best Arcades In NYC For A Day Of Fun And Games
No matter what age you are, no one’s too old for a few rounds at the arcade! With neon lights, pumpin’ pop music, and perks like tickets and prizes, there’s always a reason to play. Not to mention, there’s no better way for anyone with a competitive spirit to get fired up about besting all your friends and family. Whether you’re looking for a bit of nostalgia on the Dance Dance Revolution, or want to defeat your pal in a game of pool, we’ve put together a list of the best arcades in NYC for a few hours of fun! If you’re looking for an arcade in NYC that’s more than just another gaming zone, Wonderville is your new neighborhood hot spot. With near-daily events (from music appreciation to quirky quips like “how to become the perfect human”), every trip here is sure to be unique. Plus, they also have seasonal leagues to fuel your competitive spirit, movie nights, and a full bar to keep you well-fueled while you’re playing. Where: 1186 Broadway, Brooklyn
Two Dead, 4 Wounded in Separate Shootings in Brooklyn and The Bronx
Just after 9PM, two people were shot on East 46th street and Avenue K in Flatlands section of Brooklyn. Two people were killed and four others were wounded in separate shootings in The Bronx and Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 30-year-old man was shot in the torso and a...
