Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
6abc
Jalen Hurts powers Eagles to NFC Championship Game
PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles are headed to the NFC Championship Game after cruising to a 38-7 win over the New York Giants on Saturday in the divisional playoff round. The Eagles will face the winner of Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and theSan Francisco 49ers. Philadelphia Eagles. Despite a...
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
6abc
Jalen Hurts gave Eagles Jordan-like boost, Nick Sirianni says
PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles coach Nick Sirianni compared Jalen Hurts to Michael Jordan when asked about the emotional lift the quarterback provided his team Saturday night in its 38-7 romp of the New York Giants in an NFC divisional round playoff game. "I know this is high praise, but to have...
6abc
Jalen Hurts and Eagles offense fire on all cylinders vs. Giants
PHILADELPHIA --Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert made a highlight-reel catch and raced into the end zone for a 16-yard score on the opening possession of the NFC divisional playoff game against the New York Giants to put an already electric Lincoln Financial Field crowd into a frenzy. Quarterback Jalen...
6abc
Philadelphia takes road win streak into matchup with Sacramento
Kings -3.5 BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hits the road against Sacramento looking to extend its six-game road winning streak. The Kings have gone 15-9 at home. Sacramento has a 10-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points. The 76ers are 12-9 in road games. Philadelphia ranks fifth in...
