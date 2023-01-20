ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Mountain, NC

Queen City News

2 men accused of robbing Rock Hill tobacco shop, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are accused of stealing items from a tobacco shop in Rock Hill Saturday night after demanding cash from the register, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened at the Smokers Cabinet store on 114 Oakland Avenue. Officers arrived and spoke with […]
ROCK HILL, SC
FOX8 News

Juvenile killed in North Carolina shooting; suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was killed and a homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning in a residential area by 7400 Williams Reynolds Drive in east Charlotte. Major Jackie Briley briefed the media and confirmed a male juvenile had […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man charged with murder after body found lying in Chester, S.C. roadway

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is behind bars after a man was found lying dead in a roadway Sunday morning in Chester, S.C. Officers with the City of Chester Police Department found Corey Marcelle Bennett around 8:36 a.m. at Steinkuehler Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. About...
CHESTER, SC
WBTV

18-year-old killed in Kannapolis shooting

It’s unknown if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash or if there are any injuries. Tracey Bregman celebrates 40 years on ‘The Young and the Restless’. Forty years ago, we were first introduced to actress Tracey Bregman as Lauren Fenmore on “The Young and the Restless.”
KANNAPOLIS, NC
860wacb.com

Alexander County Man Arrested

Tray Shaun Jamare Lackey, age 21 of Taylorsville, was arrested on Friday, January 20th and charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order. Lackey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Officers seize 88 animals from multiple Burke Co. properties

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County Animal Services/Animal Enforcement seized a total of 88 animals from multiple locations between Jan. 18 and 20, the agency said in a press release. The agency first seized 32 miniature horses and 39 chickens from two properties on Jan. 18. Both properties were owned...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect in custody following SWAT situation in York County, sheriff’s office says

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Police Department has a suspect in custody following a barricade situation in Fort Mill on Saturday. According to a tweet from the York County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday night, the York County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team assisted the Fort Mill Police Department with a barricaded suspect call on Morgan St.
FORT MILL, SC
WYFF4.com

Victim shot while confronting suspect during a car break-in, officers say

The Greer Police Department is searching for a suspect after one person was shot during a car break-in. Officers said Saturday, at about 3 a.m., they responded to a shooting on Sea Grit Court. According to officers, during the investigation, they found the victim received a notification from his security...
GREER, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

MEDIC: One Shot With Life-Threatening Injuries In East Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MEDIC took one person to the hospital following a shooting in East Charlotte on Sunday night. It happened just before 6:00 at the intersection of Albemarle Road and North Sharon Amity Road. We’re told the victim has life-threatening injuries. Details remain limited.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Charges Against Taylorsville Man Include Assault On Unborn Child

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 43-year old Buddy Allen Bentley of Taylorsville Wednesday evening. He was charged with assault on a female, assault on a child under the age of 12 and assault on an unborn child. Bentley is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. A February 21st court date is scheduled.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
860wacb.com

Stony Point Man Arrested By Iredell County Deputies

On Sunday, January 15, Iredell County Sheriff Deputies responded to a location on Taylorsville Highway in Stony Point in reference to shots fired . It was reported that the male subject shot several rounds toward another vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies reviewed the surveillance video and was able to...
STONY POINT, NC
860wacb.com

Felony Drug Charge Filed Against Taylorsville Man

Jason Colton Hubbard, age 33 of Taylorsville, is facing a felony drug charge after he was taken into custody on Friday, January 20th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Hubbard is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. As of earlier today, Hubard remained in the Alexander County Jail with a secured bond of $5,000. A Monday court appearance is listed.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

