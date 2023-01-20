Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 men accused of robbing Rock Hill tobacco shop, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are accused of stealing items from a tobacco shop in Rock Hill Saturday night after demanding cash from the register, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened at the Smokers Cabinet store on 114 Oakland Avenue. Officers arrived and spoke with […]
Juvenile killed in North Carolina shooting; suspect in custody
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was killed and a homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning in a residential area by 7400 Williams Reynolds Drive in east Charlotte. Major Jackie Briley briefed the media and confirmed a male juvenile had […]
WBTV
Man charged with murder after body found lying in Chester, S.C. roadway
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is behind bars after a man was found lying dead in a roadway Sunday morning in Chester, S.C. Officers with the City of Chester Police Department found Corey Marcelle Bennett around 8:36 a.m. at Steinkuehler Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. About...
WBTV
18-year-old killed in Kannapolis shooting
It’s unknown if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash or if there are any injuries. Tracey Bregman celebrates 40 years on ‘The Young and the Restless’. Forty years ago, we were first introduced to actress Tracey Bregman as Lauren Fenmore on “The Young and the Restless.”
Fatal shooting under investigation in Kannapolis, police say
KANNAPOLIS,N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon. Police said they responded to Pacific Court just off Rainbow Drive shortly before 1:30 p.m. At the scene, police found a person deceased in a parking lot near the area. The victim has been...
FOX Carolina
Man shot in neck multiple times during large fight in Spindale, police say
Spindale, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spindale Police Department said a man is recovering after he was shot multiple times in the neck and several others were arrested after a fight occurred on Sunday. Spindale police said officers responded to an area on Wallace Street on Sunday, Jan. 22 at...
‘Sounded really close.’ Neighbors describe scene of North Carolina officer-involved shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “We just got back in the house maybe two hours prior and uh just heard some shots.. some loud bangs as I can pretty much call it, and then after the second one I was like yeah that’s a gunshot… so you know like it sounded pretty close and […]
860wacb.com
Alexander County Man Arrested
Tray Shaun Jamare Lackey, age 21 of Taylorsville, was arrested on Friday, January 20th and charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order. Lackey is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center without bond.
WBTV
Officers seize 88 animals from multiple Burke Co. properties
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County Animal Services/Animal Enforcement seized a total of 88 animals from multiple locations between Jan. 18 and 20, the agency said in a press release. The agency first seized 32 miniature horses and 39 chickens from two properties on Jan. 18. Both properties were owned...
Suspect in custody following SWAT situation in York County, sheriff’s office says
FORT MILL, S.C. — The Fort Mill Police Department has a suspect in custody following a barricade situation in Fort Mill on Saturday. According to a tweet from the York County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday night, the York County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team assisted the Fort Mill Police Department with a barricaded suspect call on Morgan St.
WYFF4.com
Victim shot while confronting suspect during a car break-in, officers say
The Greer Police Department is searching for a suspect after one person was shot during a car break-in. Officers said Saturday, at about 3 a.m., they responded to a shooting on Sea Grit Court. According to officers, during the investigation, they found the victim received a notification from his security...
wccbcharlotte.com
MEDIC: One Shot With Life-Threatening Injuries In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MEDIC took one person to the hospital following a shooting in East Charlotte on Sunday night. It happened just before 6:00 at the intersection of Albemarle Road and North Sharon Amity Road. We’re told the victim has life-threatening injuries. Details remain limited.
49 miniature horses, 39 chickens seized amid Burke County animal cruelty investigation
MORGANTON, N.C. — Officials in Burke County have seized 88 animals in connection with a animal cruelty case. Search warrants were served on Julie Ann Sherrill, 54, on Jan. 18 and a total of 88 animals were seized after a necropsy report on a miniature horse showed it died of starvation, according to Burke County animal services.
1 dead, suspect in custody after homicide in Gaston County, police say
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — One man is dead and another man is in custody after a homicide in Bessemer City on Friday morning, Gaston County Police said. Officers said they responded to Peggy Drive for a cardiac arrest call. On arrival, they said the circumstances indicated a homicide occurred.
860wacb.com
Charges Against Taylorsville Man Include Assault On Unborn Child
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 43-year old Buddy Allen Bentley of Taylorsville Wednesday evening. He was charged with assault on a female, assault on a child under the age of 12 and assault on an unborn child. Bentley is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. A February 21st court date is scheduled.
860wacb.com
Stony Point Man Arrested By Iredell County Deputies
On Sunday, January 15, Iredell County Sheriff Deputies responded to a location on Taylorsville Highway in Stony Point in reference to shots fired . It was reported that the male subject shot several rounds toward another vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies reviewed the surveillance video and was able to...
860wacb.com
Felony Drug Charge Filed Against Taylorsville Man
Jason Colton Hubbard, age 33 of Taylorsville, is facing a felony drug charge after he was taken into custody on Friday, January 20th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Hubbard is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. As of earlier today, Hubard remained in the Alexander County Jail with a secured bond of $5,000. A Monday court appearance is listed.
CMPD: Two arrested, including officer, after separate DWI crashes in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are investigating two Driving While Impaired crashes that took place Saturday morning in, with one involving an off-duty officer. Officers responded to call for service on Interstate 77 South near Arrowood Road in southwest Charlotte just before...
WBTV
Jury finds CMS did not act with ‘deliberate indifference’ in former Myers Park student’s case
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A jury found that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) did not act with ‘deliberate indifference’ regarding the handling of a former Myers Park High School student’s reported rape. Although the jury found the school didn’t handle the report with deliberate indifference—the standard needed for the...
Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
Comments / 2