Read full article on original website
Related
Lawmakers in some states, including NY, seek to bar insurrectionists from holding office
Albany, N.Y. — Democratic lawmakers in a handful of states are trying to send a message two years after the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol: Those who engage in an attempted overthrow of the government shouldn’t be allowed to run it. New York, Connecticut and Virginia are...
Republicans call NY Gov. Hochul a ‘hypocrite’ over plan to phase out gas stoves
Republican lawmakers are pushing back against New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to phase out gas stoves, calling her a “hypocrite” over past photos of her using gas ranges at her home in Buffalo and the governor’s mansion in Albany. “The governor’s push to ban gas...
People to know in NY cannabis: Joshua Allyn
Josh Allyn is the founder and CEO of Tap Root Fields. He answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis space?. I’m the founder and current CEO of Tap Root...
Onondaga Community College launches an ‘affordable’ online cannabis education program
Onondaga Community College announced today it is starting a new education program to help students find what it calls an “affordable pathway” into what is expected to be the fast-growing New York state cannabis industry. OCC’s CannabisHub will offer classes leading to certificates in cannabis cultivation, processing and...
Oneida Indian Nation’s record-breaking year provides windfall to Onondaga, other counties
Business has been good for the Oneida Indian Nation lately, especially, it seems, at the thousands of slot machines it operates at its casinos and shops. And that’s good news for the state, Onondaga County and nine other county governments that receive annual payments from the Oneidas through a settlement reached with state and local officials in 2013.
Woman admits stealing $1M lottery prize from NY cousin’s scratch-off ticket
A woman has admitted stealing a $1 million prize from her cousin’s scratch-off ticket in New York. Iris Amador Argueta, 34, of Houston, Texas, pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the second degree, Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced Friday. “This defendant thought she hit the jackpot when...
Syracuse University’s cannabis curriculum offers students entryway into industry
NY Cannabis Insider is working with students at Syracuse University on a series of stories about cannabis education programs throughout the state. The state of New York is in a strange gray area when it comes to cannabis – while the drug has been legalized in the state for recreational use, there are still several barriers that remain in the federal arena.
CNY school asks community to vote for new mascot
The Lyme Central School District had changed its team nickname, and now it’s asking for help picking a mascot. In September of 2022, the district announced that its sports teams would go by Lakers’ nickname instead of Indians. Lyme is located in Chaumont, about 15 miles northwest of Watertown, near Lake Ontario.
Syracuse.com
Troopers stop 310 vehicles in Syracuse, Salina crackdown: 10 guns seized, drugs found, 11 charged
Syracuse, N.Y. — A four-day police operation targeting weapons and narcotics led to the seizure of firearms and drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and cannabis in Syracuse and Salina, authorities said. Troopers made 310 vehicle and traffic stops from Wednesday to Saturday, according to a news release Monday from...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: New users bet $5 & get $200 instantly
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the NFL playoffs in full swing, it is the perfect time to join DraftKings and capitalize on their new Ohio promo opportunity....
Best Ohio sportsbook promos & bonuses for FanDuel, DraftKings + more
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We had two great NFL Divisional Round games yesterday and have two more on the slate today. Along with the NBA and NHL...
Here’s where home listings are tumbling the most in Central New York (ZIP code breakdown)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Active home listings continue to fall nearly everywhere in Central New York, according to data from Redfin, a national real estate firm. Active listings as of the end of November were down in 47 ZIP codes in a six-county region of Central New York, according to Redfin. Listings were up in only 29 ZIP codes and flat in another four.
Tax filing season starts today: Tax Day deadline is April 18
Starting today, Jan. 23, you can begin filing returns for 2022 and the IRS will process them. The agency is expecting over 168 million individual tax returns to be filed this year. The deadline for filing is April 18. You get an extra three days this year since the normal date of April 15 falls on a Saturday this year.
See how much snow fell in Upstate NY’s first widespread snow storm of 2023 (chart)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York’s first widespread snowstorm of 2023 dropped up to a foot of snow, with the highest totals in the eastern half of the state. The snowiest spot was the town of Warrensburg, in the Adirondacks county of Warren, with 12 inches of snow. Oneonta, in Otsego County, was runner-up with 11 inches.
Mom of Ava Wood’s message to Central NY: Thank you for outpouring of love, support
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The mother of Ava Wood on Saturday thanked the Central New York community for its love and support toward her family following her daughter’s killing in Baldwinsville. Ava, 14, was found shot dead Friday morning in a house at 6 Triangle Place in Baldwinsville along...
Sportsman’s Expo, B’ville’s Big Chill, Chris Young: 11 things to do this week in CNY
Although he has been slow to make an impactful visit to this portion of Upstate New York yet, “Old Man Winter” has got to make an appearance sooner or later. This would be a great week. Baldwinsville will be hosting its “Big Chill” with brave folks plunging into the Seneca River, and Beaver Lake is having an event for youngsters where they can discover nature’s beauty. Of course, if you are not a fan of the winter chill you can stay in and enjoy the warmth at the Sportsman’s Expo at the New York State Fairgrounds, Chris Young at the Turning Stone, a production of “Kinky Boots,” music by Symphoria, and more.
New boys hockey state poll: 2 Section III teams in top 5
Two Section III teams have moved down in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. After suffering a 2-1 defeat to Victor, West Genesee moved from No. 2 to No. 5 in Division I. Christian Brothers Academy dropped to No. 12 in Division II after falling 3-2 to New Hartford.
Get ready: Messy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain to hit Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. — A winter storm forecast to hit Central New York this weekend will bring a wet and messy mix of precipitation. Snow, sleet and freezing rain will cover much of Central New York Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly snow is expected but sleet, freezing...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 1