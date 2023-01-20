ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

People to know in NY cannabis: Joshua Allyn

Josh Allyn is the founder and CEO of Tap Root Fields. He answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series. What is your position and what do you/your company do in the cannabis space?. I’m the founder and current CEO of Tap Root...
CNY school asks community to vote for new mascot

The Lyme Central School District had changed its team nickname, and now it’s asking for help picking a mascot. In September of 2022, the district announced that its sports teams would go by Lakers’ nickname instead of Indians. Lyme is located in Chaumont, about 15 miles northwest of Watertown, near Lake Ontario.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: New users bet $5 & get $200 instantly

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the NFL playoffs in full swing, it is the perfect time to join DraftKings and capitalize on their new Ohio promo opportunity....
Tax filing season starts today: Tax Day deadline is April 18

Starting today, Jan. 23, you can begin filing returns for 2022 and the IRS will process them. The agency is expecting over 168 million individual tax returns to be filed this year. The deadline for filing is April 18. You get an extra three days this year since the normal date of April 15 falls on a Saturday this year.
Sportsman’s Expo, B’ville’s Big Chill, Chris Young: 11 things to do this week in CNY

Although he has been slow to make an impactful visit to this portion of Upstate New York yet, “Old Man Winter” has got to make an appearance sooner or later. This would be a great week. Baldwinsville will be hosting its “Big Chill” with brave folks plunging into the Seneca River, and Beaver Lake is having an event for youngsters where they can discover nature’s beauty. Of course, if you are not a fan of the winter chill you can stay in and enjoy the warmth at the Sportsman’s Expo at the New York State Fairgrounds, Chris Young at the Turning Stone, a production of “Kinky Boots,” music by Symphoria, and more.
New boys hockey state poll: 2 Section III teams in top 5

Two Section III teams have moved down in the latest New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. After suffering a 2-1 defeat to Victor, West Genesee moved from No. 2 to No. 5 in Division I. Christian Brothers Academy dropped to No. 12 in Division II after falling 3-2 to New Hartford.
