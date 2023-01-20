The Texas A&M men’s basketball team looks to stay undefeated in conference play as it takes on the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Wildcats hold a 10-4 lead in the all-time series against the Aggies, as this marks the first trip to Rupp Arena for fourth-year coach Buzz Williams. The last victory over Kentucky was on Feb. 10, 2018 — the same year the team made the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

