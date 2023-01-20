Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Calipari’s next challenge: How to integrate Sahvir Wheeler back into Kentucky’s lineup?
Kentucky is rolling once again, owners of a three-game winning streak and, seemingly, a newfound confidence on the basketball court. Conspicuous by his absence amid the Wildcats’ successful stretch of games over the past week and a half has been Sahvir Wheeler, an all-conference point guard who also happens to be one of the most polarizing UK players in recent memory.
College Gameday Coming to Lexington for Kentucky-Kansas
For the second season in a row, ESPN's College Gameday crew will be in attendance for a showdown between the Kentucky Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks. Last season, it was UK leaving Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence with an 80-62 drubbing of Kansas, spearheaded by 27 points from former Cat Keion ...
Gutsy performance leads Mississippi State to 77-76 thriller over Kentucky
Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.
Bubble Battle in the Bluegrass: Kentucky-Texas A&M Matchup Features Two Teams Vying for NCAA Tournament Bids
On Saturday afternoon, Kentucky and Texas A&M will square off on the hardwood for just the 17th time ever. The Wildcats have claimed victory in 12 of the games, with the most memorable coming back in 2016, when 30 points from Tyler Ulis propelled UK past the regular-season champion Aggies ...
Battalion Texas AM
Men’s hoops faces road test against Kentucky
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team looks to stay undefeated in conference play as it takes on the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Wildcats hold a 10-4 lead in the all-time series against the Aggies, as this marks the first trip to Rupp Arena for fourth-year coach Buzz Williams. The last victory over Kentucky was on Feb. 10, 2018 — the same year the team made the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.
WATCH: John Calipari, Buzz Williams Speak Following Kentucky's 76-67 Win Over Texas AM
Kentucky head coach John Calipari and Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' 76-67 win over the Aggies on Saturday afternoon. Calipari's press conference can be seen above, while Williams' can be seen below: More on the win over the Aggies here. Want ...
State looks to extend a winning streak in Sunday showdown vs. Kentucky
A three-game losing streak is behind Mississippi State now and the Bulldogs have an opportunity to flip the script with a three-game winning streak on Sunday afternoon. After dropping games to Ole Miss, Tennessee and South Carolina who have combined to lose just one conference game this year, MSU beat Texas A&M on the road by 16 points and Auburn at home by 14.
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Kentucky and the good she has done for the community.
fox56news.com
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC
The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for the improper acquisition, transport, possession, and sale of bourbon — including vintage distilled — spirits at Justin’s House of Bourbon. 2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC. The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for...
Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money
This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
WTVQ
A messy Sunday to a bigger system mid week
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a chilly but calm day across the Commonwealth! I hope you soaked up the calmness of today because our pattern is about to crank it up about 10 more notches starting tomorrow. Clouds will continue to increase past midnight. Here is a quick breakdown of how the day looks to play out.
spectrumnews1.com
The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
WKYT 27
Fundraiser helping Babes BBQ in Georgetown after serious fire
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A fundraiser is collecting donations for a Georgetown restaurant after a serious fire. The owners of Babes BBQ on Cincinnati Road say the building caught fire Friday morning. The cause of the fire is investigation. Former employee Meghan Capra launched a fundraiser to help pay for...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Do WKYT meteorologists use a teleprompter when they give the forecasts?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Teleprompters are one tool we use to bring you the news, but do we all use them? That’s a question one viewer asked. For today’s Good Question, Colin asks, Do the meteorologists use a teleprompter when they give the forecasts?. A little behind-the-scenes secret,...
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking snow chances
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flakes will continue to fly today and another round comes our way later this week. Very light accumulations are possible today. If you see accumulation, it’ll probably be on cold elevated surfaces. So things like your car or rooftops have a shot at picking up a little bit of snow. This isn’t an event that causes a lot of problems.
Kentucky GOP seeks school closure records from Beshear
Such a broad-based records request isn't uncommon among political operatives.
wdrb.com
Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
wdrb.com
POLICE: Former Ky. lawmaker John Tilley helped 'unstable' woman to hotel room before alleged rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman allegedly raped by John Tilley, the former chair of the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, told police she blacked out after being given an alcoholic shot by a man she didn’t know at a Lexington bar last April, according to a search warrant affidavit.
