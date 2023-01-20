ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Calipari’s next challenge: How to integrate Sahvir Wheeler back into Kentucky’s lineup?

Kentucky is rolling once again, owners of a three-game winning streak and, seemingly, a newfound confidence on the basketball court. Conspicuous by his absence amid the Wildcats’ successful stretch of games over the past week and a half has been Sahvir Wheeler, an all-conference point guard who also happens to be one of the most polarizing UK players in recent memory.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Gutsy performance leads Mississippi State to 77-76 thriller over Kentucky

Mississippi State didn’t bring it’s a game again on Sunday in a matchup with Kentucky, but the Bulldogs brought the guts. After falling behind by 10 points in the first half and facing some adversity along the way, State found a way. A huge second half from Anastasia Hayes and Jessika Carter led the way and a final stop on the last possession gave the Bulldogs a 77-76 win over the Wildcats.
STARKVILLE, MS
Battalion Texas AM

Men’s hoops faces road test against Kentucky

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team looks to stay undefeated in conference play as it takes on the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Wildcats hold a 10-4 lead in the all-time series against the Aggies, as this marks the first trip to Rupp Arena for fourth-year coach Buzz Williams. The last victory over Kentucky was on Feb. 10, 2018 — the same year the team made the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

State looks to extend a winning streak in Sunday showdown vs. Kentucky

A three-game losing streak is behind Mississippi State now and the Bulldogs have an opportunity to flip the script with a three-game winning streak on Sunday afternoon. After dropping games to Ole Miss, Tennessee and South Carolina who have combined to lose just one conference game this year, MSU beat Texas A&M on the road by 16 points and Auburn at home by 14.
STARKVILLE, MS
fox56news.com

2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC

The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for the improper acquisition, transport, possession, and sale of bourbon — including vintage distilled — spirits at Justin’s House of Bourbon. 2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by ABC. The investigations were prompted by complaints of alleged violations for...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money

This article is republished from Kentucky Health News, an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. Kentucky’s local and state governments continue to reap more millions from settlements […] The post Beshear wants ‘scoring criteria,’ Cameron’s appointee prefers flexibility for settlement money appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

A messy Sunday to a bigger system mid week

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a chilly but calm day across the Commonwealth! I hope you soaked up the calmness of today because our pattern is about to crank it up about 10 more notches starting tomorrow. Clouds will continue to increase past midnight. Here is a quick breakdown of how the day looks to play out.
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

The Bluegrass State welcomes musical legends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical legends are planning tours to the Bluegrass and fans are guaranteed to be thrilled. The best-selling duo of all time, Brooks & Dunn, will bring their “Reboot 2023” tour to Lexington’s Rupp Arena on May 11. American Idol season ten winner, Scott McCreary will open for the pair.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fundraiser helping Babes BBQ in Georgetown after serious fire

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A fundraiser is collecting donations for a Georgetown restaurant after a serious fire. The owners of Babes BBQ on Cincinnati Road say the building caught fire Friday morning. The cause of the fire is investigation. Former employee Meghan Capra launched a fundraiser to help pay for...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking snow chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flakes will continue to fly today and another round comes our way later this week. Very light accumulations are possible today. If you see accumulation, it’ll probably be on cold elevated surfaces. So things like your car or rooftops have a shot at picking up a little bit of snow. This isn’t an event that causes a lot of problems.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky AG appoints special prosecutor in 3 unsolved Nelson County cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed a special prosecutor to investigate several unsolved Nelson County cases. In the letter, Commonwealth's Attorney Shane Young is appointed to look into the prosecution of any potential criminal charges, or other criminal activity, related to the deaths of Jason Ellis, Crystal Rogers and Tommy Ballard.
NELSON COUNTY, KY

