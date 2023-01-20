ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth

The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023

Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Pin Collectors BEWARE

There are lots of Disney resorts to stay at, and we’ve ranked every single hotel to help you decide where to stay for your trip. Lots can change at these resorts quickly, so let’s take a look at everything new we spotted this past week!. Disney’s Contemporary Resort...
Rebekah Barton

Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy Changes

Now that Bob Iger is once again Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, theme park fans have been hopeful that certain Bob Chapek-era changes will be reversed at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida and Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Disney World Gets Ready for Major Dining Changes

While most people planning a trip to Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report Disney World may be looking forward to the park's rides or the fun of staying at a Disney hotel most of all, there are certainly people who also look forward to all the special foods the parks offer (beyond Disney's classic Dole Whip, that is).
disneyfanatic.com

Walls Bulge as Water Leaks Into Deluxe Disney World Resort

When you visit the Walt Disney World Resort, there are so many amazing experiences that await you. From enjoying the dozens of fun attractions at Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT, to dining on some of the most delicious food you will ever eat, and staying at hotels that transport you to another world, Disney World vacations are always memorable experiences.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Contemporary vs. Yacht Club Disney World Resort Guide 2023

So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resorts? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

The Beloved Disney World Experiences Ended For ‘Good Reasons’

There is an old saying that all good things must come to an end. While we’d like to believe that the magical experiences to be had at Walt Disney World are all exempt from this concept, we all know better. We’ve seen it firsthand when one of our favorite attractions closes or a highly enjoyable non-attraction offering becomes defunct. That’s just the way it is, despite popular misgivings. And truth be told, there are many instances where the decision to end something beloved doesn’t fly with most Disney fans.

