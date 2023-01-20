ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Border officials warn travelers to stop egg smuggling attempts

By Ciara Encinas
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vs9Te_0kLSVwqp00

You would never think that a carton of eggs would cause a problem at our border crossing, but Customs and Border Protection officials are asking travelers not to bring eggs into the U.S.

CBP's Director of Field Operations in San Diego said border officers are seeing an increase in uncooked eggs at the U.S.-Mexico border, and the director reiterated that doing so is not allowed.

Buying eggs at the grocery store is becoming more expensive for shoppers, just ask Rita Garcia.

“I’d like to be a chicken that way I can do it better and [for] less price," she said.

She said it’s going to change her cooking habits.

“That price? One dozen for $10.99. Wow! For two dozen its going to be $22. So, I’m not going to make it with my budget. No," she said.

The rising prices of eggs are impacting shoppers' pockets. This time last year, a dozen eggs was less than $2 on average in the United States. Right now, at one store in San Ysidro, a dozen eggs is priced at $7.99.

“It’s so expensive," expressed Victor Ramos.

Ramos thought twice before buying eggs and decided against it.

Food distributors blame the drastic spike in prices is because of a bird flu outbreak and supply issues.

“I used to buy them for $1.99, $2.99, but no those prices are crazy," said Ramos.

Trying to cross uncooked eggs from Mexico into the U.S. without telling a CBP officer is illegal and it could cost you up to $10,000.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Cocaine Worth $2M Found Stashed in Hidden VW Compartment at Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry have discovered more than $2 million worth of cocaine hidden in a vehicle, the agency said Friday. At approximately 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers encountered a male driver, 31, in a Volkswagen entering the U.S. He presented them with a valid state-issued identification card.
Explore with Nini

‘El Pozolero’ Dissolved More Than 300 Bodies in Acid -

Pozole is a popular Mexican stew that can feature pork, hominy and an array of vegetables and seasonings. But the name of the delicacy has taken on a sinister new meaning: Mexican authorities have detained a man linked to hundreds of deaths in the drug war who is being called the Pozole Maker.
New York Post

Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths

Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
Reuters

U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke

Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy