SDPD investigate deadly shooting in Gaslamp Quarter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A shooting in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter that left a man dead prompted a large police presence early Friday morning.

San Diego Police said officers were called to the 600 block of L Street just after 4:30 a.m. in response to reports of shots fired.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He died at the scene, said SDPD.

Officers believe the man may have gotten into a fight with a group of people in that area.

Witnesses told police they say a white car drive off following the shooting. A short time later the suspected getaway car was found near the 300 block of 5 th avenue.

Three people who were inside the car were detained, SDPD said. A fourth person was also taken into custody during the investigation.

Because of the investigation, police are asking the public to avoid the following streets:

Sixth Avenue and J Street

Sixth Avenue and K Street

Seventh Avenue and K Street

Tony Gwynn Drive

The SWAT team is going through a nearby parking garages and buildings checking for suspects or more victims.

People who live and work in the area must be escorted by officers.

SDPD says no weapons have been recovered.

10News spoke with Lindsay Doornweerd, who lives in the area, and said the shooting is an eye-opener.

“It’s a little scary. I definitely want to, like as a woman especially feel like I’m able to walk around and feel safe in my own community," Doornweerd said.

“I try to avoid walking around at night, especially by myself.”