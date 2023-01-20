ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Springfield College football player saves life with critical donation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Leadership in service to others. That’s been the mission at Springfield College for over a century. In this week’s “Friday Night Frenzy” feature, we sat down with one player on the school’s football team, after his heroic act to save the life of a complete stranger.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Volunteers pull a 1805 Northampton barn back to its Foundation

Volunteers pull 1805 Northampton barn back to a Foundation.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
