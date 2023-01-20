Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Related
Worcester Railers top Trois-Rivieres 3-2 to cap three-game weekend
WORCESTER – The Worcester Railers took down the Trios-Rivieres Lions to wrap up their home three-in-three weekend against three different teams within the ECHL’s North Division. The triumph was Worcester’s first regulation victory in more than a month, or since last Dec. 18, and it was a big...
westernmassnews.com
Week Two: Putnam at Amherst, Agawam at Springfield International Charter School, Longmeadow at Holyoke
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week on Friday Night frenzy, Western Mass News took in the action as Putnam took on Amherst, Agawam faced Springfield International Charter School and Longmeadow battled Holyoke. Check out the highlights in the video above!. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Sydney Taylor scores 30 points, leads UMass women’s basketball past Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio – Senior Sydney Taylor was near perfect on the day, going 11-of-12 from the field, including 7-of-8 from the three-point line, as the University of Massachusetts women’s basketball team defeated University of Dayton, 79-60, at the UD Arena on Sunday afternoon. Taylor’s 11 made field goals and seven three-pointers marked new career-highs.
Wilbraham’s Minnechaug Regional broken lights scheduled to be fixed in February
The lights will go out at Minnechaug Regional High School, just not right away. John Provost, the superintendent of Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District, said in an email Monday that a software installation that will allow the lights to be turned off is scheduled for February vacation. February vacation is scheduled...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield College football player saves life with critical donation
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Leadership in service to others. That’s been the mission at Springfield College for over a century. In this week’s “Friday Night Frenzy” feature, we sat down with one player on the school’s football team, after his heroic act to save the life of a complete stranger.
Portion of Main Street in South Hadley closed
There are several streets that will be closed until 1:30 p.m. on Monday in South Hadley.
Sale closed in Longmeadow: $399,900 for a four-bedroom home
Jennifer Coffin and Patrick Wilson acquired the property at 128 Benedict Terrace, Longmeadow, from M Carroll 2018 Ret Karen on Jan. 5, 2023. The $399,900 purchase price works out to $189 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 6,150-square-foot lot.
Single-family home in East Longmeadow sells for $520,000
Bretta Construction Llc acquired the property at 362 Parker Street, East Longmeadow, from Ent Llc Manchester on Jan. 6, 2023, for $520,000 which works out to $468 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage and sits on a 304,845 square-foot lot. Additional houses...
Lunar New Year celebration held at Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD — The Massachusetts Chapter of the American Chinese United Association (ACUA-MA) hosted the celebration of the Lunar New Year of 2023, the Year of the Rabbit, at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with more than 400 in attendance. State Rep. Angelo J. Puppolo, Jr., D-Springfield, along...
Sale closed in Westfield: $412,000 for a four-bedroom home
Jorge Rodriguez and Karina Flores acquired the property at 87 Northridge Road, Westfield, from William J Rhodes and Debra J Rhodes on Jan. 6, 2023, for $412,000 which works out to $229 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. These...
Route 20 from Pittsfield to N.Y. line closed due to downed power lines, trees
As bands of snow batter the state, Route 20 from Pittsfield to the New York state line is closed due to downed power lines and trees, according to the Massachusetts State Police. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is working to clear the highway. When the state police announced the closure...
Westfield, Hadley schools among winners of MassDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest
Westfield, Hadley, Shelburne Falls and Pittsfield schools have won a chance to name MassDOT snowplows this winter season.
Two rollover accidents within one mile of each other in West Springfield
The weather conditions caused two separate rollover accidents overnight in West Springfield.
New Trader Joe’s grocery store opening in CT in February 2023
Trader Joe’s, a nationally beloved grocery store chain, is expanding its reach in New England yet again — and this time, its new location is just 15 minutes outside of Hartford, Connecticut. A new Trader Joe’s is set to open in Glastonbury, Conn. on Thursday, Feb. 2 at...
Mass State Police Lowers Speed on Mass Pike From Westfield To New York Border
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is advising travelers to expect snow in Western and Central regions of the state overnight tonight and in areas of Northern Massachusetts near the border with New Hampshire. The storm system is then forecast to push south and eastward in the...
Snowfall totals across western Massachusetts Friday
The snow has started to arrive in some counties, here's a look at some of the snowfall amounts in Franklin and Hampshire counties.
Westfield Air Show announces featured performers
The Westfield International Air Show announced a list of performers for the two-day event in May at Barnes Air National Guard Base.
MassLive.com
Volunteers pull a 1805 Northampton barn back to its Foundation
Volunteers pull 1805 Northampton barn back to a Foundation. Volunteers pull 1805 Northampton barn back to a Foundation. Volunteers pull 1805 Northampton barn back to a Foundation. 4 / 22. Volunteers pull 1805 Northampton barn back to a Foundation. 5 / 22. Volunteers pull 1805 Northampton barn back to a...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Residents without power in Franklin County
Local utility companies say they're ready to deal with potential power outages from Monday's storm.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0