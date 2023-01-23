ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Volunteer student arrested Thursday for alleged online threat of 'shooting up the school'

By By Jeff Bobo Editor
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tSsf5_0kLSVkVL00

A Volunteer High School student was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly making a threat on the social media platform “Snapchat” to bring a gun to school and do violence Friday.

According to a HCSO report the 15-year-old student made a threat of “shooting up the school” on Snapchat. Classmates reportedly went to Principal Dr. Greg Sturgill’s office to report there threat “because of the seriousness of the threats being real”.

A photo of the suspect brandishing a .22 caliber revolver in his waistband was also posted on Snapchat, the HCSO reported.

The boy’s mother confirmed for the HCSO they own a .22 revolver which was unloaded.

The HCSO reported that due to the nature of the threat and availability of a firearm the by the boy, he was arrested last Thursday evening and cited into Juvenile Court on one count of threat of mass violence on school property, and one count of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Review there was an increased police and administrator presence at school Friday morning as a precaution, but no other incidents were reported, and no other students are believed to be involved in the threat.

Hixson said he doesn’t know what motivated the student to make the alleged threat. He said the student was’t in trouble, but Hixson asked his staff to conduct an investigation to determine if there is a reason why this threat was made.

In the meantime, aside from he morning police presence it was business as usual at Volunteer Friday. The suspect student was being held at the Johnson City Juvenile Detention Center, and was scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Juvenile Court Monday.

School administrators and law enforcement have emphasized that the number one resource at their disposal to prevent school violence is the students, and their willingness to report any suspicious or potentially threatening behavior.

Hixson congratulated and thanked those students who came forward Thursday.

“I can’t underscore enough that without them bringing this situation to our attention we wouldn’t have known about the post on Snapchat,” Hixson said. “I think this says a lot about the relationship and the level of trust that exists between our administrators and our students.”

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson stated in his report that on Thursday around 5 p.m. the HCSO received information in regards to a threat at Volunteer High School that was posted on social media.

“After an investigation, a Juvenile was charged with making the threat,” Lawson stated. “The Juvenile was taken into custody at approximately 8 p.m. The threat did not single any person out. On Friday Volunteer did have extra Law Enforcement present.”

Lawson added, “Volunteer did not go on any type of lock down, due to this incident occurring after school hours and the individual was not on school property. This is an isolated incident and no other individuals are involved.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school

A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
People

Family of 6-Year-Old Accused of Intentionally Shooting Teacher Speaks Out

The teacher, Abigail Zwerner, was finally released from the hospital earlier this week The family of a 6-year-old boy who allegedly intentionally shot his teacher in a Virginia school is speaking out for the first time since the incident. The 6-year-old has not been named publicly but is accused of showing up to school on Jan. 6 with a gun in his backpack and shooting his 25-year-old teacher Abigail Zwerner in an intentional act, according to police. In a statement sent to PEOPLE Thursday via their attorney James Ellenson, the family...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Teacher shot by six-year-old student was trying to take the gun away from him

An elementary school teacher who was shot and critically injured by a six-year-old pupil was trying to take the gun away from him.Abby Zwerner, 25, was shot while teaching her first-grade class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, on Friday afternoon.Ms Zwerner has been praised for urging her students to run for their lives as she lay bleeding on the classroom floor, and her condition is now listed as stable in hospital.“She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class, told The Washington Post.She described the shooting...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

Teacher placed on leave after shocking video shows him slamming student into wall

A teacher in Humble, Texas, has been placed on leave after he was allegedly caught on video slamming a student into a wall. The student’s father, Elvert Bolden, showed the footage to Fox 26 Houston, saying that the teacher “grabbed him, slung him across the tables and chairs and then slammed him up against the wall. It’s very upsetting”. “Even the teachers’ own policies state the only time you’re supposed to use force like that is if the student is physically harming another student, or he’s hurting you,” the father said, adding that a substitute teacher entered his son’s...
HUMBLE, TX
William

Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act

The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
PennLive.com

First grader who shot teacher in Virginia is among the youngest school shooters in U.S. history | Opinion

Barely a week into the new year, a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, becoming one of the youngest school shooters in the nation’s history. While details of the case are still emerging, his teacher remains hospitalized with serious injuries. David Riedman, creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database, discusses the relative rarity of school shooters under age 10 and the likely aftermath of the event.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

Dismissed teacher stands outside school for a second day

An Irish teacher who was dismissed amid a row over transgender pronouns returned to his former place of work on Wednesday, a day after being arrested for trespassing at the school.Enoch Burke, who was previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath while he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.Despite his dismissal, he turned up to the school for two successive days, and staff at the school have refused him entry on both days.On Tuesday, Gardai arrested Mr Burke...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy