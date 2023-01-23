Volunteer student arrested Thursday for alleged online threat of 'shooting up the school'

A Volunteer High School student was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly making a threat on the social media platform “Snapchat” to bring a gun to school and do violence Friday.

According to a HCSO report the 15-year-old student made a threat of “shooting up the school” on Snapchat. Classmates reportedly went to Principal Dr. Greg Sturgill’s office to report there threat “because of the seriousness of the threats being real”.

A photo of the suspect brandishing a .22 caliber revolver in his waistband was also posted on Snapchat, the HCSO reported.

The boy’s mother confirmed for the HCSO they own a .22 revolver which was unloaded.

The HCSO reported that due to the nature of the threat and availability of a firearm the by the boy, he was arrested last Thursday evening and cited into Juvenile Court on one count of threat of mass violence on school property, and one count of illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Review there was an increased police and administrator presence at school Friday morning as a precaution, but no other incidents were reported, and no other students are believed to be involved in the threat.

Hixson said he doesn’t know what motivated the student to make the alleged threat. He said the student was’t in trouble, but Hixson asked his staff to conduct an investigation to determine if there is a reason why this threat was made.

In the meantime, aside from he morning police presence it was business as usual at Volunteer Friday. The suspect student was being held at the Johnson City Juvenile Detention Center, and was scheduled to appear in Hawkins County Juvenile Court Monday.

School administrators and law enforcement have emphasized that the number one resource at their disposal to prevent school violence is the students, and their willingness to report any suspicious or potentially threatening behavior.

Hixson congratulated and thanked those students who came forward Thursday.

“I can’t underscore enough that without them bringing this situation to our attention we wouldn’t have known about the post on Snapchat,” Hixson said. “I think this says a lot about the relationship and the level of trust that exists between our administrators and our students.”

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson stated in his report that on Thursday around 5 p.m. the HCSO received information in regards to a threat at Volunteer High School that was posted on social media.

“After an investigation, a Juvenile was charged with making the threat,” Lawson stated. “The Juvenile was taken into custody at approximately 8 p.m. The threat did not single any person out. On Friday Volunteer did have extra Law Enforcement present.”

Lawson added, “Volunteer did not go on any type of lock down, due to this incident occurring after school hours and the individual was not on school property. This is an isolated incident and no other individuals are involved.”