C&N Welcomes M. William Kadri as Vice President, Regional Personal Banking Manager

M. William Kadri Photo by C&N Bank.

C&N announces that M. William Kadri has joined the Southeast Region team as Vice President and Regional Personal Banking Manager based in Doylestown .

Kadri brings 10 years of retail banking experience to the team at C&N.

He will lead the southeast-region retail team in growing the market’s deposit and loan portfolio while focusing on providing the highest level of customer experience.

Most recently, he was a Vice President, Regional Retail Manager with Penn Community Bank.

“We are extremely excited to have Will join our C&N Team. He is a talented banker with an abundance of positive energy and has an excellent reputation within our community,” stated Blair Rush, President, Southeast Region.

Kadri is an active member of the local community. Currently, he serves on the Board of Directors for Vita Education Services, Inc. Kadri also volunteers with special needs individuals.

Outside of his commitments at work and in the community, Kadri enjoys spending time with his wife, Jenna; their two young children, Liana and Ivy; and their two dogs.