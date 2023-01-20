ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

C&N Welcomes M. William Kadri as Vice President, Regional Personal Banking Manager

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3umkc4_0kLSVjcc00
M. William KadriPhoto byC&N Bank.

C&N announces that M. William Kadri has joined the Southeast Region team as Vice President and Regional Personal Banking Manager based in Doylestown.

Kadri brings 10 years of retail banking experience to the team at C&N.

He will lead the southeast-region retail team in growing the market’s deposit and loan portfolio while focusing on providing the highest level of customer experience.

Most recently, he was a Vice President, Regional Retail Manager with Penn Community Bank.

“We are extremely excited to have Will join our C&N Team. He is a talented banker with an abundance of positive energy and has an excellent reputation within our community,” stated Blair Rush, President, Southeast Region.

Kadri is an active member of the local community. Currently, he serves on the Board of Directors for Vita Education Services, Inc. Kadri also volunteers with special needs individuals.   

Outside of his commitments at work and in the community, Kadri enjoys spending time with his wife, Jenna; their two young children, Liana and Ivy; and their two dogs.

Kadri is also a hiking enthusiast and is proud to call Bucks County his home.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DELCO.Today

SCORE Webinars Give New Year Tools to Small Business

SCORE new year tools like free webinars are being offered to small business owners in January by SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties. Wondering if you have what it takes to start your own business? Join this in-person workshop Jan. 23, 10 to 11:30 AM to learn more about the requirements for a start-up.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Boy Scout Camp Delmont Sale Unlikely to Go to Developers

The Cradle of Liberty Boy Scouts Council based in Wayne, Delaware County is looking to sell its 750-acre Camp Delmont so it can contribute $6.8 million toward a $2.5 billion national Boy Scouts of America sex abuse settlement, writes Frank Kummer for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The camp, under a conservation...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Bucks County Area Agency on Aging

The Bucks County Area Agency on Aging provides quality services that support, respect and advocate for older adults age 60+ and their families. Our programs and services enable residents to remain in their homes as long as possible, keep them connected to the community and protect them from abuse and exploitation.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

In 2017, Drexelbrook Announced Plans for a Holiday Inn

Drexel Hill’s legacy convention center is there to stay, and it’s welcoming a whole new segment of potential customers to stay too — in its brand new Holiday Inn & Suites coming early next year, according to a Philadelphia Business Journal report by Kenneth Hilario. Drexelbrook Associates,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
975thefanatic.com

This Is the Wealthiest Town In Pennsylvania

Have you ever wondered what towns make up the wealthiest in Pennsylvania? Well, we have your answer. The staffers at Suburbs101.com have put together a list of the six wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the wealthiest Americans in the country,” they state in the article. “In fact, some of the wealthiest billionaires live in Pennsylvania including Victoria Mars (Mars candy) and self-made billionaires such as Michael Rubin and Jeff Yass. Here are the top 6 wealthiest towns in Pennsylvania. The information presented in this article are based on data from the US Census American Community Survey and the rankings are based on median household income.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DELCO.Today

$716,000 Grant Aids WCU in Mission to Support Young Students of Color in STEM Fields

Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) and Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) have secured an FY23 Community Project Funding (CPF) grant in the amount of $716,000 to support an important project entitled West Chester University Moon Shot: I Want to STEM (sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics). The I Want to STEM! initiative is linked directly to West Chester University’s high-profile Moon Shot for Equity mission, which is dedicated to closing equity gaps in student success and defying systemic barriers by 2030 so all WCU students can excel.
WEST CHESTER, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy