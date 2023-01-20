ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Opening statements delayed until Monday in trial for man accused of killing Deshaun Hill

By WCCO Staff, Jonah Kaplan
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0l85_0kLSVcRX00

Opening statements delayed until Monday in trial for man accused of killing Deshaun Hill 01:32

MINNEAPOLIS -- Opening statements, which were scheduled to begin Friday morning in the trial of the man accused of killing a North High School student, have been delayed until Monday.

Cody Fohrenkam, 30, faces a second-degree murder charge for the death of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill.

The judge granted a request by the defense to delay, saying that it is "safest for the record." Defense attorneys argued that Fohrenkam "was not in a good place" and hadn't had time to talk with his family. They added that Fohrenkam needed time to "address his anxiety and frustrations."

If the court had proceeded on Friday, attorneys threatened that it could lead them to invoke Rule 20, a determination that "there is a belief that a defendant may not be competent to proceed with the case."

The judge said she was willing to grant a one-time recess because she wanted to uphold the integrity of the process, warning that not delaying could risk a successful appeal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgDjV_0kLSVcRX00
Deshaun Hill (credit: The Hill Family)

Hill was shot and killed on Feb. 9, 2021, when students were encouraged to leave school early and attend a demonstration following the police killing of Amir Locke . Hill had left school, and prosecutors say surveillance video shows Fohrenkam walk past him moments before gun shots rang out.

Fohrenkam said he was in the area looking for someone who stole his phone.

RELATED: Docu-series "Boys in Blue" highlights relationship between football team, coaches, in north Minneapolis

Last week, Minneapolis Public Schools agreed to a $500,00 settlement with Hill's family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Opening statements expected Monday in killing of Deshaun Hill

MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury trial for a man accused of killing a Minneapolis teenager last winter begins Monday, following a number of delays.Thirty-year-old Cody Fohrenkam is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting in February 2022. He's accused of killing 15-year-old Deshaun Hill, who was a standout student-athlete at North High.His trial was set to begin in November, but it was then delayed to January. Furthermore, opening statements -- which were supposed to start Friday -- were delayed to this week. A judge granted the defense's request to delay, because Fohrenkam was "not in a good place," and needed time to deal with his...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: St. Paul man chased victim before shooting him at Cowboy Jacks in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A St. Paul man is facing up to 15 years in prison for a shooting in the parking lot of a Cowboy Jacks earlier this month.Corey Ryman, 41, is charged with one count each of unlawfully possessing a firearm and second-degree assault using a dangerous weapon.The Apple Valley Police department says officers were dispatched to the Cowboy Jacks on the 14900 block of Glazier Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 on a report of a shooting.When officers arrived at the business, witnesses informed them those involved in the shooting had left.An hour later, police received...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Officers shot in McLeod County, authorities report

WINSTED, Minn. -- Authorities report that a number of officers have been shot west of the Twin Cities.The shootings allegedly happened in Winsted Monday morning. The city is in McLeod County.According to authorities, two deputies were struck by gunfire in the incident. Their conditions were not immediately reported, but the sheriff said it does not appear their injuries were life-threatening.Police believe that they have a suspect inside the residence where deputies were deployed. They say that person is not responding to law enforcement officials.A nearby daycare was evacuated using an armored vehicle and a tactical team to get the children somewhere safe.Deputies are asking neighbors in the area to find somewhere else to stay for the night as the situation is ongoing.This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO as more information is available.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

NYE shooting: Man prohibited from firearm possession charged in shooting death

(FOX 9) - A man prohibited from being in possession of a firearm has been charged in a fatal shooting at a New Year's Eve party in Minneapolis. Bernard Augusta Mack, 28, of St. Paul, is charged with second-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm for his alleged role in a shooting that police say was over an argument with an ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

DOC: Inmate attacks correctional sergeant inside Oak Park Heights prison

OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections say a male inmate attacked a female correctional sergeant Sunday night at the Oak Park Heights correctional facility.Officials say the sergeant suffered "injuries to her face" in the assault, which occurred inside a cell. She was brought to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment.RELATED: Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Oak Park Heights prisonAfter the attack, the inmate was brought to the prison's Administrative Control Unit, which is reserved for the most violent offenders."This was a cowardly act of violence against the Sergeant, and we support her as she recovers from her injuries," said DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. "This assault is yet another example of the very real risks correctional staff take in service to the public safety of our state."Officials say felony charges will likely be filed against the inmate.
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, MN
kvrr.com

Brothers Accused of Running Gambling Scheme on TikTok

ST. PAUL (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in casinos. An Edina man and his younger brother are accused of collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect in custody after Minnetonka apartment complex standoff

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A man is in custody after a standoff at a Minnetonka apartment building.Police say they arrived at the 10000 block of 34th Street West around 11:30 a.m. and heard "multiple rounds of gunfire" coming from the apartment. The man barricaded himself inside before surrendering around 1 p.m.Residents from nearby apartment buildings were evacuated, police say.No one was injured, and the incident is under investigation.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Several cats dead, others rescued after man intentionally set home on fire

OAKDALE, Minn. -- Police in Oakdale say five cats are dead after a man says he intentionally set his home on fire.The Oakdale fire and police departments responded to a report of a structure fire on the 1100 block of Granada Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.The Oakdale Police Department says its officers made contact with a 42-year-old man in crisis at the scene who was also the single resident and occupant of the home.Police arrested the man for arson.Several cats were rescued and placed in the care of an animal shelter.
OAKDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Wrong-way driver in stolen car causes havoc, carjacks truck, is subdued and taken into custody

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- There were some dangerous moments in the North Metro last night, as a suspect allegedly stole one vehicle and carjacked another. They then drove erratically and into oncoming traffic at various times, resulting in a number of close calls."I saw a lot of police lights go past my window and about the fourth or fifth car, I had to get up and look," said Teri Hulke.Hulke and her roommate Careshia Benjamin live at Ryan Creek Manor in Brooklyn Center. What they saw outside their apartment building Thursday night was the end of a police chase that had many...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police identify teenager fatally shot in North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police Thursday revealed the identity of the 15-year-old boy shot and killed late last week on the city's northside.Police found Dwayne Scott Dzubay-Percy with gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of an allegedly stolen car that crashed into a snowbank around 6:30 p.m. Friday.According to police, ShotSpotter reported around 14 shots near 3800 Dupont Avenue North just a couple blocks from where Dzubay-Percy crashed.Two other teenagers allegedly fled the scene on foot but returned to talk to police about what happened.Police have not announced any arrests related to the shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Charges Filed Against Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-through Carjacking Suspect

Charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man accused of carjacking a McDonald’s drive-through customer. Michael Lee is charged with 2nd-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer. Charging documents show Lee is a tenant of the Huntington Place Apartments. Police arrested Lee following a high-speed chase on Tuesday night.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Police Release Photos of Carjacking Suspects

Brooklyn Center police have released surveillance photos of two carjacking suspects who police say assaulted an elderly man at a gas station before stealing his car. Police say the two young men approached the elderly victim on Jan. 10 while he was pumping gas at a station in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
116K+
Followers
27K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy