ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Listen: Sam Smith releases 'Gloria' single ahead of new album

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Sam Smith is back with new music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r6Tv5_0kLSVQnh00
Sam Smith released "Gloria," the title track from their album of the same name, and discussed the song on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The 30-year-old singer released the single "Gloria" on Thursday.

"Gloria" is the title track from Smith's forthcoming album of the same name.

Gloria also features the singles "Love Me More" and "Unholy," along with the songs "No God," "Hurting Interlude," "Lose You," "Perfect" with Jessie Reyez, "How to Cry," "Six Shots," "Gimme" with Koffee and Jessie Reyez, "Dorothy's Interlude," "I'm Not Here to Make Friends" and "Who We Love" with Ed Sheeran .

Smith will release Gloria on Jan. 27.

The singer discussed the meaning of "Gloria" during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon .

"It's a word that's meant a lot to me throughout my life. And, you know, the Laura Branigan gay anthem 'Gloria' is something I've always heard in gay clubs. And then 'Gloria' in school, through singing hymns and stuff," they said. "But for me, 'Gloria' is something that I've called a spirit inside of me that says to me, 'You keep going. You've got this. Carry on.' It's like a fighter spirit within me."

Smith and actress Aubrey Plaza will host Saturday's episode of Saturday Night Live .

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

From SZA to Taylor Swift, All the Artists Going on Tour in 2023

When it comes to music, 2022 went out with a bang, especially after years of uncertainty in the music industry amid the COVID pandemic. Along with incredible, critically acclaimed releases from artists like Harry Styles ("Harry's House"), Beyoncé ("Renaissance"), The Weeknd ("Dawn FM"), Kendrick Lamar ("Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers"), and SZA ("SOS"), the year was also filled with showstopping tours. Elton John, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, The 1975, Dua Lipa, and Lizzo were just some of the artists who dominated 2022 with national and international shows.
Rolling Stone

Yes, Ariana Grande Is Still a Singer. She’s Literally Filming a Musical

Ariana Grande took a brief moment away from filming a literal musical to reassure any worried fans that, yes, she is still a singer with an a cappella rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” on TikTok.  The short video did seem to be in response to some rather flummoxing concerns from fans about what Grande’s been up to, with Grande dropping a caption in the corner (done in the extremely-online sarcastic font) that read, “Why aren’t you a singer anymore?!?!” As Grande noted right below that, she is currently “on set filming two musical movies all day every day” — those...
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
Complex

Kali Uchis Shares New Song and Video “I Wish You Roses”

Nearly three years since the release of her last album, 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis returns with her latest single “I Wish You Roses.”. The track arrives alongside an accompanying video directed Cho Gi-Seok in South Korea. “This song is about being able...
New York Post

Austin Butler sits in the second row at memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland

It was a memorial fit for a Princess. Austin Butler and model Kaia Gerber were spotted Sunday at the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley who passed away earlier this month, reports People. The “Elvis” star — who attended the 2023 Golden Globes with the family — sat behind grieving Presley kin while director Baz Luhrmann, his wife, and the film’s costume designer sat next to them. Butler, 31, gave Presley’s 14-year-old daughter Finley a hug minutes before the Graceland memorial started. Priscilla Presley alongside Riley Keough, Axl Rose, Sarah Ferguson — the ex-wife of the disgraced Prince Andrew — and...
Page Six

Joey Lawrence welcomes third child, his first with wife Samantha Cope

Whoa! Joey Lawrence’s wife Samantha Cope gave birth to the pair’s first baby together on Jan. 16. The “Blossom” star announced the birth of their new baby girl, Dylan Rose Lawrence, on Friday with a sweet Instagram post. “Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!” Lawrence captioned a photo of the couple with their newborn. “we welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude 🙏🏼🤍 wow what a beautiful journey. thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life!...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”

Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
People

Romeo Santos Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 4 in Sultry Music Video with Pregnant Girlfriend

The bachata artist, who is known for keeping his personal life private, gave fans a glimpse of his pregnant girlfriend in his latest music video for "Solo Conmigo" Romeo Santos is sharing a rare glimpse of his longtime partner — and their baby on the way! On Tuesday, the 41-year-old singer released a sultry music video for the song "Solo Conmigo," in which he embraces his partner's pregnant belly, covered only by a sheer cloth, as he sings about their intimate and judgement-free connection. The song, from Santos' 2022...
NME

Kim Petras shares pulsing new track ‘brrr’

Kim Petras has released a new single, ‘brrr’ – check it out below. The track is the artist’s first new song since November’s ‘If Jesus Was A Rockstar’, with more new music reportedly planned to come throughout 2023. Petras describes the industrial-inspired pop...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
523K+
Followers
72K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy