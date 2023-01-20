ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are the fewest points the Jazz have scored in a game?

By Ryan McDonald
 3 days ago
Michael Jordan picks up a loose ball in front of Utah’s John Stockton during Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals. | Gary McKellar, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz’s lowest scoring game in the history of the team came on the NBA’s biggest stage.

On June 7, 1998, in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Chicago Bulls in Chicago, the Jazz scored just 54 points and lost by 42.

The Bulls took a 2-1 series lead with the win and eventually won it 4-2. The Bulls’ 42-point margin of victory is still the largest in NBA Finals history.

In a series that was otherwise great (the other five games all finished with five-point margins of victory or less), the Jazz actually led for most of the first quarter of Game 3, but the Bulls closed the frame on an 8-0 run to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the contest.

By the middle of the second quarter, Chicago had built a double-digit lead, and was up by 18 at halftime, 49-31. At the end of the third quarter, the Bulls’ advantage was 27.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the Jazz finished the game off by scoring just nine points in the fourth quarter.

Karl Malone led Utah with 22 points, and no other Utah player scored more than eight (Shandon Anderson). John Stockton and Jeff Hornacek combined for just eight points.

Meanwhile, Michael Jordan scored 24 points to lead Chicago, and three other Bulls players finished in double figures.

