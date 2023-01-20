ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M6.2 quake strikes near Guadeloupe; no damage reported

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck near the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe on Friday and was felt as far away as Puerto Rico.

Local media reported that some buildings creaked and furniture shook. But there were no immediate reports of damage, a government spokeswoman told The Associated Press.

The quake occurred at a depth of 103 miles (166 kilometers) just west of Guadeloupe, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Strong earthquakes have occasionally struck the eastern Caribbean. A magnitude 7.4 quake that struck in November 2007 caused damage in the French Caribbean island of Martinique and power outages in the region. A magnitude 6.0 quake that hit in November 2004 near Dominica killed at least one person in Guadeloupe.

