WRBI Radio
Area hit with surprise heavy snowfall
Southeastern IN — Talk about a Sunday morning surprise. The area was hit with several inches of snow early yesterday despite early predictions of 1 to 2. A Winter Storm Warning was issued but was canceled several hours before it was set to expire, thanks to temperatures warming to above the freezing mark.
WISH-TV
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor’s yard
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect that this balloon landing was planned, not an emergency. Updated story below. NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One Hamilton County woman is sharing footage of a hot air balloon landing in her neighbor’s backyard. Michele Fidler of Noblesville told FOX59/CBS4 that around 5:15 p.m. Saturday she looked out […]
indianapublicradio.org
Winter Storm Watch for central Indiana late Tuesday to Wednesday afternoon; 5 to 9 inches of snow could fall
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of central Indiana, including Muncie, from late Tuesday night (1 a.m. Wed.) through Wednesday afternoon, around 4 p.m.. Forecasters say 5 to 9 inches of snow could fall. Travel, they say, could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
theseymourowl.com
The Mysteries of the Matthew’s Mansion
John Matthews, nicknamed father of the limestone industry, struck “gold” when he discovered the mineral-rich area of southern Indiana. Initially from the United Kingdom, Matthews found his hidden talent at extracting limestone, and was looking for a prospective area to further his career success. His business in the area of Ellettsville, Indiana was incredibly lucrative, and Matthews Stone Company took off.
Fox 59
Tracking a winter storm coming to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and a few flurries around. All eyes are on the winter storm heading our way midweek — let’s get into it. Cold, quiet Monday and Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday will be cold with...
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm headed to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm arrives as early as Tuesday night this week. In the late hours of Tuesday night, into early morning Wednesday, we are expecting the arrival of what could be a fairly significant winter storm. Mixed precipitation will move in first, kicking off what will become hazardous traveling conditions into the Wednesday morning commute.
Current Publishing
HerMD now open in Carmel Center
Dr. Somi Javaid’s career motivation came from a scary moment in her life. “I nearly lost my mother when she was only 45 years old,” Javaid said of the 1997 incident. “She presented to the hospital with left arm pain, chest pain and shortness of breath. She was a thin, non-smoking woman, so science and data couldn’t explain why a woman like her would ever present with four-vessel disease. Her dismissals nearly cost her her life. I was pre-med at Northwestern University at the time, and it was at that ‘aha’ moment I realized I was going to go into women’s health care because there were too many barriers for women.”
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: Dine recounts Brown County ‘gold rush’ in part 1 of his story
The Walter Dine story was written by Dick Reed and first appeared in the Dec. 1, 1976 issue of the Brown County Democrat. Walter Dine, at 63, is a retired farmer, carpenter, timberman, shopkeeper, and family historian (although he never married) who was at the center of Brown County’s so-called “gold rush” activity during the early 1930s.
wrtv.com
Central Indiana animal hospital shares message after illegal dumping, graffiti at construction site
INDIANAPOLIS — Noah's Animal Hospital has been working since October to build a new facility, All Pet Health Care by Noah’s, to serve animals in the community. They were hoping to open this month, but the project is facing delays not caused by supply chain issues. Noah's says...
WIBC.com
Possible Snow This Weekend and Next Week
STATEWIDE — As we get further into the weekend, you might want to be on the lookout for snow and cold temperatures. Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says snow is possible in Central Indiana late Saturday night heading into Sunday. He says current chances are “relatively light,” but there could be 1-2 inches.
Repurposed Marsh supermarkets in Indianapolis, IN
Who remembers renting videos and eating fresh bread from the Marsh bakery?
korncountry.com
Brown County-produced documentary will air nationally
NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Addicts Wake, an Indiana-produced documentary film, has been accepted for broadcast on public television stations nationwide beginning in August 2023. The three-year deal will make the film available for broadcast on any of the 341 public television member stations across the country. The film, which...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
tourcounsel.com
Greenwood Park Mall | Shopping mall in Indiana
Large shopping center with informal dining. Large covered shopping center with department stores, specialized boutiques, a restaurant area and a play area. Greenwood Park Mall is a shopping mall located in Greenwood, Indiana. The mall is the center of the commercial and retail corridor along US Highway 31 on the south side of the Indianapolis metropolitan area.
Lafayette man dies in crash on I-865 ramp in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The ramp from Interstate 865 west to Interstate 65 north in Boone County was blocked while police investigated a deadly crash involving a Lafayette man Sunday morning near Whitestown. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. and police had to shut down all lanes of...
cbs4indy.com
Several snow days for Indiana in the forecast
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for snow showers to enter the Hoosier state. Sunday is the first day of several with at least some snow in the forecast. Snow moves in late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. If you’re up late enough, you may see the snow just starting to fall tonight. Widespread snow is expected by Sunday morning around 8 a.m. Then it begins to taper off into the afternoon hours. This will leave us with very scattered mixed precipitation and snow flurries into Sunday evening.
Police respond to deadly crash in Boone County
Police are investigating a deadly crash near Zionsville.
Pets of the week: 1-21-23
INDIANAPOLIS — Our 13 to the Rescue series features adoptable pets from local shelters each week. pets of the week from Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) for this week in the gallery below:. Chestnut is an energetic, friendly, sweet boy. He did great during intake. Chestnut is a little...
3 killed in Sunday morning Owen County house fire
PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — Three people died in an early morning house fire in the southwest Indiana town of Patricksburg Sunday, according to the Owen County Sheriff's Office. Authorities have not yet identified the bodies of those three victims. Shortly after 5:10 a.m., a structure fire was reported at 10377...
