WYSH AM 1380

ORPL announces restroom renovation project

(ORPL press release) Beginning February 1, 2023, Oak Ridge Public Library will begin renovations on the library’s public restrooms. These renovations will result in increased ADA accessibility, cleaner restrooms, and new fixtures. However, this means that from Feb.1 until the project’s completion, the public restrooms at the library will be inaccessible to patrons. Temporary restrooms will be on the premises for public use for the duration of the renovation project.
WYSH AM 1380

Former County Commissioner, teacher Hitchcock passes

Former Anderson County Commissioner Harry “Whitey” Hitchcock, who represented part of Oak Ridge during three terms, passed away on January 10th, according to our partners at Oak Ridge Today. Hitchcock, who also spent several years as a high school science teacher, was 76. Hitchcock served on the County...
insideofknoxville.com

Two Downtown Structures Change Hands; Improvements Planned

The Cazana family has purchased two downtown structures, an office building and a parking garage, with plans to make improvements to each. Interestingly, the buildings were previously owned by the group, but sold. I spoke with Nick Cazana to learn the background for the decision and plans for each property.
WATE

New Owner for Downtown Buildings

Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership. Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership. Good Morning Tennessee 10 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee 7 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee 6 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee...
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro crews fight early morning house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Rural Metro Fire say they were working a house fire early Monday morning. Rural Metro Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said crews were called to a brush fire in the 8300 block of Jenkins Lane in North Knox County. When fire crews got there, they found...
wvlt.tv

One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city's public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state's lethal injection system.
wvlt.tv

TDOT: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-40 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane made an emergency landing on the interstate, causing congestion in Knox County Saturday afternoon. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said the plane made the landing on I-40 East near the Papermill Drive exit. The TDOT Smartway map stated the “disabled vehicle”...
WATE

Crews worked hours after 2 vehicles crash on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car and a semi tractor-trailer were involved in a crash on I-40 in West Knoxville Sunday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said the car reportedly hydroplaned while driving on the interstate and hit a semi tractor-trailer on I-40 East at Cedar Bluff Road. According to […]
WYSH AM 1380

State: AC Chancellor submits resignation, successor sought

State officials say that Anderson County’s first female Chancellor, M. Nichole “Nicki” Cantrell, is resigning at the end of the month. The reason for her departure remains unclear at this time, but a notification of the opening on the state’s Trial Court Vacancy Commission states that her resignation will go into effect on January 31st.
wvlt.tv

2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted

Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city's public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023.
