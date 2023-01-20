(ORPL press release) Beginning February 1, 2023, Oak Ridge Public Library will begin renovations on the library’s public restrooms. These renovations will result in increased ADA accessibility, cleaner restrooms, and new fixtures. However, this means that from Feb.1 until the project’s completion, the public restrooms at the library will be inaccessible to patrons. Temporary restrooms will be on the premises for public use for the duration of the renovation project.

