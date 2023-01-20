Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
ORPL announces restroom renovation project
(ORPL press release) Beginning February 1, 2023, Oak Ridge Public Library will begin renovations on the library’s public restrooms. These renovations will result in increased ADA accessibility, cleaner restrooms, and new fixtures. However, this means that from Feb.1 until the project’s completion, the public restrooms at the library will be inaccessible to patrons. Temporary restrooms will be on the premises for public use for the duration of the renovation project.
WYSH AM 1380
Former County Commissioner, teacher Hitchcock passes
Former Anderson County Commissioner Harry “Whitey” Hitchcock, who represented part of Oak Ridge during three terms, passed away on January 10th, according to our partners at Oak Ridge Today. Hitchcock, who also spent several years as a high school science teacher, was 76. Hitchcock served on the County...
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather.
insideofknoxville.com
Two Downtown Structures Change Hands; Improvements Planned
The Cazana family has purchased two downtown structures, an office building and a parking garage, with plans to make improvements to each. Interestingly, the buildings were previously owned by the group, but sold. I spoke with Nick Cazana to learn the background for the decision and plans for each property.
WATE
New Owner for Downtown Buildings
Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership. Some changes are coming to a few buildings in Downtown Knoxville that are under new ownership. Good Morning Tennessee 10 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee 7 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee 6 a.m. Good Morning Tennessee...
Knoxville highway bypass proposal to alleviate traffic gaining support
The Knox County Commission has passed a resolution to encourage the Tennessee Department of Transportation to consider constructing a highway bypass around Knoxville to help reduce traffic congestion.
Blount Co. nonprofit working to make more people homeowners, building houses they can afford
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — For the first time in around four years, the Foothills Community Development Corporation is building affordable homes in Blount County. This comes at a time when high prices are making it especially tough for people to think about buying a home. The average family in...
wvlt.tv
Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating
A Campbell County student made an assault complaint against a teacher in December. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning shooting. Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville. Updated: 6 hours ago. Fans can grab...
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro crews fight early morning house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Rural Metro Fire say they were working a house fire early Monday morning. Rural Metro Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said crews were called to a brush fire in the 8300 block of Jenkins Lane in North Knox County. When fire crews got there, they found...
wvlt.tv
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
wvlt.tv
TDOT: Small plane makes emergency landing on I-40 East
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small plane made an emergency landing on the interstate, causing congestion in Knox County Saturday afternoon. Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said the plane made the landing on I-40 East near the Papermill Drive exit. The TDOT Smartway map stated the “disabled vehicle”...
WBIR
Greenworks expands manufacturing facility in Morristown
Greenworks makes battery-operated outdoor power equipment. Its new Commercial Center of Excellence is the first in North America.
Crews worked hours after 2 vehicles crash on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car and a semi tractor-trailer were involved in a crash on I-40 in West Knoxville Sunday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said the car reportedly hydroplaned while driving on the interstate and hit a semi tractor-trailer on I-40 East at Cedar Bluff Road. According to […]
WYSH AM 1380
State: AC Chancellor submits resignation, successor sought
State officials say that Anderson County’s first female Chancellor, M. Nichole “Nicki” Cantrell, is resigning at the end of the month. The reason for her departure remains unclear at this time, but a notification of the opening on the state’s Trial Court Vacancy Commission states that her resignation will go into effect on January 31st.
Armed man suspected of assaulting Jefferson County couple arrested
An armed man was taken into custody after leading Jefferson County deputies on a manhunt this weekend.
WBIR
Repticon invades Jacob's Building
All critters scaly and cold-blooded took over the Jacob Building Sunday. Repticon brought a slew of vendors to the Chilhowee Park and Expo Center.
JCSO: Suspect charged, arrested following manhunt in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect following a manhunt in Strawberry Plains on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from JCSO. Deputies were dispatched to Davis Road on a report of an assault that resulted from a "domestic disturbance," JCSO said. When they...
Magnolia Ave crash causes family, kids to lose housing at nonprofit
A family and some children are without a place to live after a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue killed one person and left two children injured.
Cumberland County could pay $160K in discrimination case
A complaint and proposed consent decree were filed to resolve allegations of the Cumberland County correctional officer being discriminated against due to a disability.
wvlt.tv
2 Tenn. officials fired after lethal injection errors noted
Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens. Updated: 14 hours ago. Knoxville’s location makes it difficult for investigators to find the kids. More...
