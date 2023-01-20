ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky State Police to be Equipped with Body-Worn Cameras, Enhancing Officer and Public Safety, Transparency

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Jan. 20, 2023) – For the first time in the commonwealth’s history, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be equipped with body-worn cameras to increase officer safety and public trust. Today, at the training academy, KSP demonstrated the new integrated video recording system, which will be distributed to approximately 780 sworn personnel.
Indiana and Kentucky Governor's Direct Flags Half Staff

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, have directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the acts of violence perpetrated on Jan. 21 in Monterey Park, California.
