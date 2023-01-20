Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMDT.com
Salisbury man convicted in 2020 drug investigation
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and other related offenses following a two-day jury trial. The...
Troopers Arrest Wanted Woman for Assault
The Delaware State Police have arrested 28-year-old Tiffany Webb of Bridgeville, Delaware after she resisted arrest and assaulted a trooper on Saturday afternoon. On January 21, 2023, at approximately 1:34 […] The post Troopers Arrest Wanted Woman for Assault appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Bridgeville woman charged with assault after resisting arrest
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – A Bridgeville woman is behind bars after she allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted a trooper on Saturday. At around 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Abbys Way and Valene Drive for a report of a dark colored Honda Civic being driven recklessly in the neighborhood. Troopers found the car parked in a driveway at a residence in the 11000 block of Valene Drive and spoke with the vehicle owner, identified as 28-year-old Tiffany Webb, at the front door. Webb had two active warrants for her arrest and reportedly tried to close the door while a trooper was speaking with her. The trooper tried to take Webb into custody, but she physically resisted until a second trooper arrived at the scene.
WDEL 1150AM
Two dead in separate downstate accidents
Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
YAHOO!
2 separate crashes in Sussex County about 12 hours apart leave 2 people killed
In a matter of 12 hours, two people were killed in separate crashes on opposite sides of Sussex County, Delaware State Police said. The first fatal crash occurred about 7:20 p.m. Sunday as a 40-year-old Rehoboth Beach man was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima south on Coastal Highway (Route 1), police said.
WMDT.com
Md. Fire Marshal’s Office working to identify person of interest
CRISFIELD, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in numerous fire and other related investigations in Crisfield. We’re told the incidents took place between September and December 2022. Officials say the pictures above were...
WMDT.com
Several arrested in Somerset Co. drug investigation
SOMERSET CO., Md. – Numerous suspects have been arrested following a drug distribution investigation in Somerset County. We’re told the Somerset County Narcotics Task Force was assisted by numerous local agencies in conducting a Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network Initiative targeting organized controlled dangerous substance distribution taking place in Somerset County. Officials identified several open-air drug markets frequented by specific distributors on nearly a daily basis. Members of SCNTF utilized concerned citizen complaints, intelligence provided by local law enforcement, confidential informant information, and surveillance to confirm the individuals and CDS activity.
WGMD Radio
Salisbury Man Convicted of Armed Robbery, Assault
A Salisbury man has been convicted of armed robbery and first-degree assault among other charges, following a two-day jury trial. The charges stem from an incident On March 13, 2022, in which Kendal Lee Smiley stole a silver handgun from a relative and walked a short distance to the Pizza City located on Carroll Street in Salisbury. Smiley covered himself in a grey hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and a red plastic mask before entering the business. Immediately upon entering, he pointed the handgun at two employees and robbed the store of the money within the cash register. Sentencing was postponed pending the completion of a Pre-Sentence Investigation. Smiley remains in custody pending sentencing.
State Police Investigating Fatal Morning Crash
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two-car collision that occurred in Seaford earlier this morning. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 7:11 a.m., a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Morning Crash appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Fiery crash claims life of one in Bivalve, investigation underway
BIVALVE, Md. – One person was killed in a fiery car crash early Monday afternoon in Bivalve. At around 12 p.m., a 2001 Dodge pickup truck was traveling on Nanticoke Road when, for unknown reasons, the truck left the roadway and hit metal bollards near the Westside Fire Station in Bivalve. Officials say the truck came to rest just several feet from the fire station and caught fire as a result of the crash. Once the flames were extinguished, the sole occupant was found deceased inside the truck.
WMDT.com
Four adults, two juveniles arrested following drug investigation
DOVER, Del. – A total of six people, including two juveniles, were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a drug investigation. We’re told detectives had been conducting a drug investigation on an apartment in the 200 block of West Reed Street. Members of law enforcement responded to the apartment early Wednesday afternoon to execute a search warrant. Before executing the warrant, officers observed a subject, identified as 38-year-old Roderick Dixon, conducting drug transactions in the area and making contact with a second subject in a vehicle, identified as 40-year-old Janita Sullivan. Both were taken into custody.
Bay Net
Jury Finds Man Guilty Of Criminally Negligent Manslaughter In Charlotte Hall Fatal Accident
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that a St. Mary’s County Jury found Defendant Aleksander A. Ivanchev, 40, of Lexington Park, MD, guilty of two counts of criminally negligent manslaughter for the deaths of Melody Russell and Shawn Bailey following a July 2021 collision in Charlotte Hall, MD.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man convicted in 2022 robbery at Pizza City
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of armed robbery and assault. On Wednesday, a two-day trial wrapped up with Kendal Smiley being convicted of armed robbery, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of firearm use in a violent crime, and other related charges. The...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: 6th suspect arrested in dogfighting probe; 4 more dogs rescued
Four more dogs have been rescued in Sussex County as part of a continuing investigation into dog-fighting. The Delaware Office of Animal Welfare said Friday that the dogs were found at the home of a Laurel man who was believed to be at a Seaford property when five people were arrested on dog-fighting charges earlier this month. Two of the dogs were found chained up in the woods behind the home, and had injuries consistent with fighting.
WMDT.com
DEVELOPING: DSP on scene of fatal crash in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash on Hardscrabble Road at East Trap Pond Road in Laurel. Details are limited at this time. We’re told roadways will be closed for an extended period of time, and motorists are urged to avoid the area.
NBC Philadelphia
9 Students in Bus Hospitalized, Person in Other Vehicle Killed in Crash
Nine students were hurt and another person was killed in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Delaware Monday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Hardscrabble and East Trap Pond roads in Laurel, Delaware. Nine students on the school bus, which overturned, were injured. Police...
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested for robbery following trespassing investigation
DOVER, Del. – A trespassing complaint led to multiple charges for a Dover man Wednesday evening. Just after 5 p.m., Dover Police were called to a residence in the unit block of Lamplighter Lane for a report of people trespassing in the residence. Officers responded and made contact with 22-year-old Chaz Johnson inside of the residence, who was found to be in possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number. A computer check revealed that Johnson was wanted by Milford Police for an October 2022 robbery.
delawarepublic.org
Office of Animal Welfare makes sixth arrest in connection with Sussex County dog fighting ring
Delaware’s Office of Animal Welfare makes a sixth arrest in connection to an alleged dog fighting ring discovered in Sussex County January 8th. 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel was arrested January 12 and released on his own recognizance, but is now being held without bail for a violation of probation related to his earlier arrest.
WMDT.com
Celebrating Chinese New Year in Wicomico Co.
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County Public Library staff were out in the community on Saturday celebrating Chinese New Year. Kids got to hop onto the library’s Mobile Learning Lab and take part in hands-on activities, learning what it’s all about. We want to hear your good news,...
WBOC
Theft and Assault Between Children in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md.-A group of kids were taken into custody after reportedly robbing and assaulting another juvenile. A Cambridge Police Department S.R.O. took a report of a theft from a student. They say on January 11, around 3:30 p.m., a victim was approached by a group of kids in the 700 block of Race Street. The student reported that they had their cell phone taken from them before they were forced to another location. The victim reported being assaulted multiple times around Washington Street. They also reported being held against their will at Meadow Street Park, while being assaulted multiple times. Their shoes were reportedly stolen from them as well. According to the victim, the group of kids finally fled because Police Car drove by the area.
