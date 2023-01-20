ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

WMDT.com

Salisbury man convicted in 2020 drug investigation

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and other related offenses following a two-day jury trial. The...
SALISBURY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Wanted Woman for Assault

BRIDGEVILLE, DE
WMDT.com

Bridgeville woman charged with assault after resisting arrest

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – A Bridgeville woman is behind bars after she allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted a trooper on Saturday. At around 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Abbys Way and Valene Drive for a report of a dark colored Honda Civic being driven recklessly in the neighborhood. Troopers found the car parked in a driveway at a residence in the 11000 block of Valene Drive and spoke with the vehicle owner, identified as 28-year-old Tiffany Webb, at the front door. Webb had two active warrants for her arrest and reportedly tried to close the door while a trooper was speaking with her. The trooper tried to take Webb into custody, but she physically resisted until a second trooper arrived at the scene.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Two dead in separate downstate accidents

Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
KENT COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Md. Fire Marshal’s Office working to identify person of interest

CRISFIELD, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in numerous fire and other related investigations in Crisfield. We’re told the incidents took place between September and December 2022. Officials say the pictures above were...
CRISFIELD, MD
WMDT.com

Several arrested in Somerset Co. drug investigation

SOMERSET CO., Md. – Numerous suspects have been arrested following a drug distribution investigation in Somerset County. We’re told the Somerset County Narcotics Task Force was assisted by numerous local agencies in conducting a Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network Initiative targeting organized controlled dangerous substance distribution taking place in Somerset County. Officials identified several open-air drug markets frequented by specific distributors on nearly a daily basis. Members of SCNTF utilized concerned citizen complaints, intelligence provided by local law enforcement, confidential informant information, and surveillance to confirm the individuals and CDS activity.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WGMD Radio

Salisbury Man Convicted of Armed Robbery, Assault

A Salisbury man has been convicted of armed robbery and first-degree assault among other charges, following a two-day jury trial. The charges stem from an incident On March 13, 2022, in which Kendal Lee Smiley stole a silver handgun from a relative and walked a short distance to the Pizza City located on Carroll Street in Salisbury. Smiley covered himself in a grey hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, and a red plastic mask before entering the business. Immediately upon entering, he pointed the handgun at two employees and robbed the store of the money within the cash register. Sentencing was postponed pending the completion of a Pre-Sentence Investigation. Smiley remains in custody pending sentencing.
SALISBURY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

State Police Investigating Fatal Morning Crash

SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Fiery crash claims life of one in Bivalve, investigation underway

BIVALVE, Md. – One person was killed in a fiery car crash early Monday afternoon in Bivalve. At around 12 p.m., a 2001 Dodge pickup truck was traveling on Nanticoke Road when, for unknown reasons, the truck left the roadway and hit metal bollards near the Westside Fire Station in Bivalve. Officials say the truck came to rest just several feet from the fire station and caught fire as a result of the crash. Once the flames were extinguished, the sole occupant was found deceased inside the truck.
BIVALVE, MD
WMDT.com

Four adults, two juveniles arrested following drug investigation

DOVER, Del. – A total of six people, including two juveniles, were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a drug investigation. We’re told detectives had been conducting a drug investigation on an apartment in the 200 block of West Reed Street. Members of law enforcement responded to the apartment early Wednesday afternoon to execute a search warrant. Before executing the warrant, officers observed a subject, identified as 38-year-old Roderick Dixon, conducting drug transactions in the area and making contact with a second subject in a vehicle, identified as 40-year-old Janita Sullivan. Both were taken into custody.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Salisbury man convicted in 2022 robbery at Pizza City

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of armed robbery and assault. On Wednesday, a two-day trial wrapped up with Kendal Smiley being convicted of armed robbery, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of firearm use in a violent crime, and other related charges. The...
SALISBURY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Update: 6th suspect arrested in dogfighting probe; 4 more dogs rescued

Four more dogs have been rescued in Sussex County as part of a continuing investigation into dog-fighting. The Delaware Office of Animal Welfare said Friday that the dogs were found at the home of a Laurel man who was believed to be at a Seaford property when five people were arrested on dog-fighting charges earlier this month. Two of the dogs were found chained up in the woods behind the home, and had injuries consistent with fighting.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

DEVELOPING: DSP on scene of fatal crash in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a fatal crash on Hardscrabble Road at East Trap Pond Road in Laurel. Details are limited at this time. We’re told roadways will be closed for an extended period of time, and motorists are urged to avoid the area.
LAUREL, DE
NBC Philadelphia

9 Students in Bus Hospitalized, Person in Other Vehicle Killed in Crash

Nine students were hurt and another person was killed in a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Delaware Monday afternoon. The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. at Hardscrabble and East Trap Pond roads in Laurel, Delaware. Nine students on the school bus, which overturned, were injured. Police...
LAUREL, DE
WMDT.com

Dover man arrested for robbery following trespassing investigation

DOVER, Del. – A trespassing complaint led to multiple charges for a Dover man Wednesday evening. Just after 5 p.m., Dover Police were called to a residence in the unit block of Lamplighter Lane for a report of people trespassing in the residence. Officers responded and made contact with 22-year-old Chaz Johnson inside of the residence, who was found to be in possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number. A computer check revealed that Johnson was wanted by Milford Police for an October 2022 robbery.
DOVER, DE
WMDT.com

Celebrating Chinese New Year in Wicomico Co.

SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County Public Library staff were out in the community on Saturday celebrating Chinese New Year. Kids got to hop onto the library’s Mobile Learning Lab and take part in hands-on activities, learning what it’s all about. We want to hear your good news,...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Theft and Assault Between Children in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md.-A group of kids were taken into custody after reportedly robbing and assaulting another juvenile. A Cambridge Police Department S.R.O. took a report of a theft from a student. They say on January 11, around 3:30 p.m., a victim was approached by a group of kids in the 700 block of Race Street. The student reported that they had their cell phone taken from them before they were forced to another location. The victim reported being assaulted multiple times around Washington Street. They also reported being held against their will at Meadow Street Park, while being assaulted multiple times. Their shoes were reportedly stolen from them as well. According to the victim, the group of kids finally fled because Police Car drove by the area.
CAMBRIDGE, MD

