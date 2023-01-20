Read full article on original website
Bismarck’s East Avenue C closed due to tree removal
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Bismarck’s Engineering Department has announced that Bismarck’s East Avenue C is temporarily closed to traffic. The closure is currently in effect and will last until 3:30 p.m. CST. During this time, the City of Bismarck’s Forestry Division will be removing trees in the area. No detour will be […]
Mandan residence deemed dangerous and slated for demolition
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A residence has been declared dangerous and ordered for demolition by the Mandan City Commission. The commission unanimously voted to declare the home dangerous at Tuesday evening’s meeting. Mandan Building Official Jordan Singer says the home at 1310 Second Street NE had utilities shut off...
Lillyanna’s Fight: eight months later
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s been eight months since KX first reported on the tragic case of Lillyanna Morales — a 14-year-old girl who suffered traumatic injuries after diving off a water slide at the former Ramkota Hotel in Bismarck (now known as The Bismarck Hotel). The pool was too shallow, and after Lillyanna collided […]
Mandan mobile house fire believed to be accidental in nature
As of right now, the department says the fire is believed to be accidental in nature.
Cause of Mandan home explosion believed to be accidental
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Criminal activity was not the cause of an explosion at a Mandan home. Two people and a dog were in the home in the Cortez Circle area when the home exploded Wednesday. The couple was pulled from the flames by a neighbor and transported to a burn center in Minneapolis. Their condition has not been released. The dog was found injured and taken to a local vet and later died. The neighbor was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Have You Seen More Coyotes In North Dakota?
It seems so far winter 2022-2023 there have been a number of coyote sightings, possibly more than usual in urban settings. Specifically regarding towns, the outskirts of city limits as well as in the cities themselves in North Dakota. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. Some while performing snow removal in the Bismarck / Mandan area have noted the coyotes out, especially after the last holiday blizzard and severe temperatures. Areas mentioned in the social media group on Facebook, Bismarck People Reporting News were: River Road near the water treatment plant, running along railroad tracks, and some venturing into people's yards looking for apples or leftovers. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. Is it due to the long snow-covered winter, colder temps or maybe more too that our cities have become spread out further? Regardless of the reason, they are scavengers, and coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
Police found man connected to Bismarck stabbing incident
UPDATE: 1/20/2023, 5:00 p.m. BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police have located Cruz, and he is in custody. ORIGINAL STORY: 1/19/2023, 1:57 p.m. BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 51-year-old man, Lucio Cruz, who is a person of interest in connection with a stabbing that occurred early Thursday […]
Crews respond to explosion, fire at mobile home in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – UPDATE: Neighbors jump into action to rescue two people from Mandan explosion. ORIGINAL STORY (1/18 at 3:45 p.m.): Two people suffered unknown injuries following an explosion and fire at a mobile home in the Cortez Circle area of Mandan late Wednesday morning. In a post...
Police respond to early morning stabbing
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Police are searching for a man after a stabbing in Bismarck early Thursday morning. Officers responded to the area of the 200 block of N. 20th Street around 7 a.m. on a report of someone who had been stabbed. They found a 30-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening stab wound to her leg.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Bismarck metro area
STACKER — It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited […]
KX Conversation: Mandan City Retail
During the conversation, Stromme discussed what updates the city has for the schools, if people are moving to the city, if more residential subdivisions are being put in, the coffee shop and retail component that's coming, and other new things people should look for.
BNSF and FORB clash over the fate of historic Bismarck-Mandan rail bridge
BNSF claims that the current bridge is at the last stage of its life.
Should Bismarck Residents Help Decide The Fate Of A Human Being?
This is a very controversial story that is still playing out on one individual that made a huge error of judgment. One of the two words I used for the title of this article was "Human Being" - that's what we all are -and "Human Beings" make mistakes, and unfortunately some of them can have an impact on your life for quite a while.
In Bismarck – If You Blinked An Eye And Missed It, Check It Out!
Progress Is Nothing To Get Angry About
North Dakota Supreme Court votes to uphold conviction of man found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and terrorizing
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Supreme Court is upholding the conviction of a man who killed a man with his pickup truck in July, 2019. Supreme Court officials say Steven Rademacher was found guilty of murder, as well as multiple counts of attempted murder and terrorizing after he drove the vehicle into a group of people outside a Bismarck bar. In the suit, Rademacher argued that the officials had kept him out of the courtroom during some of proceedings linked to his case. The court denied the appeal, arguing that he had failed to establish he had been excluded from those proceedings.
What’s happening this weekend? January 21-22
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for something to do this weekend? KX will always have you covered. In our weekend catalog, we’ll be listing a selection of events across Bismarck, Minot, Williston, and Dickinson every Saturday morning for those in search of weekend activities. Here are a few of our favorites from around our service […]
What North Dakota City Has the Most Crime?
Here are the top 10 North Dakota cities with the most crime, according to available data. The city’s annual crime rate is 2,312 incidents for every 100,000 people. Minot has a lower overall crime rate than the country as a whole, and is 2% higher than the overall crime rate in North Dakota.
New bill would allow more youth deer hunting
The bill, proposed by Representative Corey Mock, would allow boys and girls to continue hunting during deer gun season in November.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
North Dakota’s Most Expensive Restaurant Could Break The Bank
There are always special occasions to celebrate with exceptional food and drink. This is something humans have been doing since the beginning of time. Birthdays, anniversaries, career advancements, a first date, well, you get the idea. Every city has that one restaurant in town, that is known for dining elegance,...
