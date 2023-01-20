Top football prospect Cormani McClain to play for Deion Sanders at Colorado

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Top cornerback prospect Cormani McClain, who planned to play at Miami, will flip his commitment and play for coach Deion Sanders at Colorado, he announced.

Top cornerback prospect Cormani McClain is the latest highly touted recruit to follow new coach Deion Sanders (pictured) to Colorado. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI

McClain reveleld the switch Thursday on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. Sanders and McClain reposted videos of the announcement on their social media accounts.

The cornerback is expected to sign with the Buffaloes next month.

McClain is the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2023 ESPN 300 recruiting rankings and No. 9 prospect in 247 Sports' 2023 Top 247 rankings. The 6-foot-2, 165-pound defender announced his previous commitment to Miami on Oct. 27.

Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and LSU were among the other top schools interested in the Lakeland (Fla.) High School star.

"I play defensive back," McClain told 247Sports . "'Coach Prime' [Sanders] was the best DB. I just want to be in the same shoes. I want to get coached by the best DB. Why not?"

McClain's decision to join the Buffaloes came less than a month after former Jackson State cornerback-wide receiver Travis Hunter announced he would follow Sanders to Colorado. The school hired Sanders away from Jackson State in early December.

Hunter was the top prospect in the class of 2022. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders also transferred from Jackson State to follow his father to Colorado.

Four-star running back Dylan Edwards and wide receivers Omarion Miller and Adam Hopkins are among the other top prospects committed to play for Sanders in Boulder, Colo.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com