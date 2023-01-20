ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Detroit

Google to slash 12,000 jobs as tech industry layoffs surge

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdIeE_0kLSSlD100

Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest technology company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news Friday in an email to staff at the Silicon Valley giant that was also posted on the company's news blog .

"Over the past two years we've seen periods of dramatic growth," Pichai wrote. "To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today."

He said the layoffs reflect a "rigorous review" carried out by Google of its operations. The jobs being eliminated "cut across Alphabet, product areas, functions, levels and regions," Pichai said.

The cuts represent just over 6% of Alphabet's workforce, which numbered 186,000 as of September, according to a securities filing. Like numerous other large tech companies, Alphabet added thousands of workers durning the pandemic and is now moving to cut costs ahead of a possible economic recession later this year.

Laid-off employees in the U.S. will receive a severance package starting at 16 weeks salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Google, as well as six months of health care, job placement services and immigration support.

Added Pichai, "As an almost 25-year-old company, we're bound to go through difficult economic cycles. These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities."

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced 10,000 job cuts , or nearly 5% of its workforce. Also in January, Amazon said it would cut 18,000 jobs, Facebook parent Meta announced it is eliminating 11,000 positions and software maker Salesforce said it would shed 7,000 workers. Netflix, Peloton, Twitter and other industry players have also announced sizable layoffs or scaled back hiring in recent months.

"All the tech giants have now entered the layoff game," Wall Street analyst Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge said in a report, adding that "myriad others are reducing jobs, too."

Job cuts are hitting smaller players as well. U.K.-based cybersecurity firm Sophos laid off 450 employees, or 10% of its global workforce. Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase cut 20% of its workforce , about 950 jobs, in its second round of layoffs in less than a year.

The technology industry shed the most jobs of any sector last year, eliminating nearly 100,000 positions in 2022 after expanding rapidly during the pandemic, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

"We are seeing 5%-10% headcount cuts across the tech sector as many of these companies (both big and small) were spending money like 1980s rock stars and now need to rein in the expense controls ahead of a softer macro," Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said in a research note.

Economic growth has weakened as the Federal Reserve moves to sharply raise its benchmark interest rate in an effort to tame inflation. Although experts forecast a slowdown in the labor market this year, hiring across the U.S. has remained robust. The nation's unemployment rate in December fell to 3.5% , matching a 50-year low.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Detroit

UAW chief says deal near that may end CNH Industrial strike

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers president says the union is close to reaching another agreement with CNH Industrial that improves a deal rejected by striking workers earlier this month.In an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, President Ray Curry said he's hopeful the deal will be reached "within the next week or two" and presented to members for another vote.More than 1,000 workers have been on strike at CNH plants in Iowa and Wisconsin for nearly nine months. On Jan. 7 they rejected the "last, best and final offer" from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment, and stayed on...
BURLINGTON, IA
CBS Detroit

Netflix is looking for a flight attendant, and the pay range may shock you

Planes aren't exactly what comes to mind when one thinks of Netflix, but the streaming giant has an aviation department, and its looking to grow. If you have "a passion for aviation and a desire to work within a dream crew," becoming Netflix's newest flight attendant just might be the role for you.According to the job listing, the position is based out of San Jose, California, and requires applicants to have a flexible schedule with a willingness to work holidays, weekends and extended trips — both domestic and international."As a Netflix Flight Attendant you are expected to embrace our culture," which, according to Netflix, "places a strong emphasis on operating with Freedom and Responsibility, with independence and a lot of self-motivation," read the posting. But it's the pay scale that may turn heads, with Netflix writing that the "overall market range" for the position is $60,000 to $385,000 — a varied range that the company says is based on "total compensation, as opposed to just base salary.According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Outlook Handbook, the 2021 median pay for a flight attendant was $61,640 annually, putting Netflix's range potentially well-above the nationwide average. 
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Detroit

Reed Hastings to step down as Netflix CEO

Reed Hastings, co-founder of Netflix, is stepping down from the CEO post at the company he founded 25 years ago.Ted Sarandos and current COO Greg Peters will lead the streaming video service as co-CEOs, Netflix announced. Hastings said he plans to continue as executive chairman, a stepped-back role often taken by company founders as part of a succession plan. The company was a pioneer in home entertainment. Its innovative DVD-by-mail service, followed by streaming video over the internet, contributed to the demise of physical movie rental stores while prompting studios and TV networks to launch their own similar services. While Netflix...
CBS Detroit

T-Mobile says hack captured data of 37 million customers

Boston — The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth.T-Mobile said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the breach was discovered Jan. 5. It said the data exposed to theft - based on its investigation to date - didn't include passwords or PINs, bank account or credit card information, Social Security numbers or other government IDs. "Our investigation is still ongoing, but the malicious activity appears to be fully...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Detroit

AI-powered "robot" lawyer will be first ever to take court case

A "robot" lawyer powered by artificial intelligence will be the first of its kind to help a defendant fight a traffic ticket in court next month. Joshua Browder, CEO of DoNotPay, said the company's AI-creation runs on a smartphone, listens to court arguments and formulates responses for the defendant. The AI lawyer tells the defendant what to say in real-time, through headphones. The robot lawyer will take its first case on February 22, Browder announced on Twitter last week. "On February 22nd at 1.30PM, history will be made. For the first time ever, a robot will represent someone in a US courtroom. ...
CBS Detroit

Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the Abbott Laboratories infant formula plant in Michigan that was shut down for months last year due to contamination, the company confirmed.The factory's closure in February 2022 was a key cause of a nationwide baby formula shortage that forced parents to seek formula from food banks, friends and doctor's offices. Production restarted in June.The Justice Department has informed Abbott of its investigation and the company is "cooperating fully," Abbott spokesperson Scott Stoffel said via email. He declined to provide further details.The investigation was first reported by The Wall Street Journal, which said...
STURGIS, MI
CBS Detroit

U.S. hits debt limit, prompting "extraordinary measures" to avoid default

Washington — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told congressional leaders that the U.S. has hit the limit on the amount of debt it can issue to fulfill its obligations, initiating "extraordinary measures" that will allow the country to avoid a catastrophic default for at least the next few months."[T]he period of time that extraordinary measures may last is subject to considerable uncertainty, including the challenges of forecasting the payments and receipts of the U.S. Government months into the future," Yellen wrote in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. "I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy