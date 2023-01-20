Erik Passetti Is Opening a New Spot in The East Cut

According to a recent license application, Eric Passetti — Owner of Café Terminus, House of Shields, Natoma Cabana, and the now-closed Trocadero Club — is opening a new spot at 141 2nd Street . The business is registered under Yerba Buena Bar LLC, but the name is not listed.

Located in San Francisco’s The East Cut neighborhood, the space was previously occupied by the sports bar Steff’s. Nearby establishments include Lao Table Laotian restaurant, the bar Natoma Cabana, North India, an Omakase pop-up, and another of Passetti’s concepts, Pie Punks — a pizza joint that serves “classic round pies with tiki drinks, natural wine, and beer.”

While Passetti has established both bars and eateries across the Bay Area, the license type indicates that the upcoming venture will be cocktail focused.

What Now San Francisco was unable to contact Passetti before the time of publication, and an opening date has not yet been announced.

Keep up with What Now San Francisco’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .