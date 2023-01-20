HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A teenage boy from Highland Township was killed after being hit by a school bus on Thursday.It happened at the intersection of Duck Lake Road and Cooley Lake Road in Highland Township.Oakland County Sheriff's officials say 16-year-old Jordon Shenberger was driving northbound on Duck Lake Road when he turned left in front of an oncoming Huron Valley School District bus driving eastbound on Cooley Lake Road.The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. The driver of the bus, 62, and its two passengers, a 29-year-old man and 18-year-old man, were not hurt. Shenberger...

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO