Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit

DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ROCHESTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Downtown Ann Arbor fire decimates building, wipes out restaurant and vape shop

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A decades-old building in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The fire took place on Maynard between Liberty and Williams streets inside a restaurant and the Vape City vape shop. No one was inside the building when it happen or when the fire started–and no one including firefighters were hurt.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car on Fort Street in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (FOX 2) - Riverview police are investigating a crash that injured a bicyclist Saturday night. The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Fort Street and Pennsylvania Road. The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries. Their condition...
RIVERVIEW, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man wanted in Ann Arbor-area homicide found dead

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man wanted in a Thursday morning fatal shooting outside an Ann Arbor-area physical training facility has been found dead in his home. Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead Friday, Jan. 20, inside his home located in Clare, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Davison man who poisoned wife’s cereal wants new trial

FLINT, MI – A Davison man sentenced to life in prison in December 2021 after poisoning his wife’s cereal with a lethal dose of heroin has requested a new trial. Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt on Monday, Jan. 23, will decide whether to grant Jason Thomas Harris, 48, a new trial on the grounds that Harris received ineffective counsel at his November 2021 trial on charges of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death.
FLINT, MI
thesalinepost.com

1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor

New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Teenage driver killed after being struck by school bus in Highland Township

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A teenage boy from Highland Township was killed after being hit by a school bus on Thursday.It happened at the intersection of Duck Lake Road and Cooley Lake Road in Highland Township.Oakland County Sheriff's officials say 16-year-old Jordon Shenberger was driving northbound on Duck Lake Road when he turned left in front of an oncoming Huron Valley School District bus driving eastbound on Cooley Lake Road.The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. The driver of the bus, 62, and its two passengers, a 29-year-old man and 18-year-old man, were not hurt. Shenberger...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Suspect in fatal shooting outside Ann Arbor found dead

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Pittsfield Township was found dead Friday. Police said Michael Anthony Elinski was found dead in Clare. They believe he shot himself. According to authorities, police found the body of Andrea Grant Thursday morning inside a vehicle parked on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
