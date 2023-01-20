Read full article on original website
MSP: 22-year-old man found dead on Southfield Fwy was shot
Michigan State Police are searching for answers Monday morning after a young man was discovered fatally shot on the ramp from northbound Southfield Freeway (M-39) to I-96.
Bad Brads BBQ opening 5th location in Metro Detroit
The first time Bad Brads BBQ showed up on FOX 2, they had one location. Things have changed big time for the Metro Detroit eatery, which just opened a 5th spot in Livonia.
Body of man shot, killed found on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit
DETROIT – The body of a 22-year-old man who had been shot and killed was found early Monday morning on a freeway ramp in Detroit. Michigan State Police say that at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they responded to reports of a body lying on the ground on Southfield Freeway (M-39). When police arrived, they found the body of a 22-year-old man on the northbound M-39 ramp to I-96.
5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Downtown Ann Arbor fire decimates building, wipes out restaurant and vape shop
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A decades-old building in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The fire took place on Maynard between Liberty and Williams streets inside a restaurant and the Vape City vape shop. No one was inside the building when it happen or when the fire started–and no one including firefighters were hurt.
Detroit firefighter arrested, charged for selling drugs in Macomb County
A Detroit firefighter was arrested in Sterling Heights Friday for selling narcotics and prescription pills in multiple metro Detroit municipalities.
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
Detroit woman accused of repeatedly stealing mail, credit cards in Troy
TROY, MI – A Detroit woman was arrested after police officers caught her stealing mail in Troy. According to the Troy Police Department, officers were conducting extra patrols in a neighborhood near Crooks Road and Big Beaver Road on Jan. 16 after receiving numerous complaints of mail theft from residents.
Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car on Fort Street in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Mich. (FOX 2) - Riverview police are investigating a crash that injured a bicyclist Saturday night. The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Fort Street and Pennsylvania Road. The bicyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries. Their condition...
Man wanted in Ann Arbor-area homicide found dead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man wanted in a Thursday morning fatal shooting outside an Ann Arbor-area physical training facility has been found dead in his home. Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead Friday, Jan. 20, inside his home located in Clare, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
Davison man who poisoned wife’s cereal wants new trial
FLINT, MI – A Davison man sentenced to life in prison in December 2021 after poisoning his wife’s cereal with a lethal dose of heroin has requested a new trial. Genesee County Circuit Judge David J. Newblatt on Monday, Jan. 23, will decide whether to grant Jason Thomas Harris, 48, a new trial on the grounds that Harris received ineffective counsel at his November 2021 trial on charges of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death.
1 killed in rollover crash on I-96 in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI – A person was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday on I-96 in Farmington Hills. Michigan State Police say just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, the person was driving westbound on I-96 near Drake Road when their vehicle went off the road, rolling over in a ditch.
Monarch Home Design offers unique take on antiques in downtown Holly
HOLLY, MI - Old furniture, jewelry and even some vinyl records can be found at Monarch Home Design in downtown Holly. Celebrating its official opening on Black Friday in 2022, Monarch Home Design is an antique and art store that takes old items and resells them. Vintage Chicks Consignment was...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: North End Coffee Cafe Bake in Fenton Township provides eclectic menu
FENTON TWP., MI - Opened in November 2021, North End Coffee Cafe Bake is a unique spot for people to swing through. Whether someone wants to grab a cup of coffee, tea or sandwiches, North End provides the community options for both breakfast and lunch. The current location,11440 Torrey Road,...
Man arrested at Flint council meeting arraigned on domestic terrorism charges
FLINT, MI -- A Grand Blanc area man has been arraigned on felony charges of making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime after he was arrested last week inside Flint City Hall. Mark W. Frutchey, 52, was arraigned in Genesee District...
Teenage driver killed after being struck by school bus in Highland Township
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A teenage boy from Highland Township was killed after being hit by a school bus on Thursday.It happened at the intersection of Duck Lake Road and Cooley Lake Road in Highland Township.Oakland County Sheriff's officials say 16-year-old Jordon Shenberger was driving northbound on Duck Lake Road when he turned left in front of an oncoming Huron Valley School District bus driving eastbound on Cooley Lake Road.The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. The driver of the bus, 62, and its two passengers, a 29-year-old man and 18-year-old man, were not hurt. Shenberger...
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
Suspect in fatal shooting outside Ann Arbor found dead
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Pittsfield Township was found dead Friday. Police said Michael Anthony Elinski was found dead in Clare. They believe he shot himself. According to authorities, police found the body of Andrea Grant Thursday morning inside a vehicle parked on...
