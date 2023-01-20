Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Leading discount supermarket chain opening another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersMichigan State
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78
Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Deadspin
The Baltimore Orioles are a failure and everyone knows it
Walk into any bar in Baltimore and randomly shout the name “Angelos.” Chances are someone within earshot will have some sort of visceral thoughts on the family that own a majority of the Orioles. Same as Steinbrenner in The Bronx or Buss in Los Angeles. The Angelos family patriarch, Peter, is 93. Team CEO, son John Angelos, is also the president and chief operating officer for the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), which airs the O’s games locally. John Angelos’ brother, Louis, sued John and their mother, Georgia Angelos, for control of the Orioles last June.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement
The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Detroit Lions make ‘upsetting’ pick in Daniel Jeremiah’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
What ‘upsetting’ pick does Daniel Jeremiah have the Detroit Lions making?. Welcome to the Divisional Round of the playoffs! That’s right, Detroit Lions fans, on Saturday afternoon, the 2022 NFL Playoffs will continue and you can bet things will be interesting as there is not a heavy favorite to win this year’s Super Bowl. Unfortunately, our Lions came up just short of making the playoffs, as they finished with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, the 2023 NFL Draft is not too far off in the distance, and you can bet Lions’ GM Brad Holmes will be looking to bolster the defense.
WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend
Sabrina Ionescu had some exciting personal news to share this week. Ionescu, who stars for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, announced Saturday over Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend Hroniss Grasu. She shared some awesome pictures of Grasu proposing to her. Take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by... The post WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Superstar Appears To Announce Retirement
With the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
Detroit Lions linked to free agent CB Cameron Sutton
The 2022 Detroit Lions got off to an abysmal 1-6 start before they flipped the switch and won eight of their final ten games to finish the season with a 9-8 record. Unfortunately, nine wins were not enough to make the NFL Playoffs, and if the Lions want to be there in 2023, they are going to have to improve their roster. This is especially true when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. One position the Lions need to improve is cornerback, and they have been linked to CB Cameron Sutton of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dodgers News: Full Broadcast Team Announced for 2023, LA Adds Talent
There will be a lot of familiar faces calling Dodger games next season.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone, Mets’ Buck Showalter are top-10 managers … barely
Buck Showalter will head to spring training next month as the reigning National League Manager of the Year. But that doesn’t impress the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, who ranked all 30 MLB managers and put the Mets skipper at No. 9 on his list, citing New York’s high payroll and “big expectations.”
Former Lions’ QBs Joey Harrington and Dan Orlovsky beef on Twitter
What did Harrington and Orlovsky beef about on Twitter?. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, there is no question about it that they have had more bad quarterbacks over the years than they have had good ones. A couple of bad quarterbacks that immediately come to mind are Joey Harrington and Dan Orlovsky. Earlier in the week, Orlovsky took to Twitter to share what he felt was a “game changer” when it comes to Tacos. Rather than just scrolling on and letting it go, Harrington decided to chime in.
NFL draft order: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big
With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
MLive.com
Tigers have 4 prospects in BP’s top 101
The Detroit Tigers landed just one prospect in Baseball America’s recent ranking of the top 100 in the game, but they almost certainly had a number of near-misses. When Baseball Prospectus came out with its list a few days later, those near-misses made the cut. If you purchase a...
Yardbarker
Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
