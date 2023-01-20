ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Why The Nissan GT-R Is Still An Icon After 15 Years

This month, the venerable Nissan GT-R was refreshed yet again, and after 15+ years on the market, some think the recipe is getting stale. But many of us forget that the GT-R was way ahead of its time when launched and is still capable of embarrassing cars twice the price today.
ARIZONA STATE
conceptcarz.com

2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction to Feature Highly Coveted Supercars and Performance Vehicles, Including 1989 Ferrari F40 Selling with No Reserve

Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will offer several of the most exclusive and desirable supercars and performance vehicles with No Reserve during its 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, January 21-29. Among the most anticipated supercars on the docket is an early-production 1989 Ferrari F40 (Lot #1405.1) with a final output between 700hp and nearly 1,000hp based on the setup and extensive period racing history with David Hart and Michel Oprey in the Ferrari/Porsche Challenge series, as well as a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot #1405), one of just 644 examples sold new in the United States.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Carscoops

Do You Want This S2000-Powered 1972 Dodge Dart Demon To Be Built By Speedkore?

This story contains independent illustrations by Abimelec Design for SpeedKore. What do you get when you combine a 1972 Dodge Dart Demon with a couple of Honda’s most iconic performance cars? You get this, the ‘Krampus.’. Digitally rendered by the talented Abimelec Design, the unique Dodge has been...
MotorAuthority

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots

Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Top Speed

A Mercedes-AMG SL63 All-Terrain Could Challenge the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Sterrato

The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Steratto's debuts made everyone mindful that supercars can go off-road. Unfortunately, these two newcomers to the off-road world are still limited in their all-terrain capabilities and are suitable for mild enduro. To challenge the idea that sports cars and supercars can't be full-fledged off roaders, sugardesign_1 has imagined a Mercedes-AMG SL63 that is fully qualified for tackling all terrains. Enter the Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Shootingbrake All-Terrain Plus Maybach-line, which is certainly not the most intuitive car name on the planet, but could be the Tri-Star's answer to Porsche and Lamborghini.
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Mustang Wheels: Here Are The 16 Available Options

The 2023 Ford Mustang has a plethora of wheel options – 16, to be exact. Today, Ford Authority is breaking down every wheel option available for the final model year of the pony car’s sixth generation, by model/trim level and package. The first 2023 Mustang wheel option is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

1988 Volkswagen Caddy Will Soon Have McLaren 650S Power

Can you imagine what a first-generation 1988 Volkswagen Caddy pickup would feel like if you put the twin-turbocharged V8 from a McLaren 650S in the load bin and used it to power the rear wheels?. Well, as it turns out, we won't have to imagine much longer. Garage 68 Motorsport...
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

167K+
Followers
39K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy