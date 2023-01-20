Read full article on original website
Related
Why The Nissan GT-R Is Still An Icon After 15 Years
This month, the venerable Nissan GT-R was refreshed yet again, and after 15+ years on the market, some think the recipe is getting stale. But many of us forget that the GT-R was way ahead of its time when launched and is still capable of embarrassing cars twice the price today.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction to Feature Highly Coveted Supercars and Performance Vehicles, Including 1989 Ferrari F40 Selling with No Reserve
Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will offer several of the most exclusive and desirable supercars and performance vehicles with No Reserve during its 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, January 21-29. Among the most anticipated supercars on the docket is an early-production 1989 Ferrari F40 (Lot #1405.1) with a final output between 700hp and nearly 1,000hp based on the setup and extensive period racing history with David Hart and Michel Oprey in the Ferrari/Porsche Challenge series, as well as a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot #1405), one of just 644 examples sold new in the United States.
Carscoops
Do You Want This S2000-Powered 1972 Dodge Dart Demon To Be Built By Speedkore?
This story contains independent illustrations by Abimelec Design for SpeedKore. What do you get when you combine a 1972 Dodge Dart Demon with a couple of Honda’s most iconic performance cars? You get this, the ‘Krampus.’. Digitally rendered by the talented Abimelec Design, the unique Dodge has been...
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Top Speed
A Mercedes-AMG SL63 All-Terrain Could Challenge the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Sterrato
The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Steratto's debuts made everyone mindful that supercars can go off-road. Unfortunately, these two newcomers to the off-road world are still limited in their all-terrain capabilities and are suitable for mild enduro. To challenge the idea that sports cars and supercars can't be full-fledged off roaders, sugardesign_1 has imagined a Mercedes-AMG SL63 that is fully qualified for tackling all terrains. Enter the Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Shootingbrake All-Terrain Plus Maybach-line, which is certainly not the most intuitive car name on the planet, but could be the Tri-Star's answer to Porsche and Lamborghini.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Mustang Wheels: Here Are The 16 Available Options
The 2023 Ford Mustang has a plethora of wheel options – 16, to be exact. Today, Ford Authority is breaking down every wheel option available for the final model year of the pony car’s sixth generation, by model/trim level and package. The first 2023 Mustang wheel option is...
What is the Base 2023 BMW 3 Series Price?
The base BMW 3 Series price earns you a high-value driving experience for less than $45,000 The post What is the Base 2023 BMW 3 Series Price? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1988 Volkswagen Caddy Will Soon Have McLaren 650S Power
Can you imagine what a first-generation 1988 Volkswagen Caddy pickup would feel like if you put the twin-turbocharged V8 from a McLaren 650S in the load bin and used it to power the rear wheels?. Well, as it turns out, we won't have to imagine much longer. Garage 68 Motorsport...
Creative Bespoke Gives Cadillac Escalade 26-Inch Wheels And A Massive Price Tag
The world of tricked-out Escalades is a big one, and this is yet another entrant. This time, Creative Bespoke is selling its take on the Cadillac Escalade. It's not cheap, at $155,800, but some real work has been done to make this Escalade much more unique. The "Bespoke Edition" Caddy...
1 American Sports Car Is More Satisfying to Drive Than the Porsche 911
How could any car be more satisfying than the Porsche 911? Keep reading and find out for yourself. The post 1 American Sports Car Is More Satisfying to Drive Than the Porsche 911 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does It Cost to Charge a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) With Level 1 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model when using Level 1 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge a Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) With Level 1 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Lawsuit Alert: The Jeep Cherokee May Have 1 Dangerous Problem
The Jeep Cherokee could be in some serious trouble. The Jeep Cherokee may need a recall due to one dangerous issue. The post Lawsuit Alert: The Jeep Cherokee May Have 1 Dangerous Problem appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Won Off-Roading Truck of the Year
Here's a look at the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2's title as MotorTrend's 'Four Wheeler Pickup of the Year' and its competitors. The post The 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Won Off-Roading Truck of the Year appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Can You Daily Drive a Rear-Wheel Drive Car?
Learn about what it takes to safely daily drive a rear-wheel drive car, even in winter. The post Can You Daily Drive a Rear-Wheel Drive Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Not 1 Kia SUV Model Made This List of 5 Best Midsize SUVs
With Kia on the rise, it might surprise you learn that one expert left this brand off its top five best midsize SUV list. The post Not 1 Kia SUV Model Made This List of 5 Best Midsize SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Is a First-Generation Acura NSX in 2023?
The first-generation Acura NSX is a highly sought-after Japanese sports car. How much can you expect to pay for one this year? The post How Much Is a First-Generation Acura NSX in 2023? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 3 Least Reliable 2022 Pickup Trucks, According to Consumer Reports
After testing all of the pickup trucks on the market for the 2022 model year Consumer Reports named trucks by Ford, GM, and Jeep as the least reliable. The post The 3 Least Reliable 2022 Pickup Trucks, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Reason the 2023 Ford Ranger XLT Trim Is Superior
Find out why the 2023 Ford Ranger XLT trim is superior to other models in the lineup. The post 1 Reason the 2023 Ford Ranger XLT Trim Is Superior appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison Stacks the Deck With Off-Road Features
The off-road excellence of the 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison stands out when its time to take on the trails. Learn more about this amazing truck here. The post The 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison Stacks the Deck With Off-Road Features appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Large Luxury SUVs With Room for 7 Passengers or More
The best large luxury SUVs with room for seven include the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, the 2022 Lincoln Navigator, and the 2023 Cadillac Escalade. The post The Best Large Luxury SUVs With Room for 7 Passengers or More appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
167K+
Followers
39K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0