Boyd had just one catch on two targets for 23 yards in the Bengals' win over the Bills on Sunday. That catch came on the team's opening drive and was a big play to help get the Bengals' offense going, but more was expected from Boyd, given the attrition in the Bills' secondary and that he scored in the Week 17 truncated game. The Bengals face the Chiefs next, and Boyd has had exactly four catches in each of the three games the Bengals have played against them the last two years.

4 HOURS AGO