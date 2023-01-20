ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Athlon Sports

Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Decision

Today's divisional round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals brings back painful memories. When these teams last squared off, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. This terrifying moment, and Hamlin's subsequent recovery, gripped the nation.  ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Damar Hamlin Makes Decision On Bills Game

Earlier: Damar Hamlin is apparently at Highmark Stadium this afternoon for Bills-Bengals. Three weeks ago tomorrow night, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during Buffalo's Monday night game in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old had to be revived by CPR and an AED, but has since made a ...
BUFFALO, NY
WVNews

Bengals return to AFC championship after 27-10 rout of Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati's defense swarmed Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win over the Bills on Sunday. Damar Hamlin’s inspirational presence while watching the...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Bengals' Joe Burrow: Advances to AFC Championship Game

Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. He also rushed six times for 31 yards. Burrow started hot despite snowy conditions, connecting on his first nine throws, which included his two touchdowns. The signal -caller opened by finding top target Ja'Marr Chase for a 28-yard score, then hit tight end Hayden Hurst from 15 yards to cap Cincinnati's second drive. With some added production on the ground, Burrow will now prepare for next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Facing Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Burrow totaled 332 yards and three touchdowns while not committing any turnovers in a 27-24 victory.
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Bills Season Ends With a 27-10 Loss to the Bengals

The Bills season has ended in the divisional playoff round for the second straight year. The Cincinnati Bengals eliminated the Bills with a 27-10 victory at Highmark Stadium. Josh Allen completed 25 of his 42 pass attempts for 265 yards and ran for a touchdown, but also threw one interception.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches

Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Only one catch

Boyd had just one catch on two targets for 23 yards in the Bengals' win over the Bills on Sunday. That catch came on the team's opening drive and was a big play to help get the Bengals' offense going, but more was expected from Boyd, given the attrition in the Bills' secondary and that he scored in the Week 17 truncated game. The Bengals face the Chiefs next, and Boyd has had exactly four catches in each of the three games the Bengals have played against them the last two years.
CBS Sports

Bengals' Nick Bowers: Joining active roster for Sunday

Cincinnati elevated Bowers from its practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup at Buffalo, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bowers has yet to play a snap this season after joining the Bengals' practice squad back in September. The 26-year-old tight end would probably see the field only if one of Hayden Hurst, Mitchell Wilcox or Devin Asiasi were to get injured.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Fans get ready for Bengals vs. Bills playoff game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are getting ready for the much anticipated game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon. The game will take place in Buffalo at 3 p.m. Cincinnati and Buffalo fans are eagerly awaiting the AFC Divisional Round game. FOX19 NOW’s four-person team is in Orchard...
CINCINNATI, OH

