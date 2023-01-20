Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Family Updates Recovery Status
Damar Hamlin's family provided an update regarding his recovery.
Damar Hamlin in attendance for Bengals-Bills game in Buffalo
Damar Hamlin made it to Highmark Stadium. The Buffalo Bills safety is in attendance for the team’s AFC divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a cardiac arrest during a Week 17 Monday Night Football contest. The 24-year-old visited the Bills’ facility the day ahead of their...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Decision
Today's divisional round matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals brings back painful memories. When these teams last squared off, Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. This terrifying moment, and Hamlin's subsequent recovery, gripped the nation. ...
Josh Allen Was Ready to Fight Bengals Defense After Touchdown Run
Josh Allen went right at the entire Bengals defense.
WKRC
POSTGAME: Taylor, Burrow on Bengals win over Bills in Buffalo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and quarterback Joe Burrow discuss the playoff win in Buffalo. The Bengals rolled to a 27-10 win over the Bills in the snow to advance to the AFC Championship game for a second straight season.
Breaking: Damar Hamlin Makes Decision On Bills Game
Earlier: Damar Hamlin is apparently at Highmark Stadium this afternoon for Bills-Bengals. Three weeks ago tomorrow night, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during Buffalo's Monday night game in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old had to be revived by CPR and an AED, but has since made a ...
WVNews
Bengals return to AFC championship after 27-10 rout of Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati's defense swarmed Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win over the Bills on Sunday. Damar Hamlin’s inspirational presence while watching the...
SB Nation
Damar Hamlin makes an emotional return to Highmark Stadium as Bills take on Bengals
The Buffalo Bills took the field Sunday afternoon to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Playoffs, looking to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the second time in three years. Before they left the locker room, however, they were joined by safety Damar Hamlin. Just weeks after...
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Posts First Tweet Since Second Concussion
The third-year quarterback missed Miami’s last three games after entering concussion protocol following Week 16.
ng-sportingnews.com
Damar Hamlin recovery update: Latest news on Bills safety after Week 17 collapse vs. Bengals
The football world was shaken by the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a Week 17 game against the Bengals earlier in January. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after a routine tackle in the first quarter and needed to be resuscitated on the field before being transported to a Cincinnati trauma center.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Advances to AFC Championship Game
Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. He also rushed six times for 31 yards. Burrow started hot despite snowy conditions, connecting on his first nine throws, which included his two touchdowns. The signal -caller opened by finding top target Ja'Marr Chase for a 28-yard score, then hit tight end Hayden Hurst from 15 yards to cap Cincinnati's second drive. With some added production on the ground, Burrow will now prepare for next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Facing Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Burrow totaled 332 yards and three touchdowns while not committing any turnovers in a 27-24 victory.
TODAY.com
Damar Hamlin and family welcomed back to Bills stadium for playoff game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin joined his teammates on Sunday ahead of their playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the same team they were playing when he collapsed on national TV. The Bills posted a video of Hamlin riding in a cart inside Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York,...
iheart.com
Bills Season Ends With a 27-10 Loss to the Bengals
The Bills season has ended in the divisional playoff round for the second straight year. The Cincinnati Bengals eliminated the Bills with a 27-10 victory at Highmark Stadium. Josh Allen completed 25 of his 42 pass attempts for 265 yards and ran for a touchdown, but also threw one interception.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
CBS Sports
Bills players to honor Damar Hamlin by wearing '3' pendants before AFC divisional round game vs. Bengals
The entire Buffalo Bills roster will be wearing No. 3 pendants to honor teammate Damar Hamlin ahead of their AFC divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. This comes after the teams' regular-season meeting on Jan. 2 was paused and later cancelled after Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. The...
CBS Sports
How Bengals DC Lou Anarumo confused Josh Allen and the Bills in convincing divisional round playoff win
The Bengals certainly out-executed the Bills in their convincing 27-10 win in the divisional round, but the game plans on offense and especially on defense were masterclasses by Zac Taylor and Lou Anarumo. Behind an offensive line down three starters, Burrow threw exactly half of his passes (19) in 2.5...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Only one catch
Boyd had just one catch on two targets for 23 yards in the Bengals' win over the Bills on Sunday. That catch came on the team's opening drive and was a big play to help get the Bengals' offense going, but more was expected from Boyd, given the attrition in the Bills' secondary and that he scored in the Week 17 truncated game. The Bengals face the Chiefs next, and Boyd has had exactly four catches in each of the three games the Bengals have played against them the last two years.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Nick Bowers: Joining active roster for Sunday
Cincinnati elevated Bowers from its practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup at Buffalo, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Bowers has yet to play a snap this season after joining the Bengals' practice squad back in September. The 26-year-old tight end would probably see the field only if one of Hayden Hurst, Mitchell Wilcox or Devin Asiasi were to get injured.
Fox 19
Fans get ready for Bengals vs. Bills playoff game
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fans are getting ready for the much anticipated game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon. The game will take place in Buffalo at 3 p.m. Cincinnati and Buffalo fans are eagerly awaiting the AFC Divisional Round game. FOX19 NOW’s four-person team is in Orchard...
