Carscoops

Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?

Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like

This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
MotorBiscuit

Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell

Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

Cheapest New Hyundai Car Is the Most Affordable SUV Available

With the discontinuation of the Accent sedan, the most affordable new Hyundai vehicle is the 2023 Venue subcompact crossover SUV. The Venue is also the cheapest SUV in the U.S. The post Cheapest New Hyundai Car Is the Most Affordable SUV Available appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNN

Why some cars from the 1990s are soaring in value

Not that long ago, cars from the 1990s were just used cars. And, really, most of them still are, if they're still running at all. But as millenials get older, gain some disposable income, and pine for the cars of their own youth, many of these cars have crossed the threshold to becoming sought after collectibles with rising values in the car collecting world.
torquenews.com

Toyota Engine Oil Switching Advice You Must Follow Warning

Is it okay to switch the type of engine oil you use in your Toyota? Here’s the latest on a Toyota engine oil question one owner asked a Toyota expert if in fact whether they were ruining their engine by doing this. Plus, find out what is the maximum number of miles you really should wait before changing your oil and why manufacturers mislead owners about this point; and, why Toyota is now switching to SAE 0W-16 oil!
Top Speed

'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?

Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
fordauthority.com

2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang Revealed

Carroll Shelby – a name that grew synonymous with Ford performance over the years thanks to his monumental motorsports efforts and many fortified Blue Oval-based builds – passed away back in 2012, but his legacy lives on to this day in the form of not only official Ford products – but also the company that bears his name – Shelby American. That particular outfit celebrated its own 60th anniversary last year with the launch of the latest Shelby GT500KR, based on the S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Now, that same organization is celebrating 100 years since its namesake’s birth with the debut of another special model – the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang.
MotorBiscuit

Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend

When searching for the best 2023 SUV to buy there are a lot of great options. Here are the best 2023 SUVs you'll want to look at. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

