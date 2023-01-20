Read full article on original website
The 2023 Hyundai Palisade Leads the Pack With More Tech
Here's a look at the various technology, safety, and infotainment features offered with the 2023 Hyundai Palisade midsize crossover SUV model. The post The 2023 Hyundai Palisade Leads the Pack With More Tech appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1 Part of Their Car 2023 Kia Telluride Owners Would Change
Kia Telluride owners love their SUVs. However, if they had their way the fuel economy of the Telluride would be improved a little bit. The post 1 Part of Their Car 2023 Kia Telluride Owners Would Change appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 2023 Kia Telluride Standard Driver Assist Features That Make It a Great Family SUV
The 2023 Kia Telluride comes with amazing driver assist features. Here's why it's a great family SUV. The post 3 2023 Kia Telluride Standard Driver Assist Features That Make It a Great Family SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest New Hyundai Car Is the Most Affordable SUV Available
With the discontinuation of the Accent sedan, the most affordable new Hyundai vehicle is the 2023 Venue subcompact crossover SUV. The Venue is also the cheapest SUV in the U.S. The post Cheapest New Hyundai Car Is the Most Affordable SUV Available appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
America’s Best Used Car for the Money
A recent analysis reveals which used cars offer the best value based on longevity.
Consumer Reports Finally Found a Pickup Truck It liked More Than the Honda Ridgeline
The 2023 Ford Maverick beat the 2023 Honda Ridgeline on Consumer Reports. The post Consumer Reports Finally Found a Pickup Truck It liked More Than the Honda Ridgeline appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why some cars from the 1990s are soaring in value
Not that long ago, cars from the 1990s were just used cars. And, really, most of them still are, if they're still running at all. But as millenials get older, gain some disposable income, and pine for the cars of their own youth, many of these cars have crossed the threshold to becoming sought after collectibles with rising values in the car collecting world.
Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Best Subcompact SUV by Car and Driver
This Mazda SUV is declared the best subcompact SUV by Car and Driver. Find out why it's ranked higher than competitors here. The post Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Best Subcompact SUV by Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Midsize SUV You Should Buy According to Kelley Blue Book
Choosing the best midsize SUV can be difficult. Here are some options to consider when car shopping. The post The Best Midsize SUV You Should Buy According to Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Toyota Engine Oil Switching Advice You Must Follow Warning
Is it okay to switch the type of engine oil you use in your Toyota? Here’s the latest on a Toyota engine oil question one owner asked a Toyota expert if in fact whether they were ruining their engine by doing this. Plus, find out what is the maximum number of miles you really should wait before changing your oil and why manufacturers mislead owners about this point; and, why Toyota is now switching to SAE 0W-16 oil!
Lawsuit Alert: The Ford Maverick in Hot Water
As a small truck, the 2022 Ford Maverick has been popular. But now, it's getting attention from the wrong places. The post Lawsuit Alert: The Ford Maverick in Hot Water appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Kelley Blue Book Ranks 1 Plug-in Hybrid SUV Over the Hyundai Palisade
Kelley Blue Book claims that this plug-in hybrid SUV is better than the popular Hyundai Palisade. Find out why here. The post Kelley Blue Book Ranks 1 Plug-in Hybrid SUV Over the Hyundai Palisade appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?
Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
fordauthority.com
2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang Revealed
Carroll Shelby – a name that grew synonymous with Ford performance over the years thanks to his monumental motorsports efforts and many fortified Blue Oval-based builds – passed away back in 2012, but his legacy lives on to this day in the form of not only official Ford products – but also the company that bears his name – Shelby American. That particular outfit celebrated its own 60th anniversary last year with the launch of the latest Shelby GT500KR, based on the S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Now, that same organization is celebrating 100 years since its namesake’s birth with the debut of another special model – the 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang.
Mazda Makes 1 of the Least Popular Midsize SUVs
Mazda has a great lineup of cars and SUVs. However, the CX-9 is struggling to compete in a competitive segment. The post Mazda Makes 1 of the Least Popular Midsize SUVs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend
When searching for the best 2023 SUV to buy there are a lot of great options. Here are the best 2023 SUVs you'll want to look at. The post Best 2023 SUV to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
