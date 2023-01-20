ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

ICC loses around $2.5 million in phishing scam

By Nagraj Gollapudi
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLRgx_0kLSS1sy00

The ICC has become a victim of a cyber crime involving a substantial sum of money - about US$ 2.5 million - being wire transferred. While the exact sum involved has not been confirmed, ESPNcricinfo has learned that the alleged scam originated in the USA and happened in 2022.

The route used by fraudsters to commit the financial scam was Business E-mail Compromise (BEC), also known as e-mail account compromise, which the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) describes as "one of the most financially damaging online crimes".

The ICC is tight-lipped about the incident because it has reported the suspected fraud to law-enforcement agencies in the USA and an investigation is underway. It is learned that the ICC Board was updated about the incident last year.

It is not yet known what route exactly the fraudsters took to get the money transferred from the ICC account - whether they had got in touch directly with someone at the head office in Dubai, or had targeted an ICC vendor or consultant. It is also not confirmed whether the transaction was done in one single payment or there were multiple wire transfers.

What is a BEC scam?
A BEC scam is a form of phishing where companies and individuals are tricked and convinced into making wire transfers. The FBI, in a Congressional Report (submitted to the US government) last November, stated that its Internet Crime Control Center had received BEC-related claims worth more than $2.4 billion in 2021.

In the report, the FBI stated BEC scams usually involve: "spoofing of a legitimate, known e-mail address or the use of the a nearly identical address to appear as someone known to or trusted by the victim. BEC scams are initiated when a victim receives false wire instruction from a criminal attempting to redirect legitimate payments to a bank account controlled by fraudsters."

The BEC scam, the FBI report said, is evolving fast as the criminals become more "sophisticated". "The scam has progressed from spoofed e-mails purportedly from chief executive officers requesting wire payments to fraudulent locations, to impersonation of vendor e-mails; spoofed lawyer e-mail accounts; diversion of payroll funds; the targeting of the real estate sector; and fraudulent requests for large amounts of gift cards."

Additional reporting by Osman Samiuddin

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Final three days to claim cash from $350million T-Mobile settlement as company hit by second huge data breach

THE deadline to score payments from the multimillion-dollar T-Mobile settlement is in just three days. Eligible customers can grab $25 cash payments, while California residents are entitled to $100. The telecommunications company agreed to settle the $350million lawsuit stemming from the 2021 criminal cyberattack. This is where a breach exposed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tyla

Couple lose their entire $100,000 life savings in text message scam

A young couple has spoken out after getting scammed of their entire life savings. Text message scams have been on the rise and it's easier said than done to argue you'll never fall victim to one. Scammers can go to great lengths to target their victims, such as when a...
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Ceebla Cuud

Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

FTC Warns Americans Of Phone Scams

The Federal Trade Commission says Americans lost more than $2 billion in 2021 from scams where callers pretend to be law enforcement and threaten jail time. They demand money, usually through an app, and once you pay, you may be out of options, the Better Business Bureau said.
The Hill

Senate Democrat calls for investigation of mass money transfer surveillance

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Wednesday called for the Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general to investigate federal law enforcement agencies’ use of a nonprofit database that has amassed millions of records on money transfers between the U.S. and more than 20 countries. In an arrangement that the senator described as a “bulk surveillance program,”…
ARIZONA STATE
ESPN

ESPN

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy