About 40 animals living in poor conditions rescued in Beaver County
DAUGHERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Beaver County humane officer said officials seized about 40 animals from a property in Daugherty Township on Friday. A neighbor said the rescue lasted several hours. At this time, arrests are pending.When Shawn Twisdom got home from an errand, he was surprised to see trucks and law enforcement vehicles parked up and down Taylor Drive."There was a trailer, two police vehicles that I had to go around, and there were one, two, four vehicles parked in my driveway," Twisdom said.It wasn't long before he went over to an official, who told him what was going on."'We're...
15-year-old killed in Pa. crash along Route 8: reports
A 15-year-old boy was killed in a crash along Route 8 in Butler County on Sunday night, according to reports from KDKA and WTAE. Pennsylvania State Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred in Slippery Rock Township, along Kiester Road just after 6 p.m. The driver of the SUV was a...
Morning Roundup: Crash injures 1, shuts McKnight Road lanes for hours
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023:. At least one person was injured following a crash Monday morning that left all northbound lanes closed to traffic on McKnight Road in Ross for more than four hours. Medics took one person from the...
wtae.com
15-year-old killed in Butler County crash
A 15-year-old boy was killed over the weekend in a crash in Butler County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on State Route 8 at Kiester Road in Slippery Rock. State police said the 17-year-old driver lost control while traveling on the snow-covered road and struck a tree. The...
27 First News
Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?
Cortland – 3.0″. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mahoning County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Columbiana County. Here is a list of snowfall totals from across Mercer County. Wheatland – 2″. Hermitage – 1″
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Crows, crows and more crows among interesting results of Christmas Bird Count
While volunteer bird enthusiasts counted cardinals and robins for the Audubon Christmas Bird Count from Pittsburgh to Harmar, the most common bird found was the American crow — 20,000 strong, accounting for about half of the birds seen. The Christmas Bird Count was held in some areas in the...
Missing Jefferson County brothers found safe
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The two brothers from Jefferson County who were reported missing earlier this week have been located. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Gavyn Frey and 17-year-old Noah Frey reported to authorities in Steubenville. Officials say they are both safe.
wtae.com
West Mifflin police searching for missing juvenile
Police in West Mifflin are asking for the public's help in locating a missing juvenile. Yashua Strong was last seen Saturday. Yashua is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 275 pounds. They are known to frequent Pittsburgh's South Side and Downtown areas. Yashua is diabetic and requires medication. Anyone...
Emergency crews respond to 2 nearby accidents on Route 65 within less than 20 minutes of each other
Bellevue, Pa. — Emergency crews had a busy night in the areas of Bellevue and Avalon Sunday night after two nearby accidents occurred along Route 65 within less than 20 minutes of each other. Police officers, firefighters and medics were first called to 720 Ohio River Blvd. at around...
McKnight Road reopens following violent overnight crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- McKnight Road in the North Hills has reopened following an overnight violent crash. The crash occurred around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Peebles Road.The northbound lanes of McKnight were closed while first responders remained on the scene.All lanes of the roadway reopened just before 7:45 a.m.One man was injured in the crash. His condition is not known at this time.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Beaver County mother begs drivers to slow down on Route 51
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A local mom is begging people to slow down on a busy Beaver County road. She said a series have crashes have happened on Route 51 in Monaca and it’s only a matter of time before someone in her family gets hurt. Amber Smith...
wccsradio.com
TWO KILLED IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY CRASH
Two people were killed in a crash on Route 56 in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon. Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson reported that 36-year-old Robert Deemer of Johnstown and 84-year-old Gerald McGeary of Seward were the two who died in the head-on collision near Laurel Ridge State Park in Saint Clair Township at 1:09 PM. According to Carson’s report, Deemer was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck when he crossed the center line and struck McGeary’s Chrysler 300. The two were pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Sean Hribal. Neither driver wore a seat belt at the time. Two others who were not identified were taken to a Cambria County hospital for treatment of injuries.
wtae.com
Trial begins in Nashville in shooting death of Butler County native
Two years after a Butler County native was shot to death in Nashville, the trial has begun for the suspects in her death. Caitlyn Kaufman was on her way to work when she was shot while driving on an interstate in December 2020. Jury selection began Monday. The trial is...
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: TRESPASS, HIT-AND-RUN CRASH
A Saltsburg man was arrested for criminal trespass for an incident in Bell Township in nearby Westmoreland County on Saturday. State police from the Kiski barracks say they were dispatched at 3:51 PM on January 21st to a location on Rea Road for a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal trespass, and scattering rubbish at the home. The suspect was identified only as a 54-year-old Saltsburg man, while the victim was a 51-year-old man from New Alexandria. The suspect was found and resisted police as he was being taken into custody. Charges were filed through District Judge Jason Buczak’s office.
butlerradio.com
Motorist Seriously Injured Following Crash in Lawrence County
A New Castle man was seriously injured following a one vehicle crash that occurred earlier this weekend in nearby Lawrence County. According to State Police, 22-year-old Shane Cardella was traveling on Enon Road in North Beaver Township just after 2am on Saturday (January 21st) when he lost control of his pickup.
Community to hold benefit for Butler County man saved from burning car
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — The community in Butler County is rallying around the man who was saved from a burning car in November. Ryan Davidson is sharing his story for the first time since the terrible crash. He said he feels fortunate to be alive. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> WATCH:...
wtae.com
Man shot and killed inside residence in Bedford Dwellings identified
PITTSBURGH — Police say one person was shot and killed inside a residence in Bedford Dwellings Sunday night. Police were called to the 2100 block of Bedford Avenue just before 6:20 p.m. for reports of a male shot in the face. Investigators say the man, identified by the medical...
beavercountyradio.com
Abandoned Former Morry’s Speakeasy on Junction Stretch Goes Up in Flames Friday Morning
Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Published January 20, 2023 6:20 A.M. (Rochester Township, PA) The hotspot where bands like G-Force (Granati Bros.), The Iron City Houserockers, Donnie Iris, B.E. Taylor and many more used to play, turned into a different kind of hotspot this morning as it burned to the ground overnight. The former abandoned Morrys Speakeasy in Rochester along Junction Stretch went up in flames early Friday morning. We’ve learned that Rochester Fire Department allowed the blaze to continue, due to the condition and location of the abandoned structure. Sandy Giordano reports Beaver County 9-1-1 says the call came in at 3:44 a.m. and the fire was just smoldering as of 7am, and firefighters are just going to let it burn itself out. Residents and motorists shouldn’t be alarmed if they see smoke.
wtae.com
Snow and fog for the morning commute
It was a snowy start for the Pittsburgh area as drivers hit the road for the morning commute. Visibility continues to drop across western Pennsylvania. Most of us were at about two miles or less, especially in and around Pittsburgh, due to snow showers. The air temperatures are typically at, above or below freezing. That is going to be where we stay most of Monday morning.
2 hospitalized after overnight crash on I-376
PITTSBURGH — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 376. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. near I-376′s Grant Street exit. According to Pennsylvania state police, the car was driving east when the driver lost control and crashed into the plastic covering the top of the concrete barrier on the left of the roadway.
