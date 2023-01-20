Read full article on original website
unioncountydailydigital.com
Union County Weekly Construction Update
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Union County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. SR 161 eastbound and westbound at U.S. 33 will be reduced to one lane starting Thursday, August 11 through June 2025. The Post Rd./SR 161 westbound ramp to U.S. 33...
unioncountydailydigital.com
United Way of Union County Institutes New Funding Cycle Change
UNION COUNTY – United Way of Union County is making changes to better fund agencies in 2023-24 which means extra time for local non-profits to apply and more time for donors to donate and help fund basic needs in Union County. UW of Union County has changed its funding...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports January 20-22, 2023
A deputy and units from the Allen Township Fire Department responded to a business in the 24000 block of Honda Parkway for an unresponsive person. The person was transported to Memorial Hospital and no report was taken. 9:49am Property Damage Crash. A deputy was sent to the parking lot of...
‘Tired of it;’ Honda worker shares frustration after shorted paycheck, says it isn’t the first time
Almost a week later hundreds of Honda workers are still waiting for all the money owed to them for their last paycheck from the company. The company has admitted that two different systematic failures took place during their switch to a new payroll processing company and bi-weekly checks. “I think...
WSYX ABC6
'It's been a whirlwind,' Johnstown residents reflect on year since Intel's announcement
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) — January 21, 2022: Governor Mike DeWine and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger took the stage at the Midland Theatre in Newark and announced a $20 billion dollar semiconductor facility would be coming to Licking County. A lot has changed over the last 356 days. The acres...
crawfordcountynow.com
New names added to this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Tamea Thomas—Black female, 30 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Thomas is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for Felonious Assault F2. She has ties to Mansfield.
Snowfall totals: How much did your neighborhood get?
Miami Valley — Snow fell throughout the Miami Valley Sunday morning and into the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s employees and trained observers measured the snowfall in various counties:. Butler County. ESE Hamilton: 5.0 inches. Maustown: 5.5 inches. Clinton County. Blanchester: 4.0 inches. Wilmington Airport: 5.0 inches. W...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield water deemed safe, but city plans to sue over alleged contamination at Lahm Airport
MANSFIELD -- City of Mansfield water consumers can be confident their drinking water is safe, according to Assistant Law Director Chris Brown. Brown offered the reassurance on Saturday morning, one day after he sent out an email announcing the city plans to use outside counsel to sue companies responsible for alleged contamination in the ground at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – January 19, 2023
A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 14000 block of Pleasant Ridge Drive to investigate the possible theft of a firearm. No report was taken. Deputies were sent to a residence in the 12000 block of Irwin Road for an unruly juvenile refusing to go to school. The juvenile was transported to school and no report was taken.
Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
Mount Vernon News
Howard man dies in two-vehicle crash near Green Valley Road
A Howard, Ohio, man died in a two-vehicle accident at approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, on Ohio Route 13 near Green Valley Road in Knox County’s Morris Township. The Mount Gilead Post reported that the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident in which 45-year-old Jason W. Auck, of Howard, died.
Missouri railroad company cuts Lima jobs
LIMA — Railcrew Xpress, a transportation company based in Missouri, is closing several Ohio locations according to a notice filed with the State of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. Facilities in Lima at 401 E. Robb Ave. will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023 eliminating 12 jobs...
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Police release statement on death investigation
BUCYRUS—On January 22, 2023, at approximately 3:18 am, officers from the Bucyrus were called to a residence in the 500 block of Tiffin St. regarding a fight and an unresponsive male. When officers arrived, BFD/EMS were already on scene, and a male victim was pronounced deceased. Officers immediately secured...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Serious Crash Causes Critical Injuries on OH-56
PICKAWAY – Saturday morning a serious crash occurred on SR-56 East that sent four people to the hospital one in critical condition. According to early reports around 5:30 am Pickaway County along with Fairfield County first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of 10472 OH-56 in the area of the 56 mini Mart. Where a Black Car hit a Red Car in the rear at a high rate of speed causing one person to be entrapped.
Ohio attorney general sues ‘phony’ home warranty company
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
Knox Pages
Newark man killed Sunday afternoon in Mount Vernon crash
MOUNT VERNON -- A 48-year-old Newark man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 36 near Graham Road, according to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol. The crash occurred at 1:58 p.m. in Liberty Township, troopers said.
unioncountydailydigital.com
OSHP Investigating Jan. 18 Injury Crash
MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an injury crash which occurred on January 18, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m. The crash occurred on US 36 in Union County. A 2012 Freightliner operated by 71-year-old Stephen Watts of Urbana was traveling westbound...
hometownstations.com
Crime Stoppers - Wanted persons for the week ending 1-22-2023
Press Release from the Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program: Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putman County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
Cause of Willard nursing home fire determined
The Willard Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed that lighting was the cause of a nursing home fire Thursday night.
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Police Chief sends message to community
BUCYRUS—The following video is a message from Bucyrus Police Chief Neil Assenheimer to the citizens of Bucyrus. Assenheimer spoke to the Bucyrus City Council Thursday evening.
