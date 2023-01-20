Man shot, killed near Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot and killed in the East Village near Petco Park on Friday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police received calls reporting shots fired in the area of 600 L Street shortly before 4:30 a.m., authorities said. Officers found a man on the sidewalk of the 300 block of 7th Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers began to render first aid but the victim, described only as a 29-year-old Black man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

As officers investigated, they learned the shooter or shooters were with a group at the time of the shooting. Police say part of the group drove off in a white Jeep SUV while two others were reported to have run off into a parking garage.

Officers stopped a vehicle matching the description at 300 5th Avenue and detained two women and one man, as well as another man who was not in the vehicle. Officers then set up a perimeter in the garage where the other two suspects were reported to have been seen.

“After several hours, officers were able to clear the parking garage, determined the suspects were no longer within the parking garage, and there was no threat to persons in the area,” police said in a release.

Homicide detectives learned the victim had a verbal exchange with the shooter and the group near 600 L Street right before the shooting, police said. That’s when the shooter took out a handgun and shot the man, police said.

Police are still looking for two men, described as wearing dark clothing and between ages 18 and 30.

