Clinton County, MI

Clinton County Historical Society receives grant to update technology

By Ashley Taylor, Lauren Shields
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 3 days ago
The Historical Society of Michigan announced the recipients of its first annual Michigan History Alliance grant program, and residents of St. Johns will see a little piece of history near them impacted in a big way.

The Clinton County Historical Society Archives has received a $2,000 grant to upgrade their technology, including the computers and purchasing a printer.

The archive maintains a large collection of records, including school records, tax rolls, church histories, scrapbooks and a collection of 700 glass plate negatives of Clinton County people and places.

Updating outdated office equipment will enable volunteers to continue indexing the growing amount of records, which the public can then access in the society’s collection.

