Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
TIMELINE: Rain to change to snow as winter weather heads into Oklahoma
A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties throughout Oklahoma, with other parts of the state under a winter weather watch until Wednesday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says he wouldn't be surprised if the watch is upgraded to a warning as rain and snow head into Oklahoma.
KOCO
Northern parts of Oklahoma prepared despite not much snow expected
ENID, Okla. — Northern parts of Oklahoma are prepared for whatever may come their way, though not much snow is expected. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. City officials in Enid said with this weather and warm ground temperatures, they’re not too worried...
KOCO
Winter storm warning issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma
A winter storm warning has been issued for numerous counties across Oklahoma ahead of Tuesday's incoming snow. The warning was issued for counties statewide across central and southern Oklahoma, including the southern part of the Oklahoma City metro. KOCO 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane says areas under the...
Forecast for Most of Oklahoma Calls for Snow & Ice Tomorrow
Grab the bread and milk, Snowmageddon 2023 is coming! From all the forecasts and predictions, Oklahoma is expected to get a winter storm tomorrow (01-24-23). Mother Nature will hit us with sleet, snow, and ice. Right now the forecast is calling for well below-freezing temperatures, snow, and ice for most,...
Grab the Bread & Milk Oklahoma the Snowpocalypse is Coming
Better get the milk and bread while you still can! We could be seeing a severe winter storm with snow, ice, and freezing temperatures tomorrow. Now is the time to grab your essential supplies and get prepared. All of the weather forecasts for every news outlet predict a frozen, icy...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Winter weather expected to move into Oklahoma
Winter weather is expected to move into Oklahoma this week. Early Tuesday morning, rain and snow are expected in Oklahoma. The conditions will remain throughout the day. Meteorologist Taylor Cox has the latest winter weather timeline. Open the video player above for the timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO...
KOCO
Warm ground temperatures could help winter weather moving into Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The warm ground temperatures could help the winter weather that is moving into Oklahoma. Oklahomans are asking about the morning and evening commutes ahead of the winter weather. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Sabrina Bates has been looking at this event closely. Open the video player above for...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. The University of Oklahoma in Norman will have online classes and remote work on Tuesday. Oklahoma City Community College will also operate remotely on Tuesday. The University of...
a-z-animals.com
The Longest Biking Trail in Oklahoma
Rome wasn’t built in a day, but it turns out that the state capital of Oklahoma was. It came together as one of a series of “land runs” in which homesteaders would stake their claim to plots of free land. It’s the largest city in the state with a population of over 1.4 million, and is home to the longest biking trail in Oklahoma.
iheart.com
Oklahoma Braces For Winter Storm
A Winter Storm is headed towards Oklahoma and will bring with it rain and snow. Some areas of the state could have as much as a half foot of snow, with other areas only receiving an inch or two. The heaviest amounts are expected in Southeastern Oklahoma where 5 to 6 inches of snow is possible. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted in those areas. Winter Weather Advisories for many other areas of the state.
Tulsa Planetarium Manager Discusses Meteor That Lit Up Oklahoma Sky
A fireball lit up the sky early Friday morning as a meteor entered the atmosphere above Oklahoma. The National Weather Service said its Lightning Mapper detected a sonic boom from the meteor over Wagoner County. Experts said sending pictures or video to the American Meteor Society will help determine velocity,...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma ICUs near capacity and losing beds
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Intensive care units across Oklahoma are nearing a breaking point. The number of available ICU beds is shrinking, as is the overall capacity. While the COVID-19 pandemic certainly made the problem worse, it wasn’t the source. Dr. George Monks, former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said the state’s ICUs have been full for a long time.
WATCH: David Payne Discusses Oklahoma Winter Snow Storm
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne discussed Tuesday's snow storm in a Facebook Live on Monday. In this video, David talks about timing of the snow and how much will fall. He also talks about possible poor road conditions and school closings potential.
Recent Study Reminds Oklahoma Fishermen of Lake Contamination
A recent study pointed out the growing PFAS - AKA - "Forever Chemical" contamination issues plaguing our American fisheries. If you don't know, PFAS are lab-developed man-made chemicals used in all facets of American life for the last 80 years... Non-stick cookware, water-repellant clothing, stain-free flooring/carpet, etc... have been proven to cause a variety of cancers.
Multiple Chances for Snow in Oklahoma Next Week
Earlier this week we mentioned how Oklahoma may see some rain and snow, but so far we've only received some rain, which happened early Wednesday (Jan. 18) morning. So now it's looking like the potential for snow in Oklahoma has moved to next week. According to the National Weather Service...
Bright meteor spotted in eastern Oklahoma
A bright meteor was seen and heard over Oklahoma early Friday morning. The meteor entered the atmosphere over eastern Oklahoma around 3:39 a.m. A loud boom was heard a few minutes later. Many people reported their house shaking from the shockwave. FOX23 viewers reported seeing a light across the sky...
KATV
Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas
Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
Significant snowfall possible for some Tuesday, Wednesday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A powerful storm system will move across the mid-south by the middle of next week. Although still several days out, confidence is increasing in seeing impactful snowfall for parts of the state. What to Know:. An upper low and surface pressure system will be moving...
Lawton’s Mountain Lion May Still Be Lurking in Oklahoma
Last summer a mountain lion sighting in Lawton made headlines across the state. During a deep drought, it was spotted lounging next to a creek in the middle of town. The pictures may now be gone from social media but we sent them off to dozens of wildlife professionals in the state looking for confirmation, not only out of curiosity but also because the State of Oklahoma tends to downplay cougar activity within our border.
KOCO
Garvin County set up warming stations ahead of winter weather
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — Garvin County has set up warming stations ahead of the winter weather. Some major highways run through Garvin County and if those get shut down, drivers will need a place to stay. | TIMELINE | Rain, snow expected as winter weather moves into Oklahoma. "If...
Comments / 0