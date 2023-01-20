A Winter Storm is headed towards Oklahoma and will bring with it rain and snow. Some areas of the state could have as much as a half foot of snow, with other areas only receiving an inch or two. The heaviest amounts are expected in Southeastern Oklahoma where 5 to 6 inches of snow is possible. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted in those areas. Winter Weather Advisories for many other areas of the state.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO