Top Speed
Why Are Hydrogen-Powered Vehicles Getting So Much Attention Lately?
As the automotive industry continues to innovate, hydrogen fuel is becoming an increasingly hot topic of conversation. Governments and environmental groups alike are taking note as car companies rapidly introduce revolutionary new technologies that allow vehicles like the Hyperion XP-1 and Hyundai N Vision to use this form of energy. The potential for more efficient transportation has never been greater.
Honda Halts Civic Type R Orders In Japan Following High Demand
Honda has reportedly stopped taking orders for its Civic Type R hot hatch in Japan due to high demand and a parts supply shortage. This news comes from the Japanese language publication Car Watch Impress following an announcement posted (translated below) on Honda's official Japanese website. "Apology for temporary suspension...
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Shipping Company Stops Carrying Electric Cars Due To Safety
According to NRK Nordland, the shipping company Havila Kystruten will no longer transport electrified vehicles on its route between the coastal cities of Bergen and Kirkenes. That includes hybrids, all-electric, and hydrogen vehicles like the Toyota Mirai. Havila Kystruten is one of just two companies that transport passengers and goods on the popular route.
NTSB Chair Slams Heavy Full-Size Electric Trucks Over Safety Concerns
Increasingly large and overweight electric vehicles are putting American motorists at risk, said National Transport Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy last week. Homendy was addressing delegates at the Transportation Research Board's 2023 annual meeting when she touched on the topic of heavy EVs and the dangers they pose to commuters in smaller vehicles. When you consider the fact that the GMC Hummer EV Pickup tips the scales at 9,063 pounds, it's easy to see what Homendy is talking about.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carvana Agrees To Sell $4 Billion In Loans In Order To Survive
Struggling used car retailer Carvana has settled on an agreement to limit shareholders from raising their stakes by selling up to $4 billion in auto loans. The company made the announcement earlier this week as it continues to struggle with not only debt but also legal issues surrounding several of its locations.
Virginia Refuses New Ford Battery Plant Because Chinese Communists Would Take Control
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has rejected a proposed $3.5 billion Ford battery plant that would have created around 2,500 jobs due to concerns about the automaker's Chinese partner. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the manufacturing facility would have been built on the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill in...
eenews.net
U.S. strikes at China with EV battery deal
The U.S. moved this week to counter China’s control over production of electric vehicle batteries at a time of widespread concerns over global shortages of key minerals and labor abuses in African mines. In a memorandum of understanding Wednesday, the State Department pledged to help build an EV battery...
Audi Introduces Battery Passport To Track How Clean Your EV Really Is
The Global Battery Alliance (GBA) launched its new Battery Passport at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. To be more precise, the GBA introduced the results of a proof of concept battery passport prototypes using data provided by Audi and Tesla. The idea for a Battery Passport dates back to 2017, but now there is proof that it can work.
Shell May Soon Include EV Chargers At Its Gas Stations
Charging network operator, Volta announced this week that Shell USA Inc. will acquire all outstanding Class A common stock shares in the EV charging company for $0.86 each in cash. The deal is expected to be finalized before the second half of the year and seems like a total no-brainer. Shell and other big oil companies are perfectly positioned to make the expansion of an EV charging network possible in the most convenient ways, which may help to alleviate concerns about range anxiety.
Ford Expected To Unveil MEB-Based Electric Crossover In March
Ford is expected to unveil its new electric crossover in March 2023, according to a new report from Germany's Automobilwoche. We first got a glimpse of the newcomer late last year when Ford model e Europe's Martin Sander shared a teaser image of the vehicle via Twitter. The upcoming EV is a result of the automaker's alliance with Volkswagen, which has so far birthed the new Amarok (based on the Ranger pickup), to name but one.
General Motors Wants To Take FCA Down At Supreme Court
General Motors has been in a constant legal battle with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) since November 2019. The original charge was for racketeering. GM alleged that FCA, which has since been folded into the Stellantis group, paid bribes to union officials to get better terms while negotiating with employees. GM...
Ford Is Paying People To Cancel Their 2023 Bronco SUV Orders
With supply chain issues still hampering deliveries of the ever-popular Bronco, Ford is now paying buyers $2,500 to purchase another vehicle instead of the retro off-roader. This is according to Cars Direct (CD), which cites an incentive bulletin sent to Blue Oval dealers. The internal document says 2023 Bronco customers will be compensated with a $2,500 discount if they cancel their order and buy another vehicle. The "2023-Model Bronco Cancel Order & Purchase Replacement Offer" stipulates that customers will be incentivized to cancel their '23 Bronco orders and retail order a different permitted MY2023 Ford vehicle.
VinFast To Fight Tesla's Slashed Prices With Promotions To Remain Competitive
VinFast has announced its intention to launch promotions to ensure its competitiveness shortly after entering the all-important American market, reports Reuters. This announcement comes after chief rival Tesla cut prices across its lineup. The already popular Model Y Long Range will likely lure more customers thanks to a $13,000 reduction in cost. With an MSRP of $52,990, the Tesla is now cheaper than VinFast's VF 8, which retails from $59,000 and has a significantly lower estimated range.
Hertz Launches New Program To Speed Up Electrification In The USA
Hertz announced a new public-private partnership called Hertz Electrifies (HE). The famous car rental agency wants to help accelerate the transition to EVs while creating economic opportunities and environmental benefits for the communities in which HE will operate. To start with, HE is launched in Denver, Colorado. It wants to...
Canada's Minivan Plant Could Build Next-Generation Dodge Charger And Challenger
The future status of Stellantis' Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, will be announced in the third quarter of this year, and it may be used to build the next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger. Currently, it's tasked with manufacturing the Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler Voyager minivans. Speaking to Automotive News...
Top Scientist Outlines Toyota's Measured Approach To EVs
At the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF), Toyota's chief scientist Gill Pratt outlined why the automaker has decided to approach carbon neutrality with a multi-direction approach. As you may be aware, the Japanese giant is often accused of being hesitant to adopt electric vehicles, with environmental groups often condemning its...
Gold and Silver predicted to spike in value, as US hits debt limit and dollar weakens.
Continuing high inflation plus the rising risk the federal government could default on its loans; will likely prompt commodities traders on Wall Street to buy up more precious metals contracts in 2023.
Hennessey Unveils 650 HP Supercharged Cadillac Escalade
Hennessey has set its tuning sights on the 6.2-liter V8 found in various GM SUVs and given it a list of upgrades to push power to 650 horses. It will be available for the Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Tahoe, and GMC Yukon, because who doesn't want to pick the kids up in a 7-seater, land-yacht missile?
