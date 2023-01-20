Charging network operator, Volta announced this week that Shell USA Inc. will acquire all outstanding Class A common stock shares in the EV charging company for $0.86 each in cash. The deal is expected to be finalized before the second half of the year and seems like a total no-brainer. Shell and other big oil companies are perfectly positioned to make the expansion of an EV charging network possible in the most convenient ways, which may help to alleviate concerns about range anxiety.

2 DAYS AGO