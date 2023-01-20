Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Lawrence, Jags ready to run it back after late-season surge
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence understands the Jacksonville Jaguars will look different next season. But he's confident they have the nucleus in place to be an annual playoff contender for years to come.
Action News Jax
Tom Brady drops F bomb when asked about retirement, admits he 'tried to trip' Cowboys S Malik Hooker
Let the incessant retirement speculation begin. Or continue, really, if we're being honest. Tom Brady's season is over, so it's time to wonder what if until he makes the call on his NFL future. The 45-year-old future Hall of Famer addressed the topic on his "Let's Go!" podcast alongside interviewer Jim Gray. Even though he apparently didn't want to.
Tom Brady gets testy with Jim Gray when asked about his NFL future
"I'm taking it a day at a time." Tom Brady hasn’t made a decision about his future in the NFL. And based on the QB’s latest comments, he’s sick of people asking. During his weekly appearance on the “Let’s Go!” SiriusXM podcast, Brady was asked by Jim Gray about his plans in 2023.
Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau latest to face fans' wrath
Deion Sanders, Bryce Harper and Kevin Durant know what Gaudreau went through. Many of them got to relish facing their former supporters.
