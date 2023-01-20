Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Chillicothe police arrest man attacking a motorcycle with a knife, causing it to catch fire
Chillicothe Police took a man into custody after he was allegedly observed using a knife to attack a motorcycle eventually leading to the vehicle catching on fire. Chillicothe Police had responded to the 700 block of Cowgill Street late Friday morning where officers were advised the 58-year-old male lived next door to the victim. Police surrounded the home and began advising the suspect to exit the residence.
KCTV 5
Home invasion suspect yelled for officers to shoot him before being tased: police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old man considered armed and dangerous led law enforcement on a chase Friday afternoon before being arrested in Clay County. The county sheriff’s department stated a public alert had been issued for Phillip Martin of Greenwood, Missouri, wanted for a home invasion that took place Jan. 19 in Buckner.
kmmo.com
CARROLLTON MAN DUE IN COURT ON ASSAULT CHARGES IN SALINE COUNTY JAIL
A Carrollton man accused of felony assault at the Saline County Jail has a court appearance scheduled. According to a probable cause statement, Jeffery Smith allegedly assaulted another inmate in the Saline County Jail on October 13, 2022, which caused broken ribs, lumbar fractures, skull fractures, a broken jaw, neck fractures and facial fractures. Smith was reported to have a fractured right hand. The victim was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital and later transferred to University Hospital in Columbia. The victim’s jaw was wired shut and a feeding tube was placed in his abdomen.
kttn.com
Murder charge filed in connection with shooting in Keytesville
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Keytesville resident was charged Saturday by the Chariton County prosecuting attorney with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, and delivery of a controlled substance. 52-year-old Sherri Laws was held without bond in the Chariton County Jail. Charges...
kchi.com
DWI Arrest By Highway Patrol
A Lathrop man was arrested by State Troopers in Clinton County Sunday. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Wyatt E Butterworth at about 1:03 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney police nab 3 suspects allegedly transporting meth
KEARNEY — Officers with Kearney Police Department conducted two different vehicle stops within about an hour and half in the overnight hours into early Saturday, Jan. 21, that resulted in more than 300 grams of apparent methamphetamine being seized, according to a Kearney police Facebook post. Clinton County Missouri...
ktvo.com
Keytesville woman charged with murder following deadly shooting
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — A north central Missouri woman was charged with murder Saturday following a deadly altercation in Chariton County. The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Grand Avenue (Route K) in southern Keytesville. Following an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of...
kchi.com
Police Booked Man On Four Warrants
A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
kttn.com
Shooting in Keytesville leaves one dead, another hospitalized with gunshot wound
Investigation continues into an apparent shooting in Keytesville on Friday morning, January 20th that left one man dead and another injured. Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Corporal Justin Dunn reports Chariton County deputies responded to a home in reference to an altercation. The sheriff requested the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control conduct the investigation.
northwestmoinfo.com
Smithville Woman Facing Seven Charges in Grundy County After Alleged Wednesday Incident
A Smithville woman will appear in Grundy County Court next week on seven charges. Court documents say Tiffany Ann Chandler faces two charges of felony third-degree assault of a special victim, felony third-degree attempted assault of a special victim, driving while intoxicated, resisting or interfering with an arrest, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and leaving the scene of an accident.
ktvo.com
2 people shot, 1 fatally, during altercation in northern Missouri
KEYTESVILLE, Mo. — Investigators in north central Missouri are trying to sort out what led to a deadly shooting Friday morning. It happened around 7:30 a.m. at a home in Keytesville in Chariton County. Cpl. Justin Dunn with the Missouri State Highway Patrol told KTVO that investigators were called...
Two shot, one dead, in Chariton County
A Friday morning shooting left one man dead and another badly injured in Keytesville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The post Two shot, one dead, in Chariton County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
ARMSTRONG WOMAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES IN HOWARD COUNTY
An Armstrong woman has been charged with two felonies in Howard County. According to a probable cause statement, a Howard County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a residence in rural Fayette on Sunday, January 15, 2023 for a reported burglary. A victim reported his residence had been broken into and personal effects damaged.
kchi.com
New Livingston County Most Wanted & Most Wanted Arrests
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several Most Wanted arrests and additions. January 10, 53-year-old Anthony M. Rounkles of Hale was arrested by MSHP on Livingston County warrants for alleged Failure to Obey a Judge’s Order on Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond set at $20,000. Added January...
kttn.com
Man from Tina dies after experiencing medical issue, then crashing on County Road 166
The Highway Patrol reports a Tina man died after he experienced a medical issue, and the truck he drove ran off the road in Carroll County on Friday morning, January 20th. Seventy-six-year-old Merl O’Neal was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic. His body was taken to the Bittiker Funeral Home of Carrollton.
kchi.com
Kidder Man Arrested
A Kidder man was arrested by State Troopers Thursday. Twenty-five-year-old Kenneth E Hershberger of Kidder was arrested at about 10:17 pm for alleged leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in over $1,000 in damage. Hershberger was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
kttn.com
Maysville teenager injured in crash on Highway 6
A Maysville teenager received minor injuries following an accident Thursday morning in DeKalb County one mile west of Maysville. Eighteen-year-old Hunter Smidt was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Smidt was driving eastbound on Highway 6 when the pickup he was driving traveled off the right side...
kchi.com
Offender Death At Chillicothe Correction Center
An offender held at the Chillicothe Correction Center died early Sunday morning. The Missouri Department of Corrections reported 49-year-old Margaret Phillips was pronounced dead on January 15th at 1:30 am. She is reported to have died of apparent natural causes. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault...
kmmo.com
CHARITON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS AND SHERIFF ANNOUNCE CLOSURE OF COUNTY JAIL
The Chariton County Commissioners and Chariton County Sheriff recently decided to discontinue housing inmates at the Chariton County Jail effective March 1, 2023 according to authorities. The current jail was constructed in 1995 and houses a maximum of 35 inmates. The building also contains E-911, the Sheriff’s Department, Coroner’s Office...
Inmate at Chillicothe prison dies of apparent natural causes
Missouri Corrections officials say a 49-year-old inmate at the Chillicothe prison died of apparent natural causes. The Corrections Department reports Margaret Phillips died very early Sunday morning at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Phillips was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree domestic assault from Scott County.
