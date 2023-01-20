ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says she can stop Trump from forming third party: Report

By Cami Mondeaux, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Ultimate One ⚓️
3d ago

McDaniels may be able to stop Trump from forming a third party, but it's the majority of America who will stop Trump from ever being president again!

Guy Vincent
3d ago

she is part of the swamp ,McConnell ,her father Mitt,Bush family etc..those are part of the old boys club they don't see party ,they see power amid opportunity.Never country first.

albert lee
3d ago

If Trump can't be the Republican nominee, you can bet your last dollar the he will burn it all down bcuz that's how he rolls.... he still thinks he's president even though he is not the current President, go figure 🤔

