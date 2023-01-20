ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
KKTV

WATCH: CDOT launches anti-speeding campaign

Annual survey begins to better understand and help Colorado’s homeless population. Annual survey begins to better understand and help Colorado’s homeless population. WATCH: Update on deadly mass shooting during Lunar New Year celebration in California. Updated: 6 hours ago. A social media post raised concerns in the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

CDOT launches new anti-speeding campaign as El Paso County roads see rise in speed-related fatalities

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Speeding is increasingly a deadly problem on El Paso County roads. According to data from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Colorado State Patrol, while the country as a whole saw a 17 percent increasing in speeding-related crash fatalities from 2019-2020 -- El Paso County saw a 43 percent jump in the same time frame.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Colorado organization asks for public input to keep the state a ‘world-class outdoor destination’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado organization is asking for public input for outdoor recreation and conservation planning. The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) is holding a series of community listening sessions to offer everyone a chance to voice their opinions on what is important to them when it comes to going outdoors. They say they want to make sure Colorado remains “a world-class outdoor destination.”
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy