CDOT launches new anti-speeding campaign as El Paso County roads see rise in speed-related fatalities
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Speeding is increasingly a deadly problem on El Paso County roads. According to data from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and Colorado State Patrol, while the country as a whole saw a 17 percent increasing in speeding-related crash fatalities from 2019-2020 -- El Paso County saw a 43 percent jump in the same time frame.
Colorado organization asks for public input to keep the state a ‘world-class outdoor destination’
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado organization is asking for public input for outdoor recreation and conservation planning. The Pikes Peak Outdoor Recreation Alliance (PPORA) is holding a series of community listening sessions to offer everyone a chance to voice their opinions on what is important to them when it comes to going outdoors. They say they want to make sure Colorado remains “a world-class outdoor destination.”
MONTEREY PARK, CA. (KKTV) - On Monday, city and state officials provided an update on Saturday’s deadly mass shooting in which 11 people were killed while celebrating Lunar New Year at a ballroom dance club located in the Los Angeles area. Investigators say the suspected gunman, 72-year-old Huu Can...
