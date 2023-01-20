ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock

I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
Attention Lubbock: How to Keep Your Pets Safe in the Snow

A winter storm is rolling into Lubbock tonight, and while you are preparing your home and yourself for the snow, don’t forget to keep your pets in mind as well. While your pets will most likely be spending the majority of their time inside, you still have to be careful during the short time they spend outside to go potty or get some exercise. So, here are five tips to help keep your pet safe in the snow.
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle

As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
Winter weather incoming!

After a chilly weekend, we’re looking to stay that way for Monday, with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 40°s, and breezy southwest winds. Tonight is where things get interesting. An incoming system looks to take a very favorable track for us, arriving right around midnight, and bringing the high possibility for several inches of heavy, wet snow for a bulk of the area.
Lubbock Is Losing Another Local Restaurant, Go Enjoy It Before It Closes

Back in March, I told y'all about an awesome local Philly cheesesteak spot that was opening up a new location. Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks is owned by Philadelphia natives and they offer an authentic taste of Philly right here in the Hub City. Ricchezza's cheesesteaks are made to order fresh off the grill with caramelized onions, sweet banana peppers and/or jalapeno peppers, and melted cheese.
Pak-A-Sak Opening Two More Stores in the Hub City

One of the great convenience stores is Pak-A-Sak. For those who grew up in Texas Panhandle, Pak-A-Sak was the go-to convenience store (especially in the smaller towns). The first Pak-A-Sak was opened in Canyon in 1978 by Dale and Joyce McKee. The store just recently celebrated its 45th anniversary. Those...
That Nasty Trash Flying Out Of Your Truck Could Cost You Cash

Most truck owners have been there, you or someone threw a can, a box, or something in the back of your truck, only to have the wind blow it out into other cars or the highway. I'm certain someone could sue you or your insurance company if something blew out of your truck and damaged their vehicle, or even worse, caused them to wreck while attempting to dodge it (your little soda can could cause a whole "Final Destination" style chain of events that leads to mass casualties!)
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
Lubbock’s 5th & J Gallery Hosts Affordable & Unique Art Markets In January

Lubbock's Arts District has come a long way. It's no longer a ghost town save for First Friday Art Trail. In fact, you'd be surprised how often there is something going on, whether it's a market, an outdoor concert, and more. This consistency and dedication are what is going to make that area of Lubbock- and our adjacent Downtown- the destination areas they deserve to be.
Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House

There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
Best Lubbock Locations To Watch The Game, Eat & Drink

All year round there are always great games to watch. Sometimes you want to go somewhere cool to eat good food, watch with a bunch or people and have multiple TVs. Here is a list of places in alphabetical order where to watch any of the games no matter if it is college or professional in Lubbock, Texas.
Want To Know What Color Suits You? Here’s How West Texas

Most of the time in Lubbock we are way behind when it comes to things trending and popular. This is not one of those times. If you have been on social media, especially Instagram and TikTok you probably have heard about finding your color. This is actually something that is not new but man are people going crazy for it.
